Yamato Senatobia Menu (2024)

Dive into the menu of Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia in Senatobia, MS right here on Sirved. Get a sneak peek of your next meal.

Welcome to Our Restaurant, We serve Appetizer, salad, Hibachi, Soba, Udon, Roll, Fried Rice, Sushi, Sashimi, Entree, Drinks, Desserts and so on, Online Order Pick up, Online Order Delivery

Welcome to Our Restaurant, We serve Appetizer, salad, Hibachi, Soba, Udon, Roll, Fried Rice, Sushi, Sashimi, Entree, Drinks, Desserts and so on, Online Order Pick up, Online Order Delivery

FAQs

Entrees Vegetable Tempura.

Shrimp Tempura.

Chicken Teriyaki.

Beef Teriyaki.

Salmon Teriyaki.

Teppan Yaki. (Chicken or beef stir-fry with vegetables)

Halibut Steak.

Ton-Katsu Dinner. More items...

Yamato Steak House of Japan, We use only fresh ingredients and hight quality brand products. No MSG added to our food.

Yes, Yamato is confirmed to be a female. In her debut, she's called the daughter of Kaido. Yamato is trying to be Oden, and Oden was a man, so she's basically trying to cosplay as Oden (who happens to be a man). Say if Oden was a female, then she'd also act like a female.

At 72,000 tons fully loaded, Yamato was one of the two biggest battleships in the world (the Yamato's sister ship Musashi had been sunk at the Battle of Leyte Gulf). It was armed with nine massive 18.1-inch (46-cm) guns, the most powerful naval guns…

Yamato ate a Mythical Zoan Class Devil Fruit known as the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami, which allows them to willingly transform into a hybrid or full form of the wolf deity described as being the Guardian Deity of Wano.

Instead of being giving a nickname to use for the rest of his life, Yamato has instead used multiple codenames on his assignments ever since being a member of Danzō Shimura's Root at a young age. As a member of Root, also known as The Foundation, he was given the codename Kinoe, which he originally used as his name.

Yamato's noodle making machine



designed for soba and udon noodles uses this sheeting method. This type of machine can produce other types of noodles that are high in liquid content and made of ingredients with some gluten.

Yamato ate a Mythical Zoan Class Devil Fruit known as the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami, which allows them to willingly transform into a hybrid or full form of the wolf deity described as being the Guardian Deity of Wano.

The Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami is a Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit that allows the user to transform into a hybrid and full version of an ancient wolf deity at will. It was accidentally eaten by Yamato. As noted by Kaidou, said wolf is the "Guardian Deity of Wano", making this Zoan particularly valuable.

However, the thing that surprised the fans the most was that Yamato had an awakened Devil Fruit, and his father, Kaido, did not.

Sharing the same DNA as Hashirama Senju, Yamato possesses the First's signature Wood Release kekkei genkai. This kekkei genkai allows him to combine earth-natured chakra in one hand, and water in the other, to create vegetation such as trees and even grass which can be grown from any surface.