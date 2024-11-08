Yutyrannus Cheat Codes (2024)

Table of Contents
Choose the Right Spawn Code SDF Cheat Command Yutyrannus SDF Code SDFRide Cheat Command Yutyrannus SDFRide Code GMSummon Cheat Command Yutyrannus GMSummon Code SummonTamed Cheat Command Yutyrannus SummonTamed Code Summon Cheat Command Yutyrannus Summon Code SpawnDino Cheat Command Yutyrannus SpawnDino Code SpawnActor Cheat Command Yutyrannus SpawnActor Code Blueprint Path Yutyrannus Blueprint Path Creature ID Yutyrannus Creature ID How to Use Cheat Codes FAQ's How do I change Parameters Should I use Admincheat or Cheat? Do I need a password? Why does my code not work? FAQs References
Spawn Commands:

  • SDF
  • SDFRide - become the dino!
  • GMSummon
  • SummonTamed
  • Summon
  • SpawnDino
  • SpawnActor
  • Blueprint Path
  • Creature ID

How to:

  • Choose The Right Spawn Code
  • How to Use Spawn Codes

Also known as:

  • Yuty

Related Items:

  • Yutyrannus Chibi Cheat Codes
  • Yutyrannus Egg Cheat Codes
  • Yutyrannus Saddle Cheat Codes
  • Yutyrannus Lungs Cheat Codes

Related Creatures:

  • Yutyrannus (X Variant)

How to change parameters and FAQ's?

Choose the Right Spawn Code

Tame

Wild

Specify Level

Play as Dino

Tame Effectiveness

Ride Bareback

Spawn Distance

Offset

* these codes are supposed to spawn tamed creatures but in some cases the code will still work but will only spawn wild creatures (bosses and event creatures). In thoses cases it is noted on their cheat code page.

SDF Cheat Command

ASE: This is the SDF Code to spawn a tamed level 150 Yutyrannus.

ASA: Using this SDF code in ASA (Ark Survival Ascended) will spawn a perfectly tamed Yutyrannus. This mean is will gain 50% of the level you specify, for example if you specify a 150 you will spawn a level 225 (150+75). If you choose to spawn a wild creature it will be exactly the level you have specified.

You can easily change this to wild / tamed or a different level using the options below.

If the creature does not have the level you expected then put it into and out of a cryopod to reset.

Yutyrannus SDF Code

admincheat SDF Yutyrannus_Character_BP 1 150 1

Parameters - admincheat SDF [Creature ID] [Tamed = 1, Wild = 0] [Level] - How to change?

SDFRide Cheat Command

This is the SDFRide code to actually become and play as the Yutyrannus.

You can specify the level (I have used 150 as the default here but you can change the 150 to any number you choose).

If you log out the Yutyrannus will remain as a tamed Yutyrannus belonging to you when you log back in.

Yutyrannus SDFRide Code

admincheat SDFRide Yutyrannus_Character_BP 150 1

Parameters - admincheat SDFRide [Creature ID] [Level] - How to change?

GMSummon Cheat Command

GMSummon Code for Yutyrannus. This will spawn in a tamed Yutyrannus.

It is not cheat tamed so puts on levels (50% taming bonus) just as if you had tamed it.

I have used the maximum official level 150 here so the Yutyrannus will be level 225. If I had used 100 it would be level 150.

Yutyrannus GMSummon Code

admincheat GMSummon "Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C" 150

Parameters - admincheat GMSummon [Creature ID] [Level] - How to change?

SummonTamed Cheat Command

This is the SummonTamed Code for Yutyrannus.

You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned using the SummonTamed command will not need a saddle if usually required to ride.

Yutyrannus SummonTamed Code

admincheat SummonTamed Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C

Parameters - admincheat SummonTamed [Creature ID] - How to change?

Summon Cheat Command

This is the Summon Code for Yutyrannus.

You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned will be wild.

Yutyrannus Summon Code

admincheat Summon Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C

Parameters - admincheat Summon [Creature ID] - How to change?

SpawnDino Cheat Command

This is the SpawnDino Code for Yutyrannus.

You can specify the level with this code but the creature spawned will be wild.

Yutyrannus SpawnDino Code

admincheat SpawnDino "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Yutyrannus/Yutyrannus_Character_BP.Yutyrannus_Character_BP'" 500 0 0 150

Parameters - admincheat SpawnDino [BlueprintPath] [SpawnDistance] [SpawnYOffset] [SpawnZOffset] [Level] - How to change?

SpawnActor Cheat Command

This is the SpawnActor Code for Yutyrannus.

This code will only spawn in a wild creature and you cannot specify the level.

Yutyrannus SpawnActor Code

admincheat SpawnActor "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Yutyrannus/Yutyrannus_Character_BP.Yutyrannus_Character_BP'" 500 0 0

Parameters - admincheat SpawnActor [BlueprintPath] [SpawnDistance] [SpawnYOffset] [SpawnZOffset] - How to change?

Blueprint Path

This is the blueprint path for Yutyrannus.

Yutyrannus Blueprint Path

Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Yutyrannus/Yutyrannus_Character_BP.Yutyrannus_Character_BP'

Creature ID

ID Code for Yutyrannus.

Yutyrannus Creature ID

Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C

How to Use Cheat Codes

  • Press the TAB key on your keyboard to open your console (bottom of screen)
  • Paste a spawn command from the list below into the console and press the ENTER key on your keyboard.
  • Note: If on multiplayer you must first enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console.

FAQ's

  • How do I change Parameters?
  • Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?
  • Do I need a password?
  • Why does my code not work?

How do I change Parameters

  • [Command] - The cheat command such as SDF, Giveitem or Summon.
  • [Creature ID] - Each creature has a unique code you can copy from above. Be aware the some spawn codes require _C after the Creature ID.
  • [Blueprint Path] - Each creature has a unique blueprint path. Be aware that some spawn codes require " " around the blueprint path to work.
  • [Tame Status] - This value should be 1 or True for tamed, or 0 / false for wild. Not all commands will spawn a tamed creature, each creatures own cheat code page will specify which codes you can use.
  • [Level] - The level which you want the creature to spawn. This spawns the exact level for all codes here except GMSummon which spawns a creature with additional taming bonus.
  • [SpawnDistance] - The distance in front of you.
  • [SpawnYOffset] - Spawns to the right or left of you, negative numbers spawn to the left, positive numbers spawn to the right.
  • [SpawnZOffset] - Spawns above or below you - positive numbers spawn above, negative numbers spawn below.

Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?

I have included admincheat by default in all the commands you can copy above for convenience as it works everywhere.

Single player you can use the command cheat or simply the command alone instead.

Do I need a password?

Singleplayer: On single player you do not need to use a password.

Multiplayer: If on multiplayer you must enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console before any cheats / commands will work. You can get your password from your server provider / host or admin.

Why does my code not work?

Sometimes spawn codes fail, by far the most likely cause is a conflict with a mod, or sometimes it appears to be an issue with not having the item already in your cache (this cause is iffy but I have seen it mentioned quite often), or maybe an update has temporarily broken the codes.

EASY CODE NOT WORKING SOLUTION - Use the full GMSummon cheat code above.

You could spend lots of time tracking down the root cause but I suggest you save time and just use this consistent solution (in my experience, let me know if you know otherwise).

