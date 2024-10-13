Worcester | England, Map, Population, & History | Britannica (2024)

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica Encyclopaedia Britannica's editors oversee subject areas in which they have extensive knowledge, whether from years of experience gained by working on that content or via study for an advanced degree. They write new content and verify and edit content received from contributors.



Worcester, city (district), administrative and historic county of Worcestershire, west-central England. Worcester is the historic county town (seat) of Worcestershire. Except for the small residential suburb of St. John’s, it lies on the east bank of the River Severn. The city has little river frontage, because much of the land adjacent to the river is liable to flooding. Pitchcroft Meadow (on the east bank) is one of the oldest racecourses in England.

The first recorded occupation of the site was prior to 680 ce, and the cester in its name (from Latin castra, “camp”) suggests earlier Roman habitation. In 1086 the town consisted of a castle, cathedral, and small settlement, all surrounded by a wall and deep ditch. The River Severn was forded at Worcester until 1313, when the first bridge was built.

During the Middle Ages Worcester was an important wool town, and glove making has been important since the 13th century. Berrow’s Worcester Journal, Britain’s oldest surviving newspaper, was founded in 1690. In 1751 John Wall founded the porcelain industry for which the town is now famous. Another famous product is Worcestershire, or Worcester, sauce, a complex fermented condiment that was introduced by Lea & Perrins in 1838. Various light engineering concerns are also found in the modern town.

The town played a crucial role in English history with the Battle of Worcester (1651), which brought to an end the English Civil Wars. Charles II, in an attempt to regain the throne, had gathered together a Scottish army and marched south with it. It reached Worcester on August 22, and the king selected the Commandery (a 16th-century structure located east of the cathedral) as his headquarters. Oliver Cromwell, the leader of the Parliamentary faction, with forces far outnumbering those of the king, attacked the town from both east and west and finally captured it. Charles II managed to escape to France.

The cathedral has dominated every stage of Worcester’s history. Bosel, a monk from Whitby (Yorkshire), became the first bishop, in 679 or 680. In 983 Bishop Oswald (St. Oswald of York) constructed a new cathedral. The present building was begun by Bishop Wulfstan (St. Wulfstan) in 1084, but there have been numerous additions and alterations over the centuries, and little remains of the original except the crypt. In 1224 the Early English-style Lady Chapel and choir were begun, while the present nave and the tower were completed in 1317 and 1374, respectively. A thorough restoration, internal and external, was carried out between 1857 and 1874. Among the notable monuments in the cathedral are the tombs of King John and Prince Arthur, the eldest son of Henry VII. The popular condiment known as Worcestershire sauce was developed by two Worcester chemists about 1835 and is now world famous.

The town has two long-established grammar schools: the Cathedral Grammar School (King’s School) was founded in 1541, and the Royal Grammar School was given a charter by Queen Elizabeth I in 1561. Area 13 square miles (33 square km). Pop. (2001) 93,353; (2011) 98,768.