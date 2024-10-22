WXII viewers reporting issues with Spectrum internet (2024)

Reports of Spectrum internet outage in parts of North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —

WXII viewers are reporting issues and outages with their Spectrum internet.

At this time, Spectrum said the outage stretch across the Triad. Viewers have reached out from Winston-Salem, King, Rural Hall, Kernersville and in Burlington.

We are also told it's impacting some grocery stores through the cash registers.

Customers said when they called Spectrum about the outage, they were told it should be fixed by 8:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with Spectrum released the following statement to WXII about the outage:

"A third-party damaged our fiber. Our technical teams are working to restore services as quickly as possible, for those impacted customers across the Triad area. We apologize for the service interruption."

The spokesperson also said services began being restored at around 9:15 p.m. There is no information on how their fiber was damaged at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

