Yakima WA Land & Lots For Sale - 78 Listings | Zillow (2024)

- 1 Nasty Creek Rd, Cowiche, WA 98923
KELLER WILLIAMS COLUMBIA BASIN
$99,000
- 39.58 acres lot
- Lot / Land for sale
34 days on Zillow
- Nka Nasty Creek Rd, Cowiche, WA 98923
KELLER WILLIAMS COLUMBIA BASIN
$89,000
- 39.56 acres lot
- Lot / Land for sale
34 days on Zillow
- Nka Cowiche Mill Rd, Cowiche, WA 98923
RESULTS REALTY GROUP
$195,000
- 127 acres lot
- Lot / Land for sale
17 days on Zillow
- Nka Roza Hill Dr, Yakima, WA 98901
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CENTRAL WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE
$37,500
- 10.04 acres lot
- Lot / Land for sale
144 days on Zillow
- 0 NKA Scenic Drive, Yakima, WA 98908
Listing provided by NWMLS
$89,900
- 1.3 acres lot
- Active
20 days on Zillow
- 22907 Ahtanum Rd, Yakima, WA 98903
RE/MAX, THE COLLECTIVE
$74,999
- 2.54 acres lot
- Lot / Land for sale
9 days on Zillow
- Nna Roza Hill Dr, Yakima, WA 98901
RE/MAX, THE COLLECTIVE
$40,000
- 20.08 acres lot
- Lot / Land for sale
62 days on Zillow
- Nka Quail Run Dr, Yakima, WA 98908
JOHN L SCOTT YAKIMA
$40,000
- 8.13 acres lot
- Lot / Land for sale
345 days on Zillow
- Nka Cook Rd, Yakima, WA 98908
HERITAGE REAL ESTATE GROUP OF YAKIMA, LLC
$79,500
- 2.86 acres lot
- Lot / Land for sale
Price cut: $95,500 (Jul 30)
to get email alerts when listings hit the market.
Listing information is provided by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS). Property information is based on available data that may include MLS information, county records, and other sources. Listings marked with this symbol: provided by Northwest Multiple Listing Service, 2024. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. All properties are subject to prior sale or withdrawal. © 2024 NWMLS. All rights are reserved. Disclaimer: The information contained in this listing has not been verified by Zillow, Inc. and should be verified by the buyer. Some IDX listings have been excluded from this website.
Yakima Market Overview
$351,008.97 Average Home Values
3.23% 1-year value change
1.0 Median sale to list ratio
47.13% Percent of sales under list price
Yakima Home Values
Is Yakima a Buyer's Or Seller's Market?
Seller: Potential buyers outnumber sellers. Multiple offers and waived contingencies are still common but tend to happen on the most desirable or well-priced homes. Price growth is solid, but not rapid.
Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Pitney Bowes and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.
About the ratings: GreatSchools ratings are based on a comparison of test results for all schools in the state. It is designed to be a starting point to help parents make baseline comparisons, not the only factor in selecting the right school for your family. Learn more