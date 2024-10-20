Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (2024)

- Gift vouchers Valid for 3 years
Centrally located 4-star hotel in Salzburg
The Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre is not only ideal for business travellers and conference attendees, but also for tourists looking to explore the beautiful city of Salzburg. The modern business hotel and congress centre is situated close to the most beautiful sights, the trade-fair grounds and the central train station of "Mozart City". The picturesque old town is within a walking distance of 15 to 20 minutes. Also the impressive Salzach river embankment is only a stone's throw away from the hotel.
Sleeping comfort, wellness and more
The design of our 262 hotel rooms is fresh and straightforward. All rooms are equipped with free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and particularly back-friendly mattresses. All of our guests have free access to the on-site wellness area with a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Sustainability in our Salzburg hotel
We received the Wyndham Green certificate for our commitment for the environment and sustainability.
Barrier-free comfort at our hotel in Salzburg
Particularly high standars and special equipment enable guests with restricted mobility to enjoy a barrier-free holiday at the Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre. Relax at one of our spacious lounges or barrier-free rooms with easy-to-handle control elements and convenient sanitary facilities. Our hotel staff is experienced in interacting with guests with restricted mobility and is happy to consider your wishes. Find more information about the Barrier Check here.
Contact
Wyndham Grand Salzburg
Conference Centre Hotel
Fanny-von-Lehnert-Straße 7
5020 Salzburg
Österreich
- +43 662 46 88 0
- info@wyndhamgrandsalzburg.cominfo@wyndhamgrandsalzburg.com
Salzburg Festival
Year after year, the Salzburg Festival attracts thousands of visitors to the city. A broad spectrum of artistic and musical performances, from opera to drama to concerts, defines the festival. Our Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre Hotel offers the perfect setting for a visit to the Salzburg Festival.
Events in Salzburg
16 conference rooms are spread across the 1,785 m² event space at the Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre. Host your next event at our hotel and benefit from our regularly changing conference flat rates that are tailored to your needs. Our conference hotel is certified with the Austrian Ecolabel for Green Meetings and Events.
Our restaurant
Bar Roque at the Wyndham Grand Salzburg unites a hotel bistro, a bar and a restaurant under one roof. Enjoy a light business lunch or a relaxed dinner in a laid-back atmosphere. Sustainability and careful processing of local produce are our main priorities.
Surroundings & tips
The Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre near Salzburg Central Station is the ideal hotel for both business travellers and sightseeing tourists. Next to fantastic conference facilities, the Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre offers numerous leisure activities and sights in close proximity - find out more here.
Top business service and flexible function rooms for professional events in Salzburg
The Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre offers perfect facilities for business travellers who are always in a rush and therefore appreciate a professional and flexible business service and modern amenities. Meetings, conferences, local workshops, events, anniversaries and company parties - our centrally located business and conference hotel in Salzburg offers 16 function rooms for large and small events of all sorts.
Hotel Quick Check - the Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre is ideal for:
- business travellers
- conference attendees
- leisure travellers
- aesthetes
- parking: EUR 16.00 per day
- pets: EUR 21.00 per day & pet
- extra bed: EUR 26.00 per day (6-12 y.); EUR 45.00 (from 12 y.)
- Free breakfast for children up to 6 years of age
- check-in: from 3:00 p.m.
- check-out: until 12:00 p.m.
We accept the following credit cards: American Express / Diners Club / Mastercard / JCB / VISA / EC/Maestro
