WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (2024)

Swede Dreams Are Made Of This...

WTT brings you the infamous Swedish rifle that we've all come to love.

Shout out to WTT's very talented texture and graphics design artist, MoxoPixel (The Painter/ TGC guy!) who really made this thing look absolutely amazing.

This is one of many small content standalone weapon packs that I will be releasing. These are meant to be lightweight and compatible with most other mods.

Available from Peacekeeper at Loyalty Level 2.

Included is a REALISM COMPATIBILITY file- Thanks to the efforts of both Senara and Fontaine.

*LOAD ORDER MATTERS - When installing WTT mods, make sure Realism loads last!*

Buy me more brain juice for my weapon container creation addiction.

(This one was a collaboration between our team! That means the Ko-fi link below is not mine this time around, but instead the official WTT Ko-fi!

Any funds donated will be put towards more assets!)