Yakima WA Real Estate - Yakima WA Homes For Sale | Zillow (2024)

Seller: Potential buyers outnumber sellers. Multiple offers and waived contingencies are still common but tend to happen on the most desirable or well-priced homes. Price growth is solid, but not rapid.

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Pitney Bowes and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

About the ratings: GreatSchools ratings are based on a comparison of test results for all schools in the state. It is designed to be a starting point to help parents make baseline comparisons, not the only factor in selecting the right school for your family. Learn more