Working At Sono Bello: Employee Reviews and Culture (2024)

Table of Contents
Sono Bello overview Sono Bello's Mission Statement On This Page Sono Bello employee reviews The team at Sono Bello Sono Bello Rankings Sono Bello diversity Sono Bello Financial Performance Highest paying Sono Bello competitors Are You An Executive, HR Leader, Or Brand Manager At Sono Bello? Sono Bello FAQs When was Sono Bello founded? How many employees does Sono Bello have? How much money does Sono Bello make? What industry is Sono Bello in? What is Sono Bello's mission? What type of company is Sono Bello? Who are Sono Bello's competitors? Who works at Sono Bello? Search for jobs Most Common Locations At Sono Bello Most Common Jobs At Sono Bello Related Companies Most Common Jobs At Sono Bello Related Company Jobs Most In Demand Jobs FAQs References

Sono Bello overview

Industry

Medical Practice

Revenue

$6.1M

Headquarters

Employees

509

Founded In

Website

Organization Type

Private

CEO

Chris M. Par

Social Media

Sono Bello is a national leader in laser liposuction and body contouring. Schedule your free consultation today to learn more about how we can help you get the body of your dreams.
Sono Bello is a relatively young company. It was founded only in 2012. This emerging company loves to hire graduates from Concorde Career College, with 10.3% of its employees having attended Concorde Career College. If you want to check out some more established companies, you can find other great places to work on Zippia's list of Best Companies to Work For in Bellevue, WA.
Based in Bellevue, WA, Sono Bello is a medium-sized health care company with 509 employees and a revenue of $6.0M.

Sono Bello's Mission Statement

To provide compassionate, vibrant and supportive communities and services to promote wholeness of body, mind and spirit.

1.0/5

Sono Bello employee reviews

Based on 2 ratings

Do you work at Sono Bello?

Help job seekers learn about working at Sono Bello

See Also
Top 20 Sono Bello Interview Questions & Answers

Job openings at Sono Bello

105 Positions

See all jobs

On This Page

  • Reviews
  • Team
  • Rankings
  • Diversity
  • Finances
  • Competitors

Sono Bello employee reviews

Sono Bello employee reviews

1.0/5

Based On 2 Ratings

Work At Sono Bello? Share your experience.

Employee Reviews

Working At Sono Bello: Employee Reviews and Culture (1)

1.0

A zippia user wrote a review on May 2023

Pros of working at Sono Bello

I like working in elective surgery. It is gratifying.

Cons of working at Sono Bello

Management, hostile work environment, toxic culture, favoritism.

Sono Bello Benefits

Free lunch, surgery at 1 year anniversary, employee discount.

Is this useful?

The team at Sono Bello

  • The key people at Sono Bello is Chris M. Par.

Key People

Chris M. Par

Sono Bello Rankings

Sono Bello is ranked #8 on the Best Health Care Companies to Work For in Bellevue, WA list. Zippia's Best Places to Work lists provide unbiased, data-based evaluations of companies. Rankings are based on government and proprietary data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.

  • #8 in Best Health Care Companies to Work For in Bellevue, WA

Read more about

how we rank companies.

Rate Sono Bello's promotion and raise policies.

Working At Sono Bello: Employee Reviews and Culture (3)

Sono Bello diversity

7.5

Diversity Score

We calculated Sono Bello’s diversity score by measuring multiple factors, including the ethnic background, gender identity, and language skills of Sono Bello’s workforce.

Sono Bello diversity summary. Zippia estimates Sono Bello's demographics and statistics using a database of 30 million profiles. Zippia verifies estimates with BLS, Census, and current job openings data for accuracy. We calculated Sono Bello's diversity score by measuring multiple factors, including the ethnic background, gender identity, and language skills of Sono Bello's workforce.

  • Sono Bello has 509 employees.
  • 82% of Sono Bello employees are women, while 18% are men.
  • The most common ethnicity at Sono Bello is White (62%).
  • 18% of Sono Bello employees are Hispanic or Latino.
  • 9% of Sono Bello employees are Black or African American.
  • The average employee at Sono Bello makes $49,064 per year.
  • Employees at Sono Bello stay with the company for 3.9 years on average.

Do you work at Sono Bello?

Is Sono Bello's workforce diverse and inclusive?

Sono Bello Financial Performance

7.4

Performance Score

Highest paying Sono Bello competitors

Compare Sono Bello salaries to competitors, including Vicarious Surgical, Medstar Health Visiting Nurse, and Wichita Specialty Hospital. Employees at Vicarious Surgical earn the highest average yearly salary of $76,595. The salaries at Medstar Health Visiting Nurse average $63,902 per year, and the salaries at Wichita Specialty Hospital come in at $54,669 per year.

RankCompanyAverage SalaryJobs
1Vicarious Surgical$76,5955
2Medstar Health Visiting Nurse$63,9020
3Wichita Specialty Hospital$54,6690
4Thomas Health$54,2690
5Triumph Healthcare Holdings, Inc.$54,2661
6PURCELL MUNICIPAL HOSPITAL$53,8107
7Visiting Nurse Health System$53,70621
8St Mary's Good Samaritan Incorporated$51,8170
9Affila Home Heath$51,4570
10BARAGA COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL$51,0940

Show more

Are You An Executive, HR Leader, Or Brand Manager At Sono Bello?

Claiming and updating your company profile on Zippia is free and easy.

Sono Bello FAQs

Have more questions?

See all answers to common company questions.

Search for jobs

Most Common Locations At Sono Bello

  • Sono Bello Albany Jobs
  • Sono Bello Kirkland Jobs

Most Common Jobs At Sono Bello

  • Care Associate Sono Bello Jobs
    • Front Desk Receptionist Sono Bello Jobs
      • Licensed Practical Nurse Sono Bello Jobs
        • Sales Consultant Sono Bello Jobs

          Related Companies

          • Working At St Mary's Good Samaritan Incorporated
          • Working At Homecare Dimensions
          • Working At Madison County Hospital Health Systems
          • Working At Seton Health
          • Working At Limeade
          • Working At Viome
          • Working At KrowdFit
          • Working At Upgrade Labs
          • Working At First Choice In-Home Care
          • Working At Professional Recreation Organization, Inc.
          • Working At MTI Physical Therapy
          • Working At OraHealth

          Most Common Jobs At Sono Bello

          • Sono Bello Care Associate Jobs
          • Sono Bello Licensed Practical Nurse Jobs
          • Sono Bello Front Desk Receptionist Jobs
          • Sono Bello Sales Consultant Jobs

          Related Company Jobs

          • Madison County Hospital Health Systems Jobs
          • Visiting Nurse Health System Jobs
          • UR Medicine Jobs
          • Luthern Health Network Jobs
          • St. Thomas Community Health Center Jobs
          • PURCELL MUNICIPAL HOSPITAL Jobs
          • Spectrum Healthcare Resources Jobs
          • Thomas Health Jobs
          • Upgrade Labs Jobs
          • First Choice In-Home Care Jobs
          • HERO House NW Jobs

          Most In Demand Jobs

          • Account Executive
          • Administrative Assistant
          • CDL Driver
          • Call Center Representative
          • Certified Nursing Assistant
          • Company Driver
          • Customer Service Representative
          • Data Analyst
          • Data Entry Clerk
          • Data Entry Specialist
          • Delivery Driver
          • Driver
          • Insurance Sales Agent
          • Licensed Practical Nurse
          • Life Insurance Agent
          • Companies
          • Washington
          • Bellevue, WA
          • Sono Bello

          Updated March 14, 2024

          Zippia gives an in-depth look into the details of Sono Bello, including salaries, political affiliations, employee data, and more, in order to inform job seekers about Sono Bello. The employee data is based on information from people who have self-reported their past or current employments at Sono Bello. The data on this page is also based on data sources collected from public and open data sources on the Internet and other locations, as well as proprietary data we licensed from other companies. Sources of data may include, but are not limited to, the BLS, company filings, estimates based on those filings, H1B filings, and other public and private datasets. While we have made attempts to ensure that the information displayed are correct, Zippia is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of this information. None of the information on this page has been provided or approved by Sono Bello. The data presented on this page does not represent the view of Sono Bello and its employees or that of Zippia.

          Sono Bello may also be known as or be related to Sono Bello.


          Working At Sono Bello: Employee Reviews and Culture (2024)

          FAQs

          Working At Sono Bello: Employee Reviews and Culture? ›

          63% of Sono Bello employees would recommend working there to a friend based on Glassdoor reviews. Employees also rated Sono Bello 3.0 out of 5 for work life balance, 3.3 for culture and values and 3.4 for career opportunities.

          Get More Info Here
          What is the culture of Sono Bello? ›

          Our employee-centered culture of teamwork, professionalism, diversity, and inclusion drives our growth and success. Sono Bello empowers our team members to strive for career development and never stop learning.

          Get More Info Here
          Does Sono Bello really work? ›

          Sono Bello body transformation procedures work and have been highly successful helping a variety of patients achieve their ideal body shape over the years. That is why so many Sono Bello patients see a dramatic change in their appearance followed by a continued boost to their self-confidence.

          Read The Full Story
          What is the Sono Bello controversy? ›

          Sono Bello Body Contour Center, a cosmetic clinic in Bellevue, Washington, has agreed to pay $1.8 million to the family of a bride-to-be who went to the clinic for liposuction in May 2009 and died hours later. The 28-year-old went to the clinic for the procedure then checked into a nearby hotel to recover.

          Discover More Details
          What are the negatives of Sono Bello? ›

          Side Effects

          When it comes to body contouring, there are varying CoolSculpting and Sono Bello reviews. Sono Bello's side effects symptoms include pain, body swelling, and skin appearing redness, while the CoolSculpting process rarely has side effects beyond mild discomfort.

          Read The Full Story
          Why is Sono Bello so expensive? ›

          The skill of the surgeon performing the Mommy Makeover procedure, as well as the technology and techniques employed during the surgery, all play a role in the overall cost of the Mommy Makeover procedure. Sono Bello utilizes state-of-the-art technology and advanced surgical techniques to deliver superior results.

          Read More
          Can fat come back after Sono Bello? ›

          Does fat come back after Sono Bello? Because Sono Bello procedures like liposuction permanently remove fat cells from the body, the actual fat in those body areas will not come back. Fat cells do not appear or disappear when a person loses weight; rather, they shrink and grow as that person's weight changes.

          Read More
          Which is better, CoolSculpting or Sono Bello? ›

          Which Is Better? While Sono Bello and CoolSculpting are both viable options for non-invasive body contouring, CoolSculpting stands out for its effectiveness, safety, minimal downtime, and cost-efficiency.

          Continue Reading
          What technique does Sono Bello use? ›

          The method of removing fat from targeted body areas may change depending on which procedure the patient selects. Sono Bello surgeons utilize modern power-assisted and laser-assisted liposuction technology and suction through micro cannulas to remove fat cells from the body.

          Explore More
          How is Sono Bello different from liposuction? ›

          As with Sono Bello, during liposuction, a surgeon uses a suctioning tube to remove fat through a few incisions. Most liposuction procedures don't use a laser to break up the fat as Sono Bello does.

          Get More Info

          Is Sono Bello FDA approved? ›

          Both CoolSculpting and Sono Bello are FDA-approved procedures that accomplish body fat reduction in multiple treatment areas.

          Get More Info Here

          References

          Top Articles
          Kamco Ceiling Tiles
          How to Get Started with Lucid in Canvas - CTLD Ready
          Mississippi weather: Wednesday school closures, road conditions
          Latest Posts
          Geckos Florida Craigslist
          Carol D Codrington Democrat
          Recommended Articles
          Article information

          Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

          Last Updated:

          Views: 6322

          Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

          Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

          Author information

          Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

          Birthday: 1996-05-10

          Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

          Phone: +96313309894162

          Job: Legacy Sales Designer

          Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

          Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.