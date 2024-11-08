Yutyrannus Cheat Codes (2024)

Spawn Commands: SDF

Choose the Right Spawn Code Tame Wild Specify Level Play as Dino Tame Effectiveness Ride Bareback Spawn Distance Offset SDF SDFRide GMSummon * SummonTamed * Summon SpawnDino SpawnActor * these codes are supposed to spawn tamed creatures but in some cases the code will still work but will only spawn wild creatures (bosses and event creatures). In thoses cases it is noted on their cheat code page.

SDF Cheat Command ASE: This is the SDF Code to spawn a tamed level 150 Yutyrannus. ASA: Using this SDF code in ASA (Ark Survival Ascended) will spawn a perfectly tamed Yutyrannus. This mean is will gain 50% of the level you specify, for example if you specify a 150 you will spawn a level 225 (150+75). If you choose to spawn a wild creature it will be exactly the level you have specified. You can easily change this to wild / tamed or a different level using the options below. If the creature does not have the level you expected then put it into and out of a cryopod to reset. Yutyrannus SDF Code admincheat SDF Yutyrannus_Character_BP 1 150 1 AdminCheat Cheat None Tamed Wild Change Level: Parameters - admincheat SDF [Creature ID] [Tamed = 1, Wild = 0] [Level] - How to change?

SDFRide Cheat Command This is the SDFRide code to actually become and play as the Yutyrannus. You can specify the level (I have used 150 as the default here but you can change the 150 to any number you choose). If you log out the Yutyrannus will remain as a tamed Yutyrannus belonging to you when you log back in. Yutyrannus SDFRide Code admincheat SDFRide Yutyrannus_Character_BP 150 1 AdminCheat Cheat None Change Level: Parameters - admincheat SDFRide [Creature ID] [Level] - How to change?

GMSummon Cheat Command GMSummon Code for Yutyrannus. This will spawn in a tamed Yutyrannus. It is not cheat tamed so puts on levels (50% taming bonus) just as if you had tamed it. I have used the maximum official level 150 here so the Yutyrannus will be level 225. If I had used 100 it would be level 150. Yutyrannus GMSummon Code admincheat GMSummon "Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C" 150 AdminCheat Cheat None Change Level: Parameters - admincheat GMSummon [Creature ID] [Level] - How to change?

SummonTamed Cheat Command This is the SummonTamed Code for Yutyrannus. You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned using the SummonTamed command will not need a saddle if usually required to ride. Yutyrannus SummonTamed Code admincheat SummonTamed Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C AdminCheat Cheat None Parameters - admincheat SummonTamed [Creature ID] - How to change?

Summon Cheat Command This is the Summon Code for Yutyrannus. You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned will be wild. Yutyrannus Summon Code admincheat Summon Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C AdminCheat Cheat None Parameters - admincheat Summon [Creature ID] - How to change?

SpawnDino Cheat Command This is the SpawnDino Code for Yutyrannus. You can specify the level with this code but the creature spawned will be wild. Yutyrannus SpawnDino Code admincheat SpawnDino "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Yutyrannus/Yutyrannus_Character_BP.Yutyrannus_Character_BP'" 500 0 0 150 AdminCheat Cheat None Spawn Distance: Y Offset: Z Offset: Change Level: Parameters - admincheat SpawnDino [BlueprintPath] [SpawnDistance] [SpawnYOffset] [SpawnZOffset] [Level] - How to change?

SpawnActor Cheat Command This is the SpawnActor Code for Yutyrannus. This code will only spawn in a wild creature and you cannot specify the level. Yutyrannus SpawnActor Code admincheat SpawnActor "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Yutyrannus/Yutyrannus_Character_BP.Yutyrannus_Character_BP'" 500 0 0 AdminCheat Cheat None Spawn Distance: Y Offset: Z Offset: Parameters - admincheat SpawnActor [BlueprintPath] [SpawnDistance] [SpawnYOffset] [SpawnZOffset] - How to change?

Blueprint Path This is the blueprint path for Yutyrannus. Yutyrannus Blueprint Path Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Yutyrannus/Yutyrannus_Character_BP.Yutyrannus_Character_BP'

Creature ID ID Code for Yutyrannus. Yutyrannus Creature ID Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C