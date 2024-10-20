Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (2024)

Centrally located 4-star hotel in Salzburg

The Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre is not only ideal for business travellers and conference attendees, but also for tourists looking to explore the beautiful city of Salzburg. The modern business hotel and congress centre is situated close to the most beautiful sights, the trade-fair grounds and the central train station of "Mozart City". The picturesque old town is within a walking distance of 15 to 20 minutes. Also the impressive Salzach river embankment is only a stone's throw away from the hotel.

Sleeping comfort, wellness and more

The design of our 262 hotel rooms is fresh and straightforward. All rooms are equipped with free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and particularly back-friendly mattresses. All of our guests have free access to the on-site wellness area with a pool, a sauna and a gym.

Sustainability in our Salzburg hotel

We received the Wyndham Green certificate for our commitment for the environment and sustainability.

Barrier-free comfort at our hotel in Salzburg

Particularly high standars and special equipment enable guests with restricted mobility to enjoy a barrier-free holiday at the Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre. Relax at one of our spacious lounges or barrier-free rooms with easy-to-handle control elements and convenient sanitary facilities. Our hotel staff is experienced in interacting with guests with restricted mobility and is happy to consider your wishes. Find more information about the Barrier Check here.