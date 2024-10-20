Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (2024)

Centrally located 4-star hotel in Salzburg

The Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre is not only ideal for business travellers and conference attendees, but also for tourists looking to explore the beautiful city of Salzburg. The modern business hotel and congress centre is situated close to the most beautiful sights, the trade-fair grounds and the central train station of "Mozart City". The picturesque old town is within a walking distance of 15 to 20 minutes. Also the impressive Salzach river embankment is only a stone's throw away from the hotel.

Sleeping comfort, wellness and moreWyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (6)

The design of our 262 hotel rooms is fresh and straightforward. All rooms are equipped with free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and particularly back-friendly mattresses. All of our guests have free access to the on-site wellness area with a pool, a sauna and a gym.

Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference CentreZimmer & Suiten - Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre

Sustainability in our Salzburg hotelWyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (7)

We received the Wyndham Green certificate for our commitment for the environment and sustainability.

Barrier-free comfort at our hotel in Salzburg

Particularly high standars and special equipment enable guests with restricted mobility to enjoy a barrier-free holiday at the Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre. Relax at one of our spacious lounges or barrier-free rooms with easy-to-handle control elements and convenient sanitary facilities. Our hotel staff is experienced in interacting with guests with restricted mobility and is happy to consider your wishes. Find more information about the Barrier Check here.

Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (8)

Contact

Wyndham Grand Salzburg
Conference Centre Hotel
Fanny-von-Lehnert-Straße 7
5020 Salzburg
Österreich

  • +43 662 46 88 0
  • info@wyndhamgrandsalzburg.cominfo@wyndhamgrandsalzburg.com

Salzburg Festival

Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (25)

Year after year, the Salzburg Festival attracts thousands of visitors to the city. A broad spectrum of artistic and musical performances, from opera to drama to concerts, defines the festival. Our Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre Hotel offers the perfect setting for a visit to the Salzburg Festival.

Events in Salzburg

Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (26)

16 conference rooms are spread across the 1,785 m² event space at the Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre. Host your next event at our hotel and benefit from our regularly changing conference flat rates that are tailored to your needs. Our conference hotel is certified with the Austrian Ecolabel for Green Meetings and Events.

Our restaurant

Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (27)

Bar Roque at the Wyndham Grand Salzburg unites a hotel bistro, a bar and a restaurant under one roof. Enjoy a light business lunch or a relaxed dinner in a laid-back atmosphere. Sustainability and careful processing of local produce are our main priorities.

Wyndham Rewards®

Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (28)

Sign up directly at our hotel and profit from the numerous benefits.You have questions regarding the program? +49 800 36 78 74 77

Wyndham Hotel Group

Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (29)

Discover the worldwide destinations and the various portfolio from economy to upper-upscale hotels. "The Wyndham Way" will make each journey a magical experience.

Partner deals

Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre (30)

You are looking for a rental car? Exclusive partner offers with Sixt.

Surroundings & tips

The Wyndham Grand Hotel Salzburg Conference Centre near Salzburg Central Station is the ideal hotel for both business travellers and sightseeing tourists. Next to fantastic conference facilities, the Wyndham Grand Salzburg Conference Centre offers numerous leisure activities and sights in close proximity - find out more here.

