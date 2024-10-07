Wunderground Kansas City (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Kansas City, MO Weather Conditions 2. Kansas City, MO 10-Day Weather Forecast 3. Kansas City, MO Hourly Weather Forecast | Weather Underground 4. Kansas City, MO 10-Day Weather Forecast | Weather Underground 5. Kansas City, MO Weather Conditions | Weather Underground 6. Kansas City, KS Weather Conditions | Weather Underground 7. Kansas City, MO Weather Calendar 8. Kansas City, KS Hourly Weather Forecast 9. Kansas City, KS 10-Day Weather Forecast FAQs References

1. Kansas City, MO Weather Conditions

  • 10-Day · Hourly · Daily

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the Kansas City area.

See details

2. Kansas City, MO 10-Day Weather Forecast

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the ...

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the Kansas City area.

See details

3. Kansas City, MO Hourly Weather Forecast | Weather Underground

See details

4. Kansas City, MO 10-Day Weather Forecast | Weather Underground

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the ...

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the Kansas City area.

See details

5. Kansas City, MO Weather Conditions | Weather Underground

  • Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

    See Also
    Block Placement Mode

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the Kansas City area.

See details

6. Kansas City, KS Weather Conditions | Weather Underground

  • Clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the Kansas City area.

See details

7. Kansas City, MO Weather Calendar

  • Kansas City, MO Weather Calendarstar_ratehome · Today · Hourly · 10-Day · Calendar · History · Wundermap.

  • star

See details

8. Kansas City, KS Hourly Weather Forecast

  • Mainly sunny. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. date_range View Calendar Forecast.

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the Kansas City area.

See details

9. Kansas City, KS 10-Day Weather Forecast

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the ...

  • Kansas City Weather Forecasts. Weather Underground provides local & long-range weather forecasts, weatherreports, maps & tropical weather conditions for the Kansas City area.

See details
Wunderground Kansas City (2024)

FAQs

How accurate is Wunderground? ›

As shown in Table 4, The Weather Channel's overall accuracy of 72.45% in 2017 was essentially identical to Weather Underground's, which was 72.46%. In 2014, the difference between The Weather Channel and Weather Underground was also 0.01%.

Discover More Details
Where does Wunderground get its data? ›

Its information comes from the National Weather Service (NWS), and over 250,000 personal weather stations (PWS). The site is available in many languages, and customers can access an ad-free version of the site with additional features for an annual fee.

Get More Info
What was the temperature today in Kansas City? ›

Kansas City Weather History for the Previous 24 Hours
Conditions
TimeTempWeather
9:54 am77 °FSunny.
8:54 am75 °FSunny.
7:54 am73 °FSunny.
21 more rows

Tell Me More
What is the average wind speed in Kansas City? ›

Kansas City essentially ties for first place on the average wind list at approximately 10.6 mph. The thunderstorms on June 4 and 5 in 2020 had winds that gusted to 64 mph. Moberly weighs in at about 9.8-mph average wind speed, just outside the rankings above.

Get More Info
What is the hardest state to predict the weather? ›

Colorado is the hardest place in the world to predict the weather. This is according to a man who has predicted weather across the globe: North Texas, Saudi Arabia, Mali, Senegal and more. Why? Because of the Rocky Mountains.

View Details
What is the most accurate weather predictor? ›

ForecastWatch is the only globally recognized measure of forecast accuracy. Of all commercial weather providers, The Weather Company is the most open about what goes into our forecast, how we create it, and how that is measured.

Get More Info Here
Is Wunderground owned by weather Channel? ›

The Weather Company LLC is a weather forecasting and information technology company that owns and operates weather.com (the website for The Weather Channel), and Weather Underground. From 2016 to 2023, The Weather Company was a subsidiary of the Watson & Cloud Platform business unit of IBM.

Get More Info Here
Why is my weather station not reporting to Wunderground? ›

Not being able to establish the Weather Underground is usually to do with the Station ID and Station Key not perfectly entered - when your station has connected to your home Wi-Fi signal, but not Weather Underground, then there is something not quite right in the Weather Underground details.

Find Out More
What forecast model does Weather Underground use? ›

The data shown is the 6-hour forecast from the AVN computer model, which is run twice daily at 00 and 12 GMT by the National Center for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). The jet stream images are updated twice per day, at approximately noon and midnight EST.

Learn More
What is the hottest it's ever been in Kansas City? ›

In the 44 years since Kansas City's highest single-day temperature, human ingenuity still could not mitigate the effects of a severe heat wave. It is a lesson that the city has had to learn repeatedly, even though temperatures have never again reached the 113 degree mark set on August 14, 1936.

Explore More

What's the coldest it's ever been in Kansas City? ›

Kansas City's coldest days on record

The coldest day in KC was 33 years ago to the date, according to the National Weather Service. Back in 1989, recorded temperatures in Kansas City reached a low of 23 degrees below zero on Dec.

Continue Reading
Why is Kansas City famous? ›

Celebrated cultural traditions include Kansas City jazz; theater, as a historical center of the Vaudevillian Orpheum circuit in the 1920s; the nickname City of Fountains; the Chiefs and Royals sports franchises; and cuisine such as Kansas City–style barbecue and strip steak.

See More
Is Kansas City a nice place to live? ›

This fast-growing Midwest metro is an excellent place to live for job opportunities, top-rated universities, pro sports events, incredible arts and culture, and—of course—some of the best barbecue in America. Here are 15 things to know about living in Kansas City!

Read On
What is the coldest month of the year in Kansas City? ›

Seasonal Variation

January is the coldest month, with average high temperatures near 31 degrees. July is the warmest month, with average high temperatures near 81 degrees.

View Details
What is the hottest month in Kansas? ›

According to climate data from 1991 to 2020, the highest high temperatures occur from July 25 to 30. The average high is 88.8 degrees during that time frame.

Learn More
What is the proven most accurate weather app? ›

Here are our in-depth reviews of the 10 best weather apps for Android and iPhone:
  1. The Weather Channel – Best Free Weather App. ...
  2. AccuWeather – Most Accurate Weather App. ...
  3. WeatherBug – Best App for Free Weather Alerts. ...
  4. Dark Sky - Best Weather App for iPhone. ...
  5. Shadow Weather – Best Weather App for Android.

Tell Me More
How accurate is forecast 2 weeks out? ›

The Short Answer: A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80 percent of the time and a five-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 90 percent of the time. However, a 10-day—or longer—forecast is only right about half the time.

View Details
What is the most reputable weather source? ›

As the most trusted news source, most trusted brand, and most accurate weather forecaster, The Weather Channel and its parent The Weather Company help turn weather into action.

Learn More Now
Which weather stations are most accurate? ›

More
  • Best Overall : Ambient Weather WS-2000 Smart Weather Station » ...
  • Best Budget: La Cross Technology C85845-INT » ...
  • Best Portable Home Weather Station: Kestrel 3000 Pocket Weather Meter » ...
  • Best Advanced Weather Station: Ambient Weather WS-5000 Ultrasonic Smart Weather Station »

Learn More

References

Top Articles
Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes
How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers
Latest Posts
Cavinder twins set to make mark on Miami women's hoops
The Stunning Transformation Of The Cavinder Twins - Nicki Swift
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Moshe Kshlerin

Last Updated:

Views: 5964

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Moshe Kshlerin

Birthday: 1994-01-25

Address: Suite 609 315 Lupita Unions, Ronnieburgh, MI 62697

Phone: +2424755286529

Job: District Education Designer

Hobby: Yoga, Gunsmithing, Singing, 3D printing, Nordic skating, Soapmaking, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Moshe Kshlerin, I am a gleaming, attractive, outstanding, pleasant, delightful, outstanding, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.