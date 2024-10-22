WXII viewers reporting issues with Spectrum internet (2024)

Reports of Spectrum internet outage in parts of North Carolina
BOBO'S DELI AND GRILL IN WINSTON-SALEM IS ONE OF THE MANY STORES THAT ESSENTIALLY CAME TO A HALT WITH THIS INTERNET OUTAGE. IT KNOCKED EVERYTHING OFFLINE. THEY COULDN'T TAKE ANY CALLS, RUN ANY DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS. THEY HAD A SIGN POSTED ON THE FRONT DOOR SAYING FOR THAT TIME PERIOD, THEY WERE ONLY TAKING CASH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. WE HAVEN'T HAD AN CALL AND ORDERS WITH NO PHONE LINES, BUT HONESTLY, UH, YOU KNOW, OUR CUSTOMERS ARE AWESOME. THEY'VE, YOU KNOW, ALL STILL REALLY TURNED OUT FOR US. AND, YOU KNOW, ACCOMMODATED THE CASH ONLY. I WOULD HATE TO TRY AND RUN THE BUSINESS. YOU KNOW, FOR MORE THAN ONE NIGHT. LIKE THIS. A SPOKESPERSON WITH SPECTRUM'S TELLS WXII A THIRD PARTY DAMAGED THEIR FIBER AND TEAMS WERE WORKING AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE
WXII viewers are reporting issues and outages with their Spectrum internet. At this time, Spectrum said the outage stretch across the Triad. Viewers have reached out from Winston-Salem, King, Rural Hall, Kernersville and in Burlington. We are also told it's impacting some grocery stores through the cash registers. Customers said when they called Spectrum about the outage, they were told it should be fixed by 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson with Spectrum released the following statement to WXII about the outage: "A third-party damaged our fiber. Our technical teams are working to restore services as quickly as possible, for those impacted customers across the Triad area. We apologize for the service interruption." The spokesperson also said services began being restored at around 9:15 p.m. There is no information on how their fiber was damaged at this time.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —
WXII viewers are reporting issues and outages with their Spectrum internet.
At this time, Spectrum said the outage stretch across the Triad. Viewers have reached out from Winston-Salem, King, Rural Hall, Kernersville and in Burlington.
We are also told it's impacting some grocery stores through the cash registers.
Customers said when they called Spectrum about the outage, they were told it should be fixed by 8:30 p.m.
A spokesperson with Spectrum released the following statement to WXII about the outage:
"A third-party damaged our fiber. Our technical teams are working to restore services as quickly as possible, for those impacted customers across the Triad area. We apologize for the service interruption."
The spokesperson also said services began being restored at around 9:15 p.m. There is no information on how their fiber was damaged at this time.
