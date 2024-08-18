WoW: Edit Mode grayed out (2024)

Some WoW players have revealed that their “Edit Mode” tab is grayed out, but fortunately, this can be fixed quite easily.

In this classic video game, World of Warcraft (WoW), players can take control of a character to defeat enemies, explore an open world, complete quests, and interact with non-player characters.

Since it is a massively multiplayer role-playing game (MMORPG), you can also interact with players across the globe.

When you first start playing WoW, you will notice that the game has a set user interface (UI), which displays your character’s spells, health bar, and a mini-map, among other things.

WoW’s developer, Blizzard, recently announced that after 2 decades, the game’s user interface is changing. They also revealed that they are introducing new class talent trees and a new Edit Mode. However, many players have stated that their Edit Mode tab is grayed out.

What changed in the user interface?

Although you can now customise your user interface according to your preferences, there are a few features of the UI that cannot be moved. The majority of the user interface can be moved around the screen and can be scaled up and down.

However, this principal does not apply to the experience point bar, which is locked in place. Even though the mini-map can be moved, it cannot be scaled up or down, much to players’ frustration.

There have been reports of a bug that is causing the user interface to not save correctly, and as such, papayers are forced to customise their user interface all over again.

WoW: Edit Mode grayed out

The new Edit Mode feature allows players to customise their user interface almost entirely to their liking, and many players have shared their layouts on social media. But for some, the option to enter the Edit Mode is grayed out.

Many WoW players have shared their frustration on social media platforms, including the official Blizzard forum and Reddit. Allegedly, you cannot use the mode if you have yet to complete the quests in Exile’s Reach.

Exile’s Reach is an uncharted island located in the North Sea which serves as a level 1 to level 10 starting zone in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. New WoW players automatically begin their adventure in Exile’s Reach before relocating to their faction’s capital.

Existing players who start new characters can choose if they want to start in their race’s regular starting zone or in Exile’s Reach before moving on to level 10 to level 50 content.

Players are quite annoyed with the fact that they are unable to change their user interface when they start playing WoW. However, there is a script command that you can use to trigger the Edit Mode.

In order to use the script command, you have to open your in-game chat feature. Thereafter, you have to type “/run ShowUIPanel(EditModeManagerFrame)” to open the Edit Mode menu.

Allegedly, this script command has allowed players to edit their user interface according to their preferences while they are in Exile’s Reach.

Once you have completed the Exile’s Reach missions, you will be able to click on the Edit Mode tab.

Does Edit Mode replace the ability to use third-party add-ons?

Similarly to other role-playing titles, WoW enables players to use third-party add-ons to improve its aging aesthetic. Whether you want to change the look entirely, make some of the more menial tasks much more similar or create on-screen notifications to help you survive a raid boss, you can use add-ons .

Many players are curious about whether they will still be able to use third-party add-ons in the Edit Mode or not. Fortunately, Blizzard revealed that the Edit Mode will not replace add-ons.

They explained that they know that add-ons provide many opportunities for players to customise their experience, but not all players use them.

They have thus included some elements that certain add-ons offer the base UI, but those who wish to use add-ons can still do so.

What to do if your customised user interface does not save

It may take several hours for a player to fully customise their user interface according to their liking. It can be quite frustrating to find that the user interface disappeared, though it was saved.

If you are experiencing a bug whereby the user interface disappears, it is recommended that you repair the game files in the launcher. It could be that the game’s folder that is responsible for saving your customised user interface is not functioning properly.

How should you customise your user interface?

As previously mentioned, WoW players now have the ability to fully customise their user interface, however, some items in the UI cannot be moved.

It is advisable that you play around with ideas before saving your UI. You can position the items in your user interface according to your preferences. You can also hide features that you may find useless if you wish to do so.

Keep in mind that you can change your user interface at any time, as it is not a permanent change.