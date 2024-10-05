Yamato Senatobia Menu (2024)

1. Yamato Sushi Steakhouse - Authentic Japanese restaurant｜Online Order ...
Menu · Contact Us · Gallery
Welcome to Our Restaurant, We serve Appetizer, salad, Hibachi, Soba, Udon, Roll, Fried Rice, Sushi, Sashimi, Entree, Drinks, Desserts and so on, Online Order Pick up, Online Order Delivery
2. Authentic Japanese restaurant｜Online Order｜Senatobia｜MS
Menu. Contact Us. Mon. Closed. Tue - Thur. 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM / 4:30 PM - 9:00 PM. Fri ... Yamato Sushi Steakhouse all rights reserved.
Welcome to Our Restaurant, We serve Appetizer, salad, Hibachi, Soba, Udon, Roll, Fried Rice, Sushi, Sashimi, Entree, Drinks, Desserts and so on, Online Order Pick up, Online Order Delivery
3. Yamato of senatobia ms - Facebook
Yamato of senatobia ms, Senatobia, Mississippi. 2046 likes · 3 talking about this · 10 were here. Hibachi, Sushi, steakhouse, beer, casual Japanese Dining.
See posts, photos and more on Facebook.
4. Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia - Zmenu
View the online menu of Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia and other restaurants in Senatobia, Mississippi.
5. Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse - Restaurant Reviews - Yelp
YAMATO SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE, 130 Collonade Plz 130, Senatobia, MS 38668, 28 Photos, Mon - Closed, Tue - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, Wed - 11:00 am ...
Write a review
6. Menu for Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia in Senatobia, MS
Menu for Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia in Senatobia, MS · Closed: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM · Contact: (662) 301-1478 · Cuisines: Japanese Asian · Features: ...
Dive into the menu of Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia in Senatobia, MS right here on Sirved. Get a sneak peek of your next meal.
7. Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia Menu - Restaurant Guru
18 feb 2024 · The actual menu of the Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia. Prices and visitors' opinions on dishes.
The actual menu of the Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse of Senatobia. Prices and visitors' opinions on dishes.
8. Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse - Senatobia - MenuPix
View the menu for Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse and restaurants in Senatobia, MS. See restaurant menus, reviews, ratings, phone number, address, hours, ...
View the menu for Yamato Sushi & Steakhouse and restaurants in Senatobia, MS. See restaurant menus, reviews, ratings, phone number, address, hours, photos and maps.