WTT - Armory - Ak5C - SPT Mods Workshop (2024)

- Tron
- Jun 20th 2024
Swede Dreams Are Made Of This...
WTT brings you the infamous Swedish rifle that we've all come to love.
Shout out to WTT's very talented texture and graphics design artist, MoxoPixel (The Painter/ TGC guy!) who really made this thing look absolutely amazing.
This is one of many small content standalone weapon packs that I will be releasing. These are meant to be lightweight and compatible with most other mods.
Available from Peacekeeper at Loyalty Level 2.
Included is a REALISM COMPATIBILITY file- Thanks to the efforts of both Senara and Fontaine.
*LOAD ORDER MATTERS - When installing WTT mods, make sure Realism loads last!*
Buy me more brain juice for my weapon container creation addiction.
(This one was a collaboration between our team! That means the Ko-fi link below is not mine this time around, but instead the official WTT Ko-fi!
Any funds donated will be put towards more assets!)
What is Welcome To Tarkov?
Welcome To Tarkov (WTT) is a mod for SPT AKI that has been in development for over a year. What started as a small passion project has grown in size to incorporate 10+ core members as well as contributions from other well-known mod authors and friends of WTT alike.
How does Welcome To Tarkov change the game?
As a mod, WTT overhauls SPT AKI, touching on almost every vanilla game system, as well as adding completely new systems to the game and its core mechanics. Inspired by open-world hardcore survival projects like STALKER: Anomaly and STALKER: GAMMA, WTT takes SPT’s artificial multiplayer MMO difficulty adders and replaces them with a challenging world economy, loot scarcity rebalancing, a lore friendly quest overhaul, and a map-traveling system built from rewritten portions of the Traveler mod allowing seamless travel between maps. Aside from its changes to the game’s core properties, WTT also adds to the world’s variety of traders, NPC’s, characters, items, and quests:
- Over 500 custom bundles adding new weapons, attachments, wearables, containers, food, medical, and barter items.
- New bosses with their own custom gear that will be properly incorporated into WTT’s quest lines.
- New, meaningful traders with their own lore-friendly quests and narrative elements to help the player progress through the story-line of WTT.
- New playable characters and outfits that will add to the player’s customization abilities.
- New quest types incorporating brand new map extraction points, putting the player’s knowledge and familiarization of SPT’s maps to the test.
Welcome To Tarkov stands as one of the largest mods created for SPT AKI thus far.
When does Welcome To Tarkov release?
Thursday.
Which Thursday?
TBD
Want to follow our progress?
You can follow the project through it's development in our discord here:
Geniuswas
Silencers not rendering on the Ak5C flash hider
TronAuthor
Flash hider is not meant to house suppressor. Thanks!
Geniuswas
I think because in db it is cloning "AR-15 SureFire SF3P 5.56x45 Flash hider" which can mount the "SureFire SOCOM556" suppresors.
TronAuthor
Yep. You can manually change this to a different muzzle that doesn't have muzzle slots.
I don't want to push a fix because that might brick profiles.
1
MarkedOne
https://i.imgur.com/7omhuBd.mp4The recoil on the guns (Not just the WTT ones, but most weapons on the hub) is too high after the last Realism update, guess it will have to be updated.
1
MarkedOne
Nevermind, the issue was on me.
Lavandoviy
Will you consider making a SPAS-12 mod? I think a lot of people would like it.
1
Blackbeard
can we get more barrels and some other magazine and maybe a stock attachment for tubes. If you can please and thank you
lewdcatgirls
Using SPT-Realism, a modded AK5C appears to have low ergo and high recoil, 11 ergo and 79 recoil with a Hybrid 46 suppressor. Any recommendations on how to fix this? Looking at various json files within the mod, the ergo and recoil appear to be much better, any way I can change a file to mod the stats?
TronAuthor
Are you sure the compatibility patch is installed? Is load order correct? 11 ergo doesn't seem right..
kntraven
have your gun mods load before SPT-Realism, that way it patches properly
1
semurjamur
some parts of the gun cant be sold to trader for some reason. i can sell em to flea tho, but... yeah
semurjamur
hmm alright. ill check all my mods and if i find anything, ill post it back here. just in case another person got the same issue
1
The_Swiss18
Any plan for the SIG 550?
Nice mods!
Keep up the good work
Thanks Tron!
MadTitan
I have all these WTT mods installed, all work flawlessly, great work dude would love to see an M249 and an AA12 but either way keep up the fantastic work
1
GooeyGum
Just wondering, but have you ever given any thought to adding a revolver?
FDE
Finally! someone uploaded FN FNC pattern rifle to Tarkov
however since this is the Swede version, any change we can get the original FN FNC?
vee100
Thanks for releasing this, BTW I've got this errors many times when I use this weapons:
2024-06-21 11:09:06.435 +07:00|0.14.1.2.29197|Error|Default|
EXCEPTION: System.NullReferenceException: Object reference not set to an instance of an object
at MuzzleSmoke.OnRenderObject () [0x00024] in <448e567fc8c849f8a66327014c6f134c>:0
2024-06-21 11:09:06.435 +07:00|0.14.1.2.29197|Error|Default|NullReferenceException: Object reference not set to an instance of an object
MuzzleSmoke.OnRenderObject () (at <448e567fc8c849f8a66327014c6f134c>:0)
UnityEngine.DebugLogHandler:LogException(Exception, Object)
Class358:UnityEngine.ILogHandler.LogException(Exception, Object)
UnityEngine.Debug:CallOverridenDebugHandler(Exception, Object)
TronAuthor
Thanks. I'll take a look at this.
1
vee100
You’re welcome and best of luck for your project.
DAS_DEEE
Crazy man
Btw any plan for AK107 or AEK971
TronAuthor
Ak107 confirmed.
DAS_DEEE
Best news for the year
MarkedOne
Love your weapon mods and appreciate all the work y'all are putting into this project, but for some reason they're all 1$ on the flea, and I get these messages whenever I start the server:
TronAuthor
Load order issue with flea prices mod.
See the below issue someone else had.
MarkedOne
I have no flea prices mods installed, that's why it's confusing me.
The mods I'm currently running are this:
TronAuthor
Some kind of load order issue with another mod.
MarkedOne
Okay, I've managed to get rid of the issue, for some reason it was conflicting with DJCore and AdditionalClothing. Once I removed those the guns are now at their correct prices.
1
TronAuthor
Yeah. DJ core sounds about right. Ive heard that one before.
Delta One Zero
Brilliant addition to the WTT lineup. Thanks for this.
Though I'm curious, will this ever be updated in future to include the Aimpoint CS red dot?
1
Foxxee
This used to be one of my favourites to use in payday 2. It's great using it again in EFT
1
Vulpix
Awesome! Also Id like to report something about the ACR. I think it is a WTT gun (correct me if I am mistaken.) The live flea prices mod reports prices missing for a bunch of parts and makes them 1 rouble.
TronAuthor
Likely a load order issue with flea prices mod.
Vulpix
idk why that would be the case because every single other WTT weapon mod works and the load order between the weapon mods and the live flea mod is the same. But I will check today anyways.
Edit: Ignore me I am stupid and didn't put the ACR mod in the load order at all smh.
justiceLeague
Yes! Been waiting for this and the M249 for zZzzo long
11
xm855n
M240 would be sick
xm855n
WTT Thursday! you guys never disappoint!
2
MoxoPixelAuthor
Instant install! Btw, if anyone have feedback on the texturing/material, I would love to hear it. I want to make this one perfect for the real WTT release.
1
DAS_DEEE
Is this set to be a used gun or sth old I guess?
If not may be its texture looks not shiny enough (?)
The rusted rail looks kinda strange and the barrel are not "steel" like
It's all urs to judge boss , it's already a great mod so far. I give my opinion as a man who love brand new shiny guns
1
Slothgang
Sick
2
TronAuthor
WTT Thursday.
5
Rexana
1
Vulpix
To all of the WTT team will there be some more scope aditions? some more scopes would be really neat (especially if the reticles are as clean as the Acog4life stuff.)
Jamjom
hell yeah
1
SUPERBUBU3000
first!
1
