Write a Prisoner Newberry Correctional Facility, Michigan Pigeonly (2024)

Newberry Correctional Facility Mail Rules

Mail rules often vary from facility to facility. Newberry Correctional Facility has no limit for the number of pages in a letter that an inmate can receive. Nothing larger than 8 inches wide or 10 inches tall is permitted. Photos can be sent but must either be on plain white paper or photo paper. Note, Polaroid is not allowed. Sending obscene messages and conducting business by mail is forbidden. All incoming mail needs to have correct details (full name, booking number, facility address). The use of abbreviations in a letter is prohibited. Mail containing pictures or messages outside of the envelope will be restricted and declined.