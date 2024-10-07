Wunderground Kansas City (2024)

FAQs

As shown in Table 4, The Weather Channel's overall accuracy of 72.45% in 2017 was essentially identical to Weather Underground's, which was 72.46%. In 2014, the difference between The Weather Channel and Weather Underground was also 0.01%.

Its information comes from the National Weather Service (NWS), and over 250,000 personal weather stations (PWS). The site is available in many languages, and customers can access an ad-free version of the site with additional features for an annual fee.

Kansas City Weather History for the Previous 24 Hours Conditions Time Temp Weather 9:54 am 77 °F Sunny. 8:54 am 75 °F Sunny. 7:54 am 73 °F Sunny. 21 more rows

Kansas City essentially ties for first place on the average wind list at approximately 10.6 mph. The thunderstorms on June 4 and 5 in 2020 had winds that gusted to 64 mph. Moberly weighs in at about 9.8-mph average wind speed, just outside the rankings above.

Colorado is the hardest place in the world to predict the weather. This is according to a man who has predicted weather across the globe: North Texas, Saudi Arabia, Mali, Senegal and more. Why? Because of the Rocky Mountains.

ForecastWatch is the only globally recognized measure of forecast accuracy. Of all commercial weather providers, The Weather Company is the most open about what goes into our forecast, how we create it, and how that is measured.

The Weather Company LLC is a weather forecasting and information technology company that owns and operates weather.com (the website for The Weather Channel), and Weather Underground. From 2016 to 2023, The Weather Company was a subsidiary of the Watson & Cloud Platform business unit of IBM.

Not being able to establish the Weather Underground is usually to do with the Station ID and Station Key not perfectly entered - when your station has connected to your home Wi-Fi signal, but not Weather Underground, then there is something not quite right in the Weather Underground details.

The data shown is the 6-hour forecast from the AVN computer model, which is run twice daily at 00 and 12 GMT by the National Center for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). The jet stream images are updated twice per day, at approximately noon and midnight EST.

In the 44 years since Kansas City's highest single-day temperature, human ingenuity still could not mitigate the effects of a severe heat wave. It is a lesson that the city has had to learn repeatedly, even though temperatures have never again reached the 113 degree mark set on August 14, 1936.

Kansas City's coldest days on record



The coldest day in KC was 33 years ago to the date, according to the National Weather Service. Back in 1989, recorded temperatures in Kansas City reached a low of 23 degrees below zero on Dec.

Celebrated cultural traditions include Kansas City jazz; theater, as a historical center of the Vaudevillian Orpheum circuit in the 1920s; the nickname City of Fountains; the Chiefs and Royals sports franchises; and cuisine such as Kansas City–style barbecue and strip steak.

This fast-growing Midwest metro is an excellent place to live for job opportunities, top-rated universities, pro sports events, incredible arts and culture, and—of course—some of the best barbecue in America. Here are 15 things to know about living in Kansas City!

Seasonal Variation



January is the coldest month, with average high temperatures near 31 degrees. July is the warmest month, with average high temperatures near 81 degrees.

According to climate data from 1991 to 2020, the highest high temperatures occur from July 25 to 30. The average high is 88.8 degrees during that time frame.

Here are our in-depth reviews of the 10 best weather apps for Android and iPhone: The Weather Channel – Best Free Weather App. ... AccuWeather – Most Accurate Weather App. ... WeatherBug – Best App for Free Weather Alerts. ... Dark Sky - Best Weather App for iPhone. ... Shadow Weather – Best Weather App for Android. More items...

The Short Answer: A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80 percent of the time and a five-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 90 percent of the time. However, a 10-day—or longer—forecast is only right about half the time.

As the most trusted news source, most trusted brand, and most accurate weather forecaster, The Weather Channel and its parent The Weather Company help turn weather into action.