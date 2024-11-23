You Might Want to Consider Switching to a Non-Toxic Nail Polish, Say Experts (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
If you gravitate toward clean beauty, traditional nail polish may not be for you, as it typically contains potentially irritating ingredients and a can have a harsh odor. Besides irritating your senses with a pungent scent, "nail polishes contain solvents and some ingredients that can potentially cause health issues and irritation if inhaled in large quantities," says Sabina Wizemann, director of the Health, Beauty & Environmental Sciences Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute.
Chemicals in common nail lacquer formulas could potentially enter the body through your nail beds. A 2015 study by researchers at Duke University detected evidence of a common nail polish chemical called triphenyl phosphate, or TPHP, in the bodies of every woman who volunteered to paint her nails for the study.
The good news: There are now options without that particular chemical and other potentially dangerous ingredients. These non-toxic or natural nail lacquers are typically at least 3-free, meaning they do not contain formaldehyde, toluene or dibutyl phthalate, three known disrupters, but more often lack even more (now up to 16) potentially harmful ingredients. Learn more about all of these buzzwords below and our picks for the best natural nail polishes reviewed by our Beauty Lab. Wizemann ensured that the below picks, selected by our editors, are formulated without potentially harmful ingredients.
Just one thing to keep in mind: "natural," much like "clean beauty," is a marketing term that is unregulated by the FDA for consumer products, so the term itself doesn't have a solid definition when it comes to beauty products.
1
Best Overall
Zoya Professional Nail Lacquer
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Wide color range
- Applies and dries evenly
Cons
- Some reviewers felt it stained nails and skin
Zoya has been a pioneer for nontoxic nail lacquers, starting with a 3-free formula, followed by a 5-free formula. Now it's officially 10-free. Looking for a super specific shade? There's a good chance Zoya has it with 649 colors to choose from (according to their website). Beauty editors and reviewers alike gush over the brand and its incredible color options.
"Zoya has been my go-to polish for years; I love the wide shade range and long-lasting formula," says Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn. "I’ve even had pedicures using Zoya that have stayed chip-free for up to three weeks. As an added bonus, I barely need a second coat of this polish." One thing to look out for: a few reviewers found that the polish stained their nails and cuticles.
|Made without
|Formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, TPHP, xylene, parabens, lead
|Number of shades
|649
2
Best Value
Olive and June Bold & Unshaken
Pros
- Removes easily
- Great color range
- Good value
Cons
- A few reviewers thought it chipped easily
Marisa Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, is a big fan of Olive & June's products that are 15-free, vegan and cruelty-free. "The new long-lasting polish can last up to 10 days and removes easily with nail polish remover," she says. Plus they are under $10, which is one of the least expensive options for non-toxic nail polishes and have a shade range of over 100 colors. While most reviewers loved the longevity of the polish, a few felt that it chipped quickly.
|Made without
|Formaldehyde, Toluene, Phthalates, DBP, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP), Acetone, Animal-Derived Ingredients, Bisphenol-A, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate, Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfate
|Number of shades
|100+
3
Best Vegan
Pacifica Plant Magic Polish
Pros
- Great color options
- Dries quickly
- Easy to apply
- Less expensive than most other natural brands
Cons
- Some reviewers found the formula thin and runny
Pacifica's polish is void of 16 toxins, long-lasting and is 100-percent vegan. Its flat brush is super easy to use and gives great coverage in just a couple of swipes. "The vegan, plant-based formula is free of toxic additives, but still glides onto nails easily, without clumping, bubbles or streaking," said one Ulta reviewer. "The polish lasted almost a week without needing a touch-up." A few reviewers did find the formula to be thin and runny.
|Made without
|Formaldehyde, Toluene, DBP, Formaldehyde resin, Camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, acetone, TPHP, animal, bisphenol A (BPA), sulfates, e-series glycol ethers, benzophenone 1, 2, nonylphenol ethoxylate
|Number of shades
|28
4
Easiest to Apply
SUNDAYS Nail Polish
Pros
- Rich colors
- Applies evenly
Cons
- Some shades can be streaky
Besides being vegan and cruelty-free, Sundays' 10-free polish makes your at-home manicure a breeze thanks to its easy-to-use brush for a fuss-free application. "I love that the nail polish glides on easily and you only need two coats," shared one Sundays reviewer. "I found it to dry quickly and didn't chip as easily." While some shades glide on evenly and glossy, a few reviewers found some of the polishes to go on streaky.
|Made without
|TPHP, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, camphor, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, parabens, tert-butyl hydroperoxide
|Number of shades
|70+
5
Best Glitter
JINsoon Nail Polish
Pros
- Doesn't chip easily
- Dries fast
Cons
- Pricier than others
Founded by iconic nail artist Jin Soon Choi, these nail lacquers are pro-approved. She believes "nail polish should be as healthful and eco-friendly yet enduring as possible." And she has brought that to life with her chip-proof, fast-drying, vegan-friendly and 10-free formula. GH Beauty Director April Franzino is a big fan and "loves that this line, albeit pricier than some other polishes, includes of-the-moment trending nail polish colors with vibrant, saturated finishes and fun effects like chunky glitter you don’t see often from other brands."
|Made without
|Formaldehyde, Toluene, animal derivative, Benzene, DBP, Phthalates, Cyclic Silicones, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Triphenyl Phosphate, Parabens, Hydroquinone, Bismuth Oxychloride, Synthetic fragrances, Tert-Butyl Hydroperoxide, 4-Methoxyphenol, Methyl ethyl ketone, Chromium Oxide Greens and Lead
|Number of shades
|95
6
Best Gel-like Non-Toxic Nail Polish
CÔTE Nail Polish
Pros
- Applies smoothly and evenly
- Shiny finish
Cons
- Color descriptions aren't always accurate
You get all the long-lasting shine without a long list of harsh ingredients. "Not only is this polish 10-free, it's the glossiest, longest-lasting formula I've ever tried," says Director of Commerce Editorial Jessica Teich. "DIY manis go on streak-free, dry quickly, last up to two weeks and have a gel-like sheen that always get tons of compliments." Reviewers on Côte's website agree and rave that the polish "goes on smoothly, evenly and with minimal coats, and lasts a long time." Their only complaint: sometimes the color description isn't exactly accurate.
|Made without
|Formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, camphor, formaldehyde resin, TPHP, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, parabens, gluten
|Number of shades
|127
7
Best Cruelty-Free
AILA Nail Lacquer
Pros
- Super shiny finish
- Chip resistant
Cons
- Not widely available
Founded by a podiatric surgeon, Aila has a strong focus on maintaining the health of your nails. The vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free lacquers come in a rainbow of vibrant shades as well as neutrals. "It is very long lasting," said one reviewer on Aila's website (of this shade). "Usually with light colored nail polishes I have to apply many coats to my nails, but not with Aila’s nail polish — it's a very vibrant color!" Reviewers rave over their products but they have a limited availability; you can only purchase on their website.
|Made without
|Parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, triphenyl phosphate, xylene, bismuth oxychloride, ethyl tosylamide, methylisothiazolinone, hydroquinone monomethyl ether, plant derivatives
|Number of shades
|47
8
Best Strengthening
TENOVERTEN Nail Polish
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Super shiny finish
Cons
- Some reviewers say there is a strong smell
These chic bottles house a nail polish that substitutes undesirable substances like acetone, parabens, and eight controversial ingredients with generally considered safer solvents such as butyl and/or ethyl acetate. The formula also includes beneficial essential oils, vitamin E and aloe to keep nails healthy and strong.
Fun fact: Each shade of tenoverten nail lacquer is named after the streets of New York, home to the two founders of the brand. "I managed to get a professional look at home with this polish," shared one reviewer, while another said, "this is the only nail polish that stays on my nails for a really long time." FYI: a few noted a strong smell, so it may not be for you if you are sensitive to fragrance.
|Made without
|Dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate (TPHP)
|Number of shades
|34
9
Best for Kids
Piggy Paint Nail Paint
Pros
- Scent -free
- No harsh chemicals
Cons
- Can take longer to dry
The bottle says it all: "natural as mud." This kid-friendly polish is hypoallergenic, water-based and cruelty-free. Sensitive to the smell of nail lacquers? This formula claims to be "virtually odorless," so you can breathe easy when it comes time to touch up your (or your kiddos') tips. "I was looking for a safe nail polish for my daughter and this is exactly what I wanted," said one reviewer. "No smell and no chemicals!" Make sure you give yourself (or your kid) plenty of wait time; this one can take longer to dry.
|Made without
|Formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, acetone, TPHP, animal, bisphenol A (BPA), sulfates, e-series glycol ethers, benzophenone 1, 2, nonylphenol ethoxylate
|Number of shades
|42
How we choose the best natural nail polishes
We selected these products based on expert advice, extensive research and top reviews. The Good Housekeeping Institute's Beauty Lab is constantly testing the newest nail and makeup products, including hand creams, nail polishes and more, and our beauty pros shared their favorite picks for natural nail polishes based on years of industry experience and product testing.
After we gathered the top picks, GH Institute Beauty Lab's Senior Chemist, Sabina Wizemann, combed through the selections to ensure they are each formulated without potentially harmful ingredients, so the included nail polish brands have been vetted not only for performance, but safety as well.
What does "non-toxic" nail polish mean?
"Products are crossing off 'toxic' ingredients from formulas at rapid speed, and some brands offer vegan and gluten-free options," says Wizemann. Many "non-toxic" polishes are 3-free, which means they're formulated without formaldehyde, toluene and Dibutyl phthalate. Here's why:
- Formaldehyde, an intense smelling and colorless gas, typically used as a nail hardener in nail polishes, has been linked to some types of cancer, including leukemia, in humans when exposed in high amounts, according to the American Cancer Society. Though formaldehyde does occur naturally in the environment and is present in small amounts in most living organisms, it is recognized as a carcinogen by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as well as by the Department of Health and Human Services.
- Toluene is a colorless, sweet-smelling industrial solvent that temporarily affects the nervous system and can cause strong eye and nose irritation as well as dizziness and fatigue when inhaled, according to the EPA. It is not characterized as a carcinogen, but is a teratogen, an agent that can disturb the development of the embryo or fetus after prolonged exposure.
- Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) is commonly used as a plasticizer to promote material flexibility and reduce brittleness, and it can cause irritations, headaches and dizziness when inhaled.
Beyond that, polishes go as far as being 10-, 14- or even 16-free. Here's the breakdown of what's missing (thankfully!) from those formulas:
- 5-free contains no formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor.
- 7-free contains no formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene.
- 9-free contains no formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, acetone.
- 10-free contains no formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, acetone, TPHP, TBHP and/or gluten.
- 14-free contains no formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, TPHP, gluten, MEHQ/HQ, MIT, palm oil, animal-derived ingredients.
- 16-free contains no formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, acetone, TPHP, animal-derived ingredients, bisphenol A (BPA), sulfates, e-series glycol ethers, benzophenone 1, 2, nonylphenol ethoxylate.
- "Water-based formulas incorporate non-synthetic pigments and aqueous acrylic polymers, plus they are also odorless," says Wizemann. Though easy to apply, they are often not as long-lasting.
What is the safest, healthiest type of nail polish to use?
"The safest and healthiest type of nail polish to use is often referred to as “5-free,” “7-free,” or even “10-free” nail polish," says Dr. Garshick. As mentioned above, "these labels indicate that the polish is free from a certain number of potentially harmful chemicals commonly found in traditional nail polishes."
While there are concerns regarding certain ingredients and chemicals in different nail polishes, she feels that more evidence is needed to fully understand how much of these chemicals get absorbed through routine manicure use and the actual clinical implications of this on your health. "That said, more brands have developed products that range from 3-free to 16-free, eliminating certain chemicals but not compromising on quality," Dr. Garshick says. If you have any worries about safety, there are now plenty of brands that have eliminated potentially concerning ingredients.
Is there a nail polish that’s actually good for your nails?
Some nail polishes are formulated to be good for your nails by including nourishing ingredients. "These polishes often contain vitamins, minerals and strengthening agents that promote nail health while providing color," says Dr. Garshick. "For example, nail polishes enriched with ingredients like biotin, keratin, argan oil and vitamin E can help strengthen and nourish your nails, reducing brittleness and promoting growth."
She is a fan of Essie’s Good as New Nail Perfector, which contains ceramides, helping to even color and texture, improving the look of damaged nails while also leaving behind a sheer pink, demi-matte finish. Ten Over Ten, one of our picks mentioned above, is another example that incorporates essential oils, vitamin E and aloe to help nourish the nails, while also providing a variety of colors.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Sabina Wizemann has coordinated makeup and nail product tests by collaborating with professional makeup and nail artists, lab testing and performing large consumer studies. She has tested and assessed makeup foundations, concealers, mascaras, liquid lipsticks and tinted moisturizers during her tenure as a senior chemist at Good Housekeeping.
Beauty writer Dori Price has over 15 years of experience researching and writing nail stories, combining her knowledge with the expertise of top industry professionals including nail artists, technicians and dermatologists. She is an expert in all nail product categories, including nail color, nail treatments, nail art, professional services and more.
Paige Stables also contributed to this article; she was a former Assistant Beauty Editor at Good Housekeeping, where she regularly covered beauty products, including nail colors, tools and care.
