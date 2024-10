WWE NXT: Reale Verletzung im Titelmatch Raquel Gonzalez - Xia Li (2024)

FAQs

WWE wrestling star Raquel (Victoria Gonzalez) Rodriguez, 33, was forced out of the ring to treat her mast cell activation syndrome diagnosis (MCAS). The skin condition causes severe and painful allergic reactions. While undergoing treatment, she credited her support system, comprised of family and friends.

González is a second generation professional wrestler, following her father Rick González, and began her career in June 2016 on the independent circuit. She signed with WWE in October 2016, performing under her real name, and debuted for the company's developmental brand, NXT, in early 2017.

Strowman and Rodriguez got to know each other when they started going to the gym together in 2019. Rumors about their relationship surfaced in 2021 after Strowman's release from WWE, leading to their presence on each other's social media profiles. However, the confirmation of their relationship came in January 2022.

It's not confirmed if MCAS is why Raquel has been removed from WWE's active roster, but PWInsider reports they've confirmed with multiple sources that the 33 year old from Texas “is currently listed internally with other talents who are out of action.” The site mentions that its possible Rodriguez has been sidelined ...

As she focuses on Elimination Chamber and her own Road to WrestleMania, Raquel Rodriguez took to social media to reveal what had kept her out of action for the last few months. As it turns out, she has been dealing with a medical condition known as Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). The journey is far from over.

Raquel Rodriguez has not wrestled since the February 26th episode of WWE RAW, where she defeated Chelsea Green. She previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome. Rodriguez competed at WWE Elimination Chamber in February despite dealing with a flare-up.

