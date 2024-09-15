Xia Li: Age, Height, Relationship Status & Other Things You Didn't Know About Her (2024)

UPDATE: 2023/12/11 07:30 EST BY BENJAMIN VIEIRA In 2021, the WWE universe witnessed the debut of Xia Li on the main roster. While she made an immediate impact on SmackDown, her momentum has since greatly slowed down. She has been involved in some notable feuds. However, WWE needs to do better at building up the persona that made her so intriguing in the first place. Nonetheless, Li is an incredibly talented athlete and has proven time and time again that she has what it takes to be a big player in the WWE women’s division. She is easily a future world champion. Learn more about her here.

Xia Li made her WWE debut wrestling for NXT. After months of dominance, she was finally drafted to the main roster. Debuting on SmackDown, Li made an impact off the start. She went after Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya, who were attacking Naomi(currently Trinity in TNA). Since then, Li’s WWE career has gone through a few different directions.

While she has competed for opportunities at championships on the main roster, Li has yet to capture any major titles in the company. Recently, she has been competing on both RAW and NXT, even challenging Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship. She also feuded with Becky Lynch. Still, Li has a lot of potential in WWE and a bright future ahead of her.

8 She Is 35 Years Old

She Began Wrestling In WWE In 2017

Xia Li was born on July 28, 1988, in Chongqing, Sichuan, in China. She's currently 35-years-old and while it's true that Xia isn't among the youngest female wrestlers on the RAW brand, she's still young overall.

Even if she doesn't become one of the pillars of the women's division (due to her age), Li has enough talent to create her own legacy. WWE only needs to be a little patient with her, and they can create a huge star out of her.

7 She Was Trained By WWE

She Got Her Start At A WWE Tryout

While NXT is now back to its developmental brand status, with the company focusing more on younger stars to become the future of WWE, it's not uncommon for them to sign people in their late 20s. When WWE did a tryout in China several years ago, they really liked Xia's performance. She didn't have any prior wrestling experience, so the company had to train her from scratch.

It's a good thing because Li has become good at the WWE style of wrestling. Since she's a homegrown talent, the company will really want her to succeed as well, and it might even lead to a few big opportunities in the future.

WWE Debut WWE Mae Young Classic 2017 Finisher Spinning Heel Kick, Tornado Kick Notable Matches 11/14/2023 NXT - Xia Li vs Lyra Valkyria (NXT Women's Title Match) 7/20/2021 NXT - Xia Li vs Raquel González (NXT Women's Title Match)

6 She Is The First-Ever Chinese Female WWE Superstar

Xia Li Is A History Maker In WWE History Books

Many fans probably already know that Xia Li is the first-ever Chinese female wrestler to work for WWE. She joined the company in 2017 and made her debut during the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament although she didn't win that one (or the one after that).

Those who don't know, the "first-ever" male wrestler to come out from China was Tian Bing who worked for WWE from 2016 to 2018. But that was just WWE's marketing because, in reality, Kenny Li was the actual first-ever Chinese wrestler to work for the company. Most people don't know about him because he was released within a year of signing with WWE.

5 She Is A Bit Shorter Than Other WWE Female Wrestlers

Her Official Height Is 5'3"

While WWE is displaying Xia Li as someone who's very strong, it might be hard to build her up against wrestlers who are a lot taller. Li's billed height is 5 feet 3 inches, which is less than many other female wrestlers.

For comparison, stars like Rhea Ripley (5 feet 7 inches), Shayna Baszler (5 feet 8 inches), and Sonya Deville (5 feet 7 inches) are a few inches taller than Xia.

4 She Trained In Martial Arts

She Competed In MMA Prior To WWE

Outside the ring, Xia Li has accomplished a lot of things. She is also a martial artist in real life and at one point was about to make her MMA debut before WWE pulled her out from the event. She has won several championships in martial arts and several fitness competitions.

Li also runs a fitness studio that many fans don't know about. She's also quite a strong woman and that could be seen when she easily lifted Sheamus in one of his videos on his YouTube channel (Celtic Warrior Workouts).

3 Her Relationship Status Is Publicly Single

She Keeps Her Dating Life Private

Xia Li's relationship status is unknown on the internet. She's very active on social media but hasn't talked about her dating life on these platforms ever.

There hasn't even been a rumor about her dating a fellow wrestler. Since there's no info available on her relationship status, it's better to assume she's still single.

2 Lost An NXT Women's Championship Match Before Joining The Main Roster

She Battled Raquel Gonzalez For The Title

2021 started off great for Xia Li. She even had a seven-month-long winning streak until she ended up losing an NXT Women's Championship match to Raquel González during a match on NXT television. That match went down on the July 20, 2021, episode of NXT.

Since then, Xia has wrestled on NXT, RAW, SmackDown, Premium Live Events, and more.

1 WWE Didn't Tell Her About Her Main Roster Call-Up

She Made Her Debut On SmackDown

It's very common for wrestlers to not learn about certain things that happen in WWE until they are officially announced publicly. Nobody knows why WWE doesn't discuss things with their wrestlers before making a decision, or why they don't tell them in advance.

Xia Li was drafted to SmackDown during Night 2 of the 2021 WWE Draft, but like everyone else, she found out about it after it was announced on television.