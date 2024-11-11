WoW: Edit Mode grayed out (2024)

Table of Contents
What changed in the user interface? WoW: Edit Mode grayed out Does Edit Mode replace the ability to use third-party add-ons? What to do if your customised user interface does not save How should you customise your user interface? FAQs References

Some WoW players have revealed that their “Edit Mode” tab is grayed out, but fortunately, this can be fixed quite easily.

In this classic video game, World of Warcraft (WoW), players can take control of a character to defeat enemies, explore an open world, complete quests, and interact with non-player characters.

Since it is a massively multiplayer role-playing game (MMORPG), you can also interact with players across the globe.

Table of Contents

When you first start playing WoW, you will notice that the game has a set user interface (UI), which displays your character’s spells, health bar, and a mini-map, among other things.

WoW’s developer, Blizzard, recently announced that after 2 decades, the game’s user interface is changing. They also revealed that they are introducing new class talent trees and a new Edit Mode. However, many players have stated that their Edit Mode tab is grayed out.

What changed in the user interface?

Although you can now customise your user interface according to your preferences, there are a few features of the UI that cannot be moved. The majority of the user interface can be moved around the screen and can be scaled up and down.

However, this principal does not apply to the experience point bar, which is locked in place. Even though the mini-map can be moved, it cannot be scaled up or down, much to players’ frustration.

There have been reports of a bug that is causing the user interface to not save correctly, and as such, papayers are forced to customise their user interface all over again.

WoW: Edit Mode grayed out

The new Edit Mode feature allows players to customise their user interface almost entirely to their liking, and many players have shared their layouts on social media. But for some, the option to enter the Edit Mode is grayed out.

WoW: Edit Mode grayed out (1)

Many WoW players have shared their frustration on social media platforms, including the official Blizzard forum and Reddit. Allegedly, you cannot use the mode if you have yet to complete the quests in Exile’s Reach.

Exile’s Reach is an uncharted island located in the North Sea which serves as a level 1 to level 10 starting zone in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. New WoW players automatically begin their adventure in Exile’s Reach before relocating to their faction’s capital.

Existing players who start new characters can choose if they want to start in their race’s regular starting zone or in Exile’s Reach before moving on to level 10 to level 50 content.

Players are quite annoyed with the fact that they are unable to change their user interface when they start playing WoW. However, there is a script command that you can use to trigger the Edit Mode.

In order to use the script command, you have to open your in-game chat feature. Thereafter, you have to type “/run ShowUIPanel(EditModeManagerFrame)” to open the Edit Mode menu.

Allegedly, this script command has allowed players to edit their user interface according to their preferences while they are in Exile’s Reach.

Once you have completed the Exile’s Reach missions, you will be able to click on the Edit Mode tab.

Does Edit Mode replace the ability to use third-party add-ons?

Similarly to other role-playing titles, WoW enables players to use third-party add-ons to improve its aging aesthetic. Whether you want to change the look entirely, make some of the more menial tasks much more similar or create on-screen notifications to help you survive a raid boss, you can use add-ons .

Many players are curious about whether they will still be able to use third-party add-ons in the Edit Mode or not. Fortunately, Blizzard revealed that the Edit Mode will not replace add-ons.

They explained that they know that add-ons provide many opportunities for players to customise their experience, but not all players use them.

They have thus included some elements that certain add-ons offer the base UI, but those who wish to use add-ons can still do so.

What to do if your customised user interface does not save

It may take several hours for a player to fully customise their user interface according to their liking. It can be quite frustrating to find that the user interface disappeared, though it was saved.

If you are experiencing a bug whereby the user interface disappears, it is recommended that you repair the game files in the launcher. It could be that the game’s folder that is responsible for saving your customised user interface is not functioning properly.

How should you customise your user interface?

As previously mentioned, WoW players now have the ability to fully customise their user interface, however, some items in the UI cannot be moved.

It is advisable that you play around with ideas before saving your UI. You can position the items in your user interface according to your preferences. You can also hide features that you may find useless if you wish to do so.

Keep in mind that you can change your user interface at any time, as it is not a permanent change.

FAQs

WoW: Edit Mode grayed out? ›

The Edit Mode option is not available while doing the new player experience including Exile's Reach, as well as the tour through Orgrimmar/Stormwind. Complete the respective tour and the Edit Mode option will become available.

Why can't i change my character in WoW forums? ›

If you are unable to see or select the character you'd like to choose for your avatar in the forums, try the following troubleshooting steps: Log out of the forums completely. Reset your Battle.net account password. Make sure you're logging in to the same region of the World of Warcraft account that has the characters.

How to reset WoW interface settings? ›

Delete the cache , interface and WTF folders within the WoW directory(every version of WoW will have its own set) Once that's done, launch the game and log in. After you're logged into a character, run the command /console cvar_default. Then run /reload to make sure it saves the settings to the server end of things.

How to get unstuck as a ghost in WoW? ›

If you cannot reach your corpse, you can resurrect by talking to the Spirit Healer at the graveyard. If you are lost, or you became stuck while in ghost mode, you can teleport to the nearest Spirit Healer: In Modern WoW, click the Return to Graveyard button in the middle of the screen.

Why is edit mode greyed out in WoW? ›

Common Problems

The Edit Mode option is not available while doing the new player experience including Exile's Reach, as well as the tour through Orgrimmar/Stormwind. Complete the respective tour and the Edit Mode option will become available.

How do you reset WoW options? ›

In the Blizzard Battle.net desktop application, click Options (the cogwheel next to Play button) and select Show in Explorer (Windows®) or Reveal in Finder (Mac®). Open the World of Warcraft® folder. Rename the Cache, Interface, and WTF folders to CacheOld, InterfaceOld, and WTFOld.

How to edit your character in WoW? ›

In Modern WoW and Wrath of the Lich King Classic, you can change your character's appearance at the barber shop. This includes your character's gender, hair, facial features, and skin color. You cannot change your character's name or race.

How much does it cost to change your character name in WoW? ›

Visit Account Management (https://www.worldofwarcraft.com/account/ ) to begin the paid character-name-change process. The fee is $10 per name change.

Why won't WoW let me delete my character? ›

Common Problems

You must empty the mailbox of a character before you can delete it. Opening the mailbox only is not enough: it must be cleared. A mail notification icon may not be present in the minimap if you have opened the mailbox but you did not take the items from it.

What is a soft reset WoW? ›

The term "soft reset" can also mean having all party/raid members leave the instance for at least 30 minutes. This causes any trash mobs that have been killed to respawn. The most common reason to do this (deliberately) is to farm trash mobs in raid instances, for reputation or rare drops.

How to restore WoW UI? ›

Press the “Addons” button in character select screen. Make sure that the “ClassicUI” checkbox is ticked. Press “Okay” Start the game, and you should now see your favorite UI.

How to reset a stuck character in WoW? ›

Modern WoW and Wrath of the Lich King Classic
  1. Press Esc or click the ? button to open the menu.
  2. Click Support.
  3. Scroll down to the self-service options and click Stuck Character Service then click Continue.

How long does it take to unstuck a character in WoW? ›

In many situations, the character is simply stuck online and the error will resolve itself. If your character was disconnected, avoid logging into that character for 15 minutes. You may play on other characters in the mean time. Once 15 minutes have passed, try logging back into the stuck character.

What is ghost wow? ›

Ghosts are tortured spirits who writhe in the agony of undeath. Mortal souls usually go to the Shadowlands, but ghosts roam the Veil, the trackless wastes between the Shadowlands and the physical world, trapped between the realms of the living and the dead, seeking release from their eternal suffering.

Can ghost types be trapped? ›

Ghost-type Pokémon are immune to being trapped by all trapping moves and Abilities, including the binding effect of moves such as Infestation.

How do you unlock archivist? ›

To unlock the Archivist's Codex Reputation, you must loot Researching Korthian Relics from places such as Rare mobs or treasures around Korthia. You do NOT need to have Korthia unlocked to start this questline, as Korthian treasures are visible even without Korthia unlocked.

How do you unlock new characters in World of Warcraft? ›

The quest chains can be started in Stormwind or Orgrimmar Embassy. The quest chains to unlock Allied Races require the character to be level 40+. All quest chains are faction-specific, such as Horde for Highmountain Tauren and Alliance for Lightforged Draenei.

How do you unlock appearances in World of Warcraft? ›

To learn appearances, players must acquire soulbound items that the bound-to character can equip.

