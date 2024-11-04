X-Men: The Last Stand | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

57% Tomatometer 241 Reviews 61% Popcornmeter 250,000+ Ratings

The discovery of a cure for mutations leads to a turning point for Mutants (Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, Anna Paquin, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer). They may now choose to give up their powers and become fully human or retain their uniqueness and remain isolated. War looms between the followers of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), who preaches tolerance, and those of Magneto (Ian McKellen), who advocates survival of the fittest.

Critics Consensus

X-Men: The Last Stand provides plenty of mutant action for fans of the franchise, even if it does so at the expense of its predecessors' deeper character moments.

Critics Reviews

X-Men: The Last Stand | Rotten Tomatoes (1) David Ansen Newsweek Sillier than the Singer versions, Ratner's movie is also -- for this less-than-reverent X-Men fan -- more satisfying. Jul 7, 2010 Full Review X-Men: The Last Stand | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Joe Morgenstern Wall Street Journal X-Men: The Last Stand has shifted the shape of the franchise from pretty good, if uninspired, to terrifically entertaining. Jun 22, 2006 Full Review X-Men: The Last Stand | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Andrew Sarris Observer [I] found myself strangely moved by the sense of relationships, friendly and unfriendly, coming to an end in a dull return to normality in the world of humans and mutants. Jun 7, 2006 Full Review X-Men: The Last Stand | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Cory Woodroof For the Win (USA Today) There are moments of genuine inspiration here, but they don’t add up all the way. Jul 22, 2024 Full Review X-Men: The Last Stand | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Brian Eggert Deep Focus Review At several points during The Last Stand, I wondered how many plots and subplots one film could handle, and ultimately, they all proved to be too much for one 104-minute movie. Rated: 2/4 Dec 15, 2023 Full Review X-Men: The Last Stand | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Mike Massie Gone With The Twins All marvel and little substance. Rated: 3/10 Nov 21, 2020 Full Review Read all reviews
Jonathan O X-Men The Last Stand is very odd final trilogy Bryan didn't return to direct and you can feel no energy from first and 2nd of X-Men and it feels like I'm watching a R rating version like Rebecca as Mystique who loose her power and we the audience we're surprised to see her fully nude including her feet and yet the mppa rating give it a pass but is a fast pace least favorite X-Men franchise. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 10/08/24 Full Review John C Amazingly, X-men 2 - being the sequel - actually surpassed the original. It was longer, fleshed out the better characters a bit more and generally improved on the original. People awaited the conclusion of the trilogy with baited breath. Then came the news that the behind-the-scenes staff were not happy. Bryan Singer left. Other directors came and went, as did other crewmembers and X3 limped onto the stage trying to convince us that all was still well with the franchise.To be fair - it's okay. The action is good, as is the special effects. However, overall it seems like a backwards step for the story. It's quite short (just over an hour and a half) - nothing wrong with that, apart from the fact that it's X-men and the clue's in the name. The X-men is about multiple characters and, when turning it into a film, you have to try and cram as many of them in as possible. You can't please everyone. There will always be some left out ("Where's Gambit?" many cried before he showed up later in Wolverine's own film). However, there are still too many to really care about. Characters - good and bad - come on screen for one or two scenes and that's all we get of them.Old favourites Wolverine, Professor X and Magneto get the most screen time and do their best to try and hold things together. But none of their characters are pushed forwards in terms of development. Wolverine has some cool fight scenes. Magneto shows his dastardly side with a brilliant scene involving the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and X reminds us of the X-men's overall message.But these are just scenes. They're all good, but they're interspersed with second-rate, under-developed characters taking up screen time just so the producers can say, "See, look, there's Collossus!"It's a fun action film, but, after X2, just leaves you thinking it's not much of an improvement (incidentally the same thing I said about Terminator 3's relationship to T2). Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 10/01/24 Full Review Oaklee D Definitely a product of that weird early 2000s comic book movie era. Rated 2.5/5 Stars • Rated 2.5 out of 5 stars 09/23/24 Full Review Nick R A disappointing slog that ruins it's characters and tarnishes the first 2 movies. Rated 1/5 Stars • Rated 1 out of 5 stars 09/19/24 Full Review Trent K A disappointing, mediocre movie. It's a shame, because the first to X Men movies are great superhero movies. Hiring Brett Ratner was an awful mistake, and the screenplay was also very weak. Not a horrible movie by any means just kinda pathetic in comparison to X2. Rated 2/5 Stars • Rated 2 out of 5 stars 09/19/24 Full Review Spencer S X-MEN: THE LAST STAND is bottom of the barrel mutant slop. It's boring, kills some of the most interesting characters in the least interesting ways, and just doesn't know what to do with itself. This to me is even worse than X-Men Origins. It doesn't understand the source material, and seems to throw anything and everything at the viewer in hopes something will stick. It features some fun action scenes but that's only bound to happen when you toss such well established characters into a blender. Doesn't really have many redeeming qualities, sucks this trilogy ends on such a down note. Rated 2/5 Stars • Rated 2 out of 5 stars 09/16/24 Full Review Read all reviews

Cast & Crew

Brett Ratner Director Hugh Jackman Logan Patrick Stewart Prof. Charles Xavier Ian McKellen Erik Lehnsherr Halle Berry Ororo Munroe Famke Janssen Jean Grey
Synopsis The discovery of a cure for mutations leads to a turning point for Mutants (Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, Anna Paquin, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer). They may now choose to give up their powers and become fully human or retain their uniqueness and remain isolated. War looms between the followers of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), who preaches tolerance, and those of Magneto (Ian McKellen), who advocates survival of the fittest.

Director
Brett Ratner

Producer
Avi Arad, Lauren Shuler Donner, Ralph Winter

Screenwriter
Zak Penn, Simon Kinberg

Distributor
20th Century Fox

Production Co
Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel Enterprises

Rating
PG-13 (Language|Intense Action Violence|Some Sexual Content)

Genre
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
May 26, 2006, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
May 1, 2015

Box Office (Gross USA)
$234.4M

Runtime
1h 45m

Sound Mix
Dolby SRD, DTS, SDDS

Aspect Ratio
Scope (2.35:1)
