You Might Want to Consider Switching to a Non-Toxic Nail Polish, Say Experts (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

If you gravitate toward clean beauty, traditional nail polish may not be for you, as it typically contains potentially irritating ingredients and a can have a harsh odor. Besides irritating your senses with a pungent scent, "nail polishes contain solvents and some ingredients that can potentially cause health issues and irritation if inhaled in large quantities," says Sabina Wizemann, director of the Health, Beauty & Environmental Sciences Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute.



Chemicals in common nail lacquer formulas could potentially enter the body through your nail beds. A 2015 study by researchers at Duke University detected evidence of a common nail polish chemical called triphenyl phosphate, or TPHP, in the bodies of every woman who volunteered to paint her nails for the study.

The good news: There are now options without that particular chemical and other potentially dangerous ingredients. These non-toxic or natural nail lacquers are typically at least 3-free, meaning they do not contain formaldehyde, toluene or dibutyl phthalate, three known disrupters, but more often lack even more (now up to 16) potentially harmful ingredients. Learn more about all of these buzzwords below and our picks for the best natural nail polishes reviewed by our Beauty Lab. Wizemann ensured that the below picks, selected by our editors, are formulated without potentially harmful ingredients.

Just one thing to keep in mind: "natural," much like "clean beauty," is a marketing term that is unregulated by the FDA for consumer products, so the term itself doesn't have a solid definition when it comes to beauty products.