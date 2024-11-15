Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals How Melody Thomas Scott Celebrated Her Nikki-versary — and as a Bonus, ‘I Didn’t [Bleep] Up’ (2024)

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Sometimes a little giving can go a long way. For fans ofThe Young and the Restless, Melody Thomas Scott has been giving us joy and entertainment as the one and only Nikki Newman for 45 years. She just celebrated her anniversary on the CBS sudser and commemorated the incredible milestone in a veryspecial way withLauralee Bell (Christine) and longtime TV love, Eric Braeden (Victor).

The two joined Scott but not necessarily in the way you might imagine. Because they didn’t just spend the day onstage with a cake and a party, but by giving back in a big way!

Braeden took to Twitter/X to share a photo of the three of them in front of Project Angel Food’s meal delivery centers, tweeting that Scott “wanted to celebrate by volunteering in the kitchen of this wonderful organization!”

He went on to share that the three smiling faces were helping out “at a place where they make food for thousands of people all over L.A. county and deliver every day to people in need! Melody wanted to volunteer in the kitchen to celebrate.”

Today is Melody’s 45th anniversary on Y& R! She wanted to celebrate by volunteering in the kitchen of this wonderful organization! pic.twitter.com/K13DngWsBu — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 27, 2024

The actor went on to share a moment from inside the meal delivery center, tweeting out a pic of him and Bell hard at work and dressed for the occasion, face masks, hair nets, gloves in all. And the two pulled off the look beautifully!

“Preparing food for people who are home alone and in need of a meal,” Braeden added. “It’s a wonderful organization!” And as a bonus? “I didn’t eff up!”

Well, we can’t speak to his culinary skills in the kitchen, but we’re sure that even if somethinghadgone a bit wrong, Project Angel Food would have had plenty of capable folks on-hand to help make sure it was fixed!

Lauralee and I in the kitchen! I didn’t eff up!!!😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/7ZTFGRq3af — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 27, 2024

The fans couldn’t have been more appreciative to see their faves helping out for an incredible cause, but they weren’t the only ones!The Bold and the Beautiful’sSean Kanan took a break from Deacon’s (now former) Sheila troubles to give a shout-out, tweeting, “Eric, if no one has told you today, you are a great man. Truly. Pretty damn good actor too.”

We couldn’t agree more — and that goes for all three of the incredible Young & Restlessactors who chipped in. (Though in Scott and Bell’s case, we’d have to say “great women!”)

