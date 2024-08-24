Working At Sono Bello: Employee Reviews and Culture (2024)

Sono Bello overview
Industry
Medical Practice
Revenue
$6.1M
Headquarters
Employees
509
Founded In
Website
Organization Type
Private
CEO
Chris M. Par
Social Media
Sono Bello's Mission Statement
To provide compassionate, vibrant and supportive communities and services to promote wholeness of body, mind and spirit.
1.0/5
Sono Bello employee reviews
Based on 2 ratings
Job openings at Sono Bello
105 Positions
Employee Reviews
1.0
A zippia user wrote a review on May 2023
Pros of working at Sono Bello
I like working in elective surgery. It is gratifying.
Cons of working at Sono Bello
Management, hostile work environment, toxic culture, favoritism.
Sono Bello Benefits
Free lunch, surgery at 1 year anniversary, employee discount.
The team at Sono Bello
- The key people at Sono Bello is Chris M. Par.
Key People
Chris M. Par
Sono Bello Rankings
Sono Bello is ranked #8 on the Best Health Care Companies to Work For in Bellevue, WA list. Zippia's Best Places to Work lists provide unbiased, data-based evaluations of companies. Rankings are based on government and proprietary data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.
- #8 in Best Health Care Companies to Work For in Bellevue, WA
Sono Bello diversity
7.5
Diversity Score
We calculated Sono Bello’s diversity score by measuring multiple factors, including the ethnic background, gender identity, and language skills of Sono Bello’s workforce.
Sono Bello diversity summary. Zippia estimates Sono Bello's demographics and statistics using a database of 30 million profiles. Zippia verifies estimates with BLS, Census, and current job openings data for accuracy. We calculated Sono Bello's diversity score by measuring multiple factors, including the ethnic background, gender identity, and language skills of Sono Bello's workforce.
- Sono Bello has 509 employees.
- 82% of Sono Bello employees are women, while 18% are men.
- The most common ethnicity at Sono Bello is White (62%).
- 18% of Sono Bello employees are Hispanic or Latino.
- 9% of Sono Bello employees are Black or African American.
- The average employee at Sono Bello makes $49,064 per year.
- Employees at Sono Bello stay with the company for 3.9 years on average.
Sono Bello Financial Performance
7.4
Performance Score
Highest paying Sono Bello competitors
Compare Sono Bello salaries to competitors, including Vicarious Surgical, Medstar Health Visiting Nurse, and Wichita Specialty Hospital. Employees at Vicarious Surgical earn the highest average yearly salary of $76,595. The salaries at Medstar Health Visiting Nurse average $63,902 per year, and the salaries at Wichita Specialty Hospital come in at $54,669 per year.
|Rank
|Company
|Average Salary
|Jobs
|1
|Vicarious Surgical
|$76,595
|5
|2
|Medstar Health Visiting Nurse
|$63,902
|0
|3
|Wichita Specialty Hospital
|$54,669
|0
|4
|Thomas Health
|$54,269
|0
|5
|Triumph Healthcare Holdings, Inc.
|$54,266
|1
|6
|PURCELL MUNICIPAL HOSPITAL
|$53,810
|7
|7
|Visiting Nurse Health System
|$53,706
|21
|8
|St Mary's Good Samaritan Incorporated
|$51,817
|0
|9
|Affila Home Heath
|$51,457
|0
|10
|BARAGA COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
|$51,094
|0
Sono Bello FAQs
When was Sono Bello founded?
How many employees does Sono Bello have?
How much money does Sono Bello make?
What industry is Sono Bello in?
What is Sono Bello's mission?
What type of company is Sono Bello?
Who are Sono Bello's competitors?
Who works at Sono Bello?
