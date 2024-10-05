WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (2024)

WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (3)

    • SPT 3.8.3
  • Tron
  • Jun 20th 2024
  • 3.6k Downloads
  • 46 Comments

Please do not ask when mod authors will update their mods to v3.8.3. Bothering mod authors will lead to warnings and repeat offenses will lead to eventual bans.

Swede Dreams Are Made Of This...

WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (4)

Swede Dreams Are Made Of This...

WTT brings you the infamous Swedish rifle that we've all come to love.

Shout out to WTT's very talented texture and graphics design artist, MoxoPixel (The Painter/ TGC guy!) who really made this thing look absolutely amazing. WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (5)

This is one of many small content standalone weapon packs that I will be releasing. These are meant to be lightweight and compatible with most other mods.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (6)

WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (7)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Available from Peacekeeper at Loyalty Level 2.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (8)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Included is a REALISM COMPATIBILITY file- Thanks to the efforts of both Senara and Fontaine.

*LOAD ORDER MATTERS - When installing WTT mods, make sure Realism loads last!*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Buy me more brain juice for my weapon container creation addiction. WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (9)

(This one was a collaboration between our team! That means the Ko-fi link below is not mine this time around, but instead the official WTT Ko-fi!

Any funds donated will be put towards more assets!) WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (10) WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (11)

WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (12)

What is Welcome To Tarkov?

Welcome To Tarkov (WTT) is a mod for SPT AKI that has been in development for over a year. What started as a small passion project has grown in size to incorporate 10+ core members as well as contributions from other well-known mod authors and friends of WTT alike.

How does Welcome To Tarkov change the game?

As a mod, WTT overhauls SPT AKI, touching on almost every vanilla game system, as well as adding completely new systems to the game and its core mechanics. Inspired by open-world hardcore survival projects like STALKER: Anomaly and STALKER: GAMMA, WTT takes SPT’s artificial multiplayer MMO difficulty adders and replaces them with a challenging world economy, loot scarcity rebalancing, a lore friendly quest overhaul, and a map-traveling system built from rewritten portions of the Traveler mod allowing seamless travel between maps. Aside from its changes to the game’s core properties, WTT also adds to the world’s variety of traders, NPC’s, characters, items, and quests:

  • Over 500 custom bundles adding new weapons, attachments, wearables, containers, food, medical, and barter items.
  • New bosses with their own custom gear that will be properly incorporated into WTT’s quest lines.
  • New, meaningful traders with their own lore-friendly quests and narrative elements to help the player progress through the story-line of WTT.
  • New playable characters and outfits that will add to the player’s customization abilities.
  • New quest types incorporating brand new map extraction points, putting the player’s knowledge and familiarization of SPT’s maps to the test.

Welcome To Tarkov stands as one of the largest mods created for SPT AKI thus far.

When does Welcome To Tarkov release?

Thursday.

Which Thursday?

TBD

Want to follow our progress?

You can follow the project through it's development in our discord here:

https://discord.gg/Nz6VX78xRa

  • WTT
  • WelcomeToTarkov
  • Ak5C

161

  • Version 1.0.0

    • Tron
    • 3.6k Downloads

    22

    • Geniuswas

      https://imgur.com/a/qVGX6tV

      Silencers not rendering on the Ak5C flash hider

      • TronAuthor

        Flash hider is not meant to house suppressor. Thanks!

      • Geniuswas

        I think because in db it is cloning "AR-15 SureFire SF3P 5.56x45 Flash hider" which can mount the "SureFire SOCOM556" suppresors.

        See Also
        Level Up Your Tarkov Game: The Game-Changing Impact of a Can of Beef Stew - Dishdashboard

      • TronAuthor

        Yep. You can manually change this to a different muzzle that doesn't have muzzle slots.

        I don't want to push a fix because that might brick profiles.

        1

    • MarkedOne

      https://i.imgur.com/7omhuBd.mp4The recoil on the guns (Not just the WTT ones, but most weapons on the hub) is too high after the last Realism update, guess it will have to be updated.

      1

      • MarkedOne

        Nevermind, the issue was on me.

    • Lavandoviy

      Will you consider making a SPAS-12 mod? I think a lot of people would like it. WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (41)

      1

    • Blackbeard

      can we get more barrels and some other magazine and maybe a stock attachment for tubes. If you can please and thank you

    • lewdcatgirls

      Using SPT-Realism, a modded AK5C appears to have low ergo and high recoil, 11 ergo and 79 recoil with a Hybrid 46 suppressor. Any recommendations on how to fix this? Looking at various json files within the mod, the ergo and recoil appear to be much better, any way I can change a file to mod the stats?

      • TronAuthor

        Are you sure the compatibility patch is installed? Is load order correct? 11 ergo doesn't seem right..

      • kntraven

        have your gun mods load before SPT-Realism, that way it patches properly

        1

    • semurjamur

      some parts of the gun cant be sold to trader for some reason. i can sell em to flea tho, but... yeah

      • TronAuthor

        Probably some kind of load order issue with another mod. I also didn't do anything differently in terms of code structure for the backend between this gun and all the other WTT guns.

        One of our guys testing it below:

        WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (50)

      • semurjamur

        hmm alright. ill check all my mods and if i find anything, ill post it back here. just in case another person got the same issue

        1

    • The_Swiss18

      Any plan for the SIG 550?

      Nice mods!


      Keep up the good work WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (54)

      Thanks Tron! WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (55)

    • MadTitan

      I have all these WTT mods installed, all work flawlessly, great work dude would love to see an M249 and an AA12 WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (57) but either way keep up the fantastic work WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (58) WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (59)

      1

    • GooeyGum

      Just wondering, but have you ever given any thought to adding a revolver?

    • FDE

      Finally! someone uploaded FN FNC pattern rifle to Tarkov WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (63)

      however since this is the Swede version, any change we can get the original FN FNC?

    • vee100

      Thanks for releasing this, BTW I've got this errors many times when I use this weapons:

      2024-06-21 11:09:06.435 +07:00|0.14.1.2.29197|Error|Default|

      EXCEPTION: System.NullReferenceException: Object reference not set to an instance of an object

      at MuzzleSmoke.OnRenderObject () [0x00024] in <448e567fc8c849f8a66327014c6f134c>:0

      2024-06-21 11:09:06.435 +07:00|0.14.1.2.29197|Error|Default|NullReferenceException: Object reference not set to an instance of an object

      MuzzleSmoke.OnRenderObject () (at <448e567fc8c849f8a66327014c6f134c>:0)

      UnityEngine.DebugLogHandler:LogException(Exception, Object)

      Class358:UnityEngine.ILogHandler.LogException(Exception, Object)

      UnityEngine.Debug:CallOverridenDebugHandler(Exception, Object)

      • TronAuthor

        Thanks. I'll take a look at this. WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (66)

        1

      • vee100

        You’re welcome and best of luck for your project.

    • DAS_DEEE

      Crazy man

      Btw any plan for AK107 or AEK971

      • TronAuthor

        Ak107 confirmed.

      • DAS_DEEE

        Best news for the year

    • MarkedOne

      Love your weapon mods and appreciate all the work y'all are putting into this project, but for some reason they're all 1$ on the flea, and I get these messages whenever I start the server:
      WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (73)

      • TronAuthor

        Load order issue with flea prices mod.

        See the below issue someone else had.

      • MarkedOne

        I have no flea prices mods installed, that's why it's confusing me.

        The mods I'm currently running are this:
        WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (76)

        WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (77)

      • TronAuthor

        Some kind of load order issue with another mod.

      • MarkedOne

        Okay, I've managed to get rid of the issue, for some reason it was conflicting with DJCore and AdditionalClothing. Once I removed those the guns are now at their correct prices.

        1

      • TronAuthor

        Yeah. DJ core sounds about right. Ive heard that one before.

    • Delta One Zero

      Brilliant addition to the WTT lineup. Thanks for this.
      Though I'm curious, will this ever be updated in future to include the Aimpoint CS red dot?

      1

    • Foxxee

      This used to be one of my favourites to use in payday 2. It's great using it again in EFT WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (85)

      1

    • Vulpix

      Awesome! Also Id like to report something about the ACR. I think it is a WTT gun (correct me if I am mistaken.) The live flea prices mod reports prices missing for a bunch of parts and makes them 1 rouble.

      • TronAuthor

        Likely a load order issue with flea prices mod.

      • Vulpix

        idk why that would be the case because every single other WTT weapon mod works and the load order between the weapon mods and the live flea mod is the same. But I will check today anyways.

        Edit: Ignore me I am stupid and didn't put the ACR mod in the load order at all smh.

    • justiceLeague

      Yes! Been waiting for this and the M249 for zZzzo long WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (91)

      11

      • xm855n

        M240 would be sick

    • xm855n

      WTT Thursday! you guys never disappoint!

      2

    • MoxoPixelAuthor

      Instant install! Btw, if anyone have feedback on the texturing/material, I would love to hear it. I want to make this one perfect for the real WTT release.

      1

      • DAS_DEEE

        Is this set to be a used gun or sth old I guess?

        If not may be its texture looks not shiny enough (?)

        The rusted rail looks kinda strange and the barrel are not "steel" like

        It's all urs to judge boss , it's already a great mod so far. I give my opinion as a man who love brand new shiny guns WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (100)

        1

    • Slothgang

      Sick

      2

    • TronAuthor

      WTT Thursday. WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (105)

      5

      • Rexana

        WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (108)

        1

      • Vulpix

        To all of the WTT team will there be some more scope aditions? some more scopes would be really neat (especially if the reticles are as clean as the Acog4life stuff.)

    • Jamjom

      hell yeah

      1

    • SUPERBUBU3000

      first!

      1

    Voters say they are concerned about Biden after debate
    Ardent Health Careers
