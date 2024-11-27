yuba-sutter auto parts - by owner "yuba city" - craigslist (2024)

  • 07 f150 grill $45 Marysville
  • c10 dash bezels, gauges and heater controls $60 yuba city
  • pintle hitch $50 yuba city
  • Toyota Tacoma Camper (Extended Cab) $350 Yuba City
  • 02 acura RSX brake piston $40 Yuba city
  • Acura parts $30 Yuba city
  • Acura RSX Type-S rear control and camber kit $40 Yuba city
  • 2002 acura RSX door panels front and rear $200 Yuba city
  • 10 inch lowrider steering wheel $100 Yuba City
  • 1967 Chrysler 300 hub caps $200 Yuba city
  • 90s Chevy side marker light Lenses $40 Yuba city
  • 1965 El Camino emblems $40 Yuba city
  • Billet aluminum spacers $60 Yuba city
  • Lumber Rack from Knapheide Service Bed $900 Yuba City
  • Pair of 245/35R20 tires $80 Yuba City
  • Firestone Airbag kit for 1999-2004 Ford F250/F350 $400 Yuba City
  • Rimrock Heavy Duty Rear Bumper for 99-16 Ford F250 F350 Excursion etc $800 Yuba City
  • Front grilles for 1999-2004 Ford F250 F350 Excursion $60 Yuba City
  • OEM Ford mirrors for 1999-2016 F250 F350 Excursion $40 Yuba City
  • Smittybilt tubular rear bumper with hitch - 1979-1995 Toyota pickup $280 Yuba City
  • 396 big block 4 bolt main $700 Yuba
  • Dan Olson B/B Chevrolet Oil Cooler $650 Yuba City
  • Edlebrock Intake Manifold B/B Chevrolet (new) $450 Yuba City
  • Edelbrock Water Pump (New) B/B Chevrolet $400 Yuba City
  • 65 Ford Mustang Coupe $0 Yuba City
  • 1999 Honda Civic EX Engine doesn't run $450 Yuba City
  • 2017 mini cooper rear hatch $250 Yuba City
  • Trailer wt signal lights $60 Yuba City
  • 2000-2005 Buick LeSabre Window Regulator $40
  • V band 4” $50 Yuba City
  • 4” y pipe stainless steel exhaust $50 Yuba City
  • Precision turbo waste gates $300 Yuba City
  • Walbro bks1000-1 fuel pump $650 Yuba City
  • 76 mm CXracing turbo $500 Yuba City
  • Race me tuner and delete pipes $500 Yuba city
  • 1964.5-1966 mustang, universal brake booster and master cylinder $250 Yuba City
  • 1970 Chevrolet turbo 400 transmission $650 Yuba City
  • New radiator and hoses $100 Yuba City
  • ARE Camper shell $425 Yuba city
  • 2007 Mercedes C230 ORIGINAL NEW FLOOR MATS AND RUBBER FLOOR MATS $125 Yuba City
  • Headliner material $50 Yuba City
  • Headliner material $50 Yuba City
  • headlight assembly $50 Yuba City
  • Tesla wiring and breaker $100 Yuba City
  • 10" NEW C4 Torque Converter $350 yuba city
  • 12 ft Intex Pool $150 yuba city
  • FOX SHOCKS $300 yuba city
  • Rough Country Shock Absorbers $100 yuba city
  • Jeep gas cap with lock $20 Plumas Lake
  • Motorbike leather boots size 12 $60 Plumas Lake
  • Chevy Transmission $1,900
  • Centerforce Performance Clutch DF021015 Porsche 911 $0
  • 2008 - 2014 Scion XB Eibach Lowering Springs Pro Kit 8290.140 $0
  • RotoPax Dual Mounts (Roto Pax) $0
  • YAKIMA - JetStream Bar Aerodynamic Crossbars for Roof Rack Systems $0
  • Ford super duty drivers side mirror $25 Yuba City
  • Wanted: CRX HF Transmission, CX/VX Transmission, HX Transmission $30 Yuba City
  • 2017 mini cooper rear hatch $400 Yuba City
  • Rear Driveshaft Prop Shaft Assembly 93.51 in Nissan TITAN 2008-2014 $100
  • Tesla Model Y Hubcaps, 19 Inch Wheel Cover Wheel Hub Caps Model y 20-2 $80
  • 2010 Hyndai Génesis $4,500
  • 1999-07 chevy-gmc 1/2 ton power steering box $40 yuba city
  • 1999-07 chevy-gmc power steering box $40 yuba city
  • 1999-07 chevy-gmc front 7” inch lift $110 yuba city
  • 1999-07 chevy-gmc front fenders flairs $40 yuba city
  • 1999 - 07 chevy - gmc Front Differential $140 yuba city
  • Front lip Honda toyota $40
  • 2006 Chrysler Sebring $300
  • Ford 428 COBRA JET ENGINE $9,000 Yuba City
  • 92-94 Toyota canary struts $100
  • 2008 Honda Civic Hybrid $4,500 Yuba City
  • BOMBER SEAT $175 yuba city
  • 1987 front clip $500
  • 1966-1970 muncie transmission $650 Yuba City
  • 6inch Chrome FTS lift kit (Fits 2014-2017) Dodge Ram 2500 $3,500 Yuba City
  • Peterbilt stags $4,300 Yuba city
  • tire chains $30 YUBA CITY
  • KC Lights $75 YUBA CITY
  • KC lights $75 YUBA CITY
  • 2023 Chevrolet 1500 running boards $400 Yuba city
  • JL Audio Pro Wedge sub box for 2 10in subwoofers $120 Yuba City
  • Jensen Power 900.1 single channel amplifier $80 Yuba City
  • Audiobahn AW1051T 10" subwoofer $80 Yuba City
  • Rimrock Headache Rack $1,200 Yuba City
  • 99-04 Ford F250 F350 Excursion front lift kit add-a-leaf for 4WD $100 Yuba City
  • Westin Side Steps/Nerf Bars for 88-98 Chevy/GMC extended cab trucks $80 Yuba City
  • 13-20 Lexus GS350 RSR super down lowering springs - F sport and base $120 Yuba City
  • Truck rack $400 Marysville
  • Fiberglass doon buggy body $299 Yuba City
  • Bushwacker Pocket/Rivet Style Rear Fender Flares 2-Piece Set, Black $150
  • Tyger Auto T1 Soft Roll-up Truck Bed Cover 2016-2023 Toyota Tacoma 6'b $100
  • 2014 - 2019 Tundra $100 Yuba City
  • Nissan Quest 2008 Car Van $9,100 Yuba City
  • Dodge Ram 6.7 MM3 Tuner $500 Yuba city
  • 2003 gmc 5.3 liter $550 Yuba City
  • Fast Tops 8 foot Camper Shell $800 Yuba City
  • Reunel Heavy Duty Bumper $800 Yuba City
