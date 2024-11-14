Wyoming Wildfires Burn Homes, Force Evacuations Around The State (2024)

Table of Contents
Clearwater Fire Threatens East Entrance Upton Residents Evacuated Several Structures Lost Near Gillette Jack Creek In case you missed it FAQs References

The calendar turns to August soon, a time when weather forecasts start using the words “haze” and “smoke” alongside meteorological terms like partly cloudy.

It’s wildfire season in the West, and Wyoming tends to live in the ash of its Western neighbors until the Equality State itself is battling its own wildfires.

Hundreds of residents in tiny Upton, Wyoming, on the border of Crook and Weston counties, were chased from their homes Monday as a fast-moving grassfire threatened subdivisions along Barton Road.

Just west of Gillette, the Campbell County Fire Department battled 50 mph winds whipping a grassfire into a frenzy that consumed mobile homes, campers and several pets over the weekend.

Meanwhile, an innocent lightning strike in the heart of the Shoshone National Forest 11 days ago has ballooned into a 1,000-acre wildfire that briefly closed the east entrance to Yellowstone over the weekend.

The Clearwater Fire is shaping up to be a problem.

Burning in remote and rugged terrain, more than 100 firefighters are trying to keep it away from two popular campgrounds along Highway 14/16/20 between Cody and Yellowstone National Park.

Both have already been evacuated.

Clearwater Fire Threatens East Entrance

The Clearwater Fire is the state’s top priority at the moment. Hampering suppression efforts is the extreme difficulty in reaching the fire with equipment or personnel.

The blaze is located on a ridgeline between Elk Fork and June Creek drainages about a mile south of Clearwater Campground and 11 miles west of Wapiti, Wyoming. Increased activity this week from high winds associated with approaching weather fronts is anticipated.

Monday, the fire made a significant run north up Elk Fork canyon and is being funneled straight toward the Highway 14/16/20 corridor. That prompted evacuations of Elk Fork campground, Wapiti campground, the Wapiti Ranger Station and area summer homes.

“The fire activity we saw [Monday] was prompted by winds up the canyon taking the fire toward the highway. Some of those gusts were around 45 mph,” said Kim Hemenway, spokesperson for a Wyoming Type III incident response team.

With firefighting operations and heavy smoke in the area, Wyoming Highway Patrol temporarily closed the highway from the East Entrance to Wapiti. That closure has been lifted and the highway is open. Motorists can expect to encounter numerous WYDOT electronic signs addressing smoke in the area and reduced visibility.

No structures have been lost. Firefighters were able to protect vehicles left at various corrals in Elk Fork. The fire also hasn’t crossed the highway to the north, and spread down the canyon to the south has been minimal.

Aerial reconnaissance was flown Monday night. Preliminary results suggest the fire is at 1,047 acres. A Type 3 Wyoming team led by Jon Warder is in command of the incident with 101 assigned to the fire. A Type 1 helicopter is also being used to make water drops.

A change in weather systems is expected Thursday that could bring gusty and erratic winds with an increase in isolated thunderstorms.

Fire danger was upgraded to “Very High” in Yellowstone over the weekend prohibiting all campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.

Upton Residents Evacuated

Another red flag warning day in Weston County caused a scare Monday.

Extreme winds pushed a grassfire out of Crook County straight toward Upton to the southeast. Crook County Emergency Management warned its Weston County counterparts to evacuate residents in subdivisions along Barton Road.

Announcements were made on social media, radio and on alert broadcasting networks. Wyoming Highway Patrol, Weston County Sheriff's Office and members of the Upton Fire Department went door to door to assist people leaving their homes.

The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security was notified and shelters were opened at the Upton Community Center and Upton High School. American Red Cross of Wyoming was put on standby notice.

Weston County came together. Offers of assistance, resources and places to put horses were shared throughout the community from as far away as Newcastle.

Local firefighters were able to coax the Dogman Fire into an area that was blade-lined (cleared), where it ran out of fuel. Affected residents were cleared to return to their homes by 10 p.m.

Several Structures Lost Near Gillette

In Campbell County, a handful of people were left without homes to return to after erratic winds shifted direction Saturday and thrust a grassfire onto Peaceful Valley Drive just west of Gillette.

Several structures, including two homes, and vehicles were completely consumed in the blaze believed to have been started by a downed powerline. Area residents joined Campbell County firefighters in trying to contain the wildfire.

Dozens of pets, horses, goats, chickens and other animals were saved, but some dogs were reported killed.

County fire officials praised volunteers who came alongside their efforts with everything from heavy equipment to garden hoses.

Willie and Carol McPheeters were among those displaced by the fire. They helped their neighbors move cars, pets and belongings until they couldn’t. One final gust sent flames straight at their home. They barely made it away only to watch it go up in smoke.

“It left them with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” said close friend Dora Conzelman, who is organizing a financial recovery effort for the McPheeters on GoFundMe.

The following day, the Beaver Creek Fire off Napier Road southwest of Gillette was another grassfire that pushed its way across open farm and rangeland.

State Sen. Eric Barlow was seen lending a hand on the Beaver Creek incident, dousing hotspots with a water tank off the back of a rusty Chevy pickup. A video by Aaron Layman shows a slurry bomber laying down fire retardant as Barlow looked on in the foreground.

Campbell County Fire Marshal Stuart Burnham confirmed “some air support” in both the Peaceful Valley Road and Napier Road fires.

“We’ve had a really busy weekend and are now looking at another week of red flag warnings. We just hope for the best and for people to me smart,” Burnham said.

  • Wyoming Wildfires Burn Homes, Force Evacuations Around The State (7)

  • Wyoming Wildfires Burn Homes, Force Evacuations Around The State (8)

  • Wyoming Wildfires Burn Homes, Force Evacuations Around The State (9)

Jack Creek

The Medicine Bow National Forest is dealing with the Jack Creek Fire burning 20 acres about 20 miles southwest of Saratoga. The wildfire was first spotted Monday afternoon around 5:19 p.m. Its cause has not yet been determined.

Carbon County Sheriff Alex Bakken asked travel in the Joe’s Park and Jack Creek area, popular with campers and hikers, be avoided for the time being.

No structures have been lost or damaged. The incident is being handled by Carbon County firefighters with assistance from the BLM Rawlins Field Office and resources from the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Five potential fires in the area have been detected by NOAA radar. They could be spotting as a result of the Jack Creek Fire.

The Mowry Peak Fire burned in the same general north Sierra Madre area in 2020.

Contact Jake Nichols at jake@cowboystatedaily.com

Jake Nichols can be reached at jake@cowboystatedaily.com.

In case you missed it

Wyoming Wildfires Burn Homes, Force Evacuations Around The State (2024)

FAQs

Do wildfires burn homes? ›

Depending on time and exposure, direct flame contact can ignite your home. The flaming front of a wildfire is often not hot enough to ignite a house, but plants under windows ignited by embers or direct flame can break glass, allowing fire to enter the house. Embers are responsible for most damage during wildfires.

View More
What was the largest fire in Wyoming history? ›

Mullen Fire

Discover More
Is there a fire in Wyoming right now? ›

Nothing at this time.

Learn More
Is Wyoming prone to wildfires? ›

Overall, Wyoming has a minor risk of wildfire over the next 30 years. This is based on the level of risk the properties face rather than the proportion of properties with risk.

Know More
What happens if your house is destroyed by a wildfire? ›

When you take out a mortgage, your lender requires you to carry homeowner's insurance as a way of protecting their investment against damages from disasters like wildfires. If your home is completely destroyed by a wildfire, your insurance company will typically pay off the remaining balance of your mortgage.

Know More
How to fireproof your home from wildfires? ›

SEAL GAPS AROUND OPENINGS IN EXTERIOR WALLS AND ROOFS Utility connections often go through exterior walls of your home. Seal gaps in exterior walls and roofs with fire-resistant caulk, mortar, or fire-protective expanding foam. Fill large gaps with heat-expanding sealant or fire-protective sheets or pillows.

Know More
What was the worst fire in US history? ›

1. Peshtigo Fire. On October 8, 1871, the most devastating forest fire in American history occurred in northeast Wisconsin and Michigan. The fire is named for the town of Peshtigo, Wisconsin which sustained some of the worst damages; however, the fire also burned 11 other towns.

Read On
What was the worst fire in Yellowstone history? ›

It was June 1988, and Yellowstone was experiencing the beginnings of what would become the worst fire in the history of the park. A historically dry summer had set the stage for the destruction — and soon, 45 fires were blazing within its borders.

See More
What was the biggest fire in human history? ›

List of Top 10 Largest Wildfires in History
RankingFire NameArea Burned (Acres)
1The Great Fire of 19103,000,000
2Siberian Taiga Fires2,700,000
3Australia Bushfires (2019-20)2,500,000
4Chinchaga Fire1,400,000
6 more rows
6 days ago

Get More Info Here
Where is Wyoming smoke coming from? ›

The range is barely visible due to smoke that came from regional wildfires. Smokey skies are blanketing much of western Wyoming, and it's unlikely to let up. Starting about a week ago, western Wyoming's skies have been smokey. Local meteorologist Alan Smith said it's mostly from wildfires in Oregon and Idaho.

Discover More Details

Where is the Sugarloaf fire in Wyoming? ›

Medicine Bow National Forest

Explore More
Are fires allowed in Yellowstone? ›

Campfires are allowed in Yellowstone National Park as long as you follow these rules: Designated areas: You must build a fire in a fire pit, such as campground fire pits. Fires outside these rings are strictly prohibited. Propane grills and stoves are okay to use.

View More
Which state has the worst wildfires? ›

California almost always tops the list of states with the most wildfires, and it's a good example of how some states face greater risk because of their climate. The state's dry climate coupled with regional winds increase its wildfire risk.

Discover More
Is Wyoming a good place to live for climate change? ›

Climate Change Risk Ratings for Wyoming

People in Wyoming will experience especially increased risks from fire, heat, and drought due to climate change over the next 30 years.

Show Me More
Where should you live to avoid wildfires? ›

The Best Places to Live In and Avoid Fires in NorCal
  • Ukiah. Endowed with ecological wealth in the form of the mild climate, surrounding oak forests, and fertile soil, Ukiah offers sustainable living. ...
  • Visalia. What is this? ...
  • Petaluma. Petaluma is one of the most enchanting places in San Francisco. ...
  • Fresno. ...
  • Stockton. ...
  • Eureka.
Nov 21, 2023

Know More
Can wildfire smoke damage your house? ›

Smoke damage can be extensive in all areas of the home. It may damage computers and other electrical surfaces as well as textiles and other surfaces.

Tell Me More
How do wildfires affect housing? ›

Most people would assume that wildfires would decrease home value, but because of their location and scarce supply of homes, housing prices keep going up, which leads to more people at risk of experiencing homelessness. After the destruction caused by a wildfire, housing prices soar.

Continue Reading
Why do houses burn but trees don't? ›

THE ANSWER. Many of the region's trees are adapted to surviving fires. Burn damage can still be seen on their trunks. On the other hand, houses are built in ways that make them susceptible to embers, which is one of the significant reasons wildfires spread.

Show Me More
Can you fireproof a house? ›

You can fireproof a home structure or building materials, including wallpaper or tiles. Fireproofing something helps protect the integrity of its structure and prevents excessive damage if a fire happens. Fire protection means installing something to help slow the fire down or keep it from spreading.

Tell Me More

References

Top Articles
50+ English Speaking B2B Jobs in Netherlands
[PDF] Download Guidance from sea to source - Free Download PDF
Bijbel en wetenschap | ek-sight-ing-bible
Latest Posts
Spain beat France live updates
Great Clips Hours - What Time Does It Open & Close In 2023? | A Guide!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 6279

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.