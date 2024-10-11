Zephyr - Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage Guide - IGN (2024)

By
KBABZ,IGN-GameGuides,IGN-Cheats,+39 more
updated
|Talisman
| Gems
| Orbs
| Powerup
| Fodder
| Ruby Bomb
| 400
| 4
| 2/30
| Grubs
The Portal to Zephyr can be found in the castle grounds of the Autumn Plain Home, at the top of the building with the spiral ramp. You will need to pay Moneybags 400 Gems to activate the Portal if you haven’t already.
Checkpoint 1
advertisement
Talk to Colonel Blub to learn your objective: Help the Land Blubbers destroy the Breezebuilder munitions building. Yep, you’re playing both sides of the war!
Ahead will be a very unique trio of enemies: the Baby Chicks wait to be dropped bombs by the Falcons so they can then spit them at you. Kill the three nearby, then check through this area to find two Red Gems, four Green Gems, a Purple Gem on a building, and two Baskets with a Green and Blue Gem. Just be careful of the Falcons, as they are able to throw bombs at you from the air. To kill them, wait for them to swoop down to drop a bomb, then Jump over them and Flame at the same time to catch the Falcons in the air.
Kill the two Chicks in the next area and the third across the gap, then Glide back and kill the two Falcons. In the gap you can find two Baskets with Green Gems, and four more Green Gems lying on the ground. Now Glide across the ravine to continue.
Checkpoint 2
Go to the far end and talk to Segeant Tub on the cannon. Hop onto it and blast the Falcon and the door. Before jumping off, aim left and shoot the Sealed Chest on top of the building, the Balloon Vase hanging by a red balloon (It is creepy), and a second door located behind the cannon.
Jump off the cannon and pick up the six Red Gems dropped by the Sealed Chest. Jump up the ledges to the door with the Purple and Red Gem, then search inside the room and bash the Baskets for three Green Gems and a coveted Pink Gem. Lastly check to the right of this room and in the ravine to collect a Purple Gem, a Green Gem, a Gold Gem and a Purple Gem.
Now return to the cannon and go through the door you originally blew open. Kill the Parrot TNT Thrower with a Flame Attack, then collect the two Green Gems and Charge the two Vases with Green Gems around where he was. Collect the two Red Gems on the way to Flaming the next TNT Thrower, then kill the third one in the next room. Here you can pick up three Green Gems, kill a Chick, and Charge two Vases for their Purple Gems. Up the steps you cak kill two Chicks and collect a Red, Purple and Green Gem. On the balcony, pick up the two Green Gems on the right.
Checkpoint 3
Jump onto the cannon and shoot out both the door and the Balloon Vase to its right; we’ll pick up those Gems later.
This is a only spot in the level to get the “Gnot Cannon” Trophy on PS4 and XBO, awarded for shooting a TNT Thrower with a cannon. After blowing open the door here you can spot a TNT Thrower in the doorway. Aim the cannon and shoot him to get the Trophy!
advertisement
Glide into the room behind the blasted door, pick up two Red Gems, then exit on the other side to kill the TNT Thrower. On the other side of the bridge, ignore the TNT Thrower on your left and go past it to collect two Green Gems, four Baskets with two Red Gems and two Purple, and a Butterfly Vase. Now go back and kill the next TNT Thrower. Turn right and Charge the Vases to the right of the ramp to collect a Green Gem and two Purples, then go up the ramp and kill the TNT Thrower at the top.
Around the next corner, collect the Purple and Green Gem to the right of the cannon, then use the cannon to break open the Sealed Chest on top of the wall. Surprisingly you can also shoot out the two Falcons off in the distance. Pitch the cannon up to its steepest angle, line it up to the left side of their flight path, and fire cannon balls as fast as you can to take both out as they fly in their path!
Now shoot the door to the last building, which will set off the TNT inside and open it up. Make sure to collect the two Red Gems and three Green Gems dropped by the Sealed Chest, then go to the final building. Open the two Baskets to collect two Gold Gems, then talk to Corporal Glug to receive the Zephyr Talisman: the Ruby Bomb!
Checkpoint 4
Zephyr has a surprising amount of side-content accessible via the field below the last area. Drop down from the final building to get there. First, sweep this grassy area to collect a Red Gem, a Purple Gem and five Green Gems, then cross to the other side where the Whirlwind is. Here you can also find a Red Gem, two Green Gems and a Gold Gem dropped by the Balloon Vase you shot with the cannon earlier.
Head into the tunnel nearby and collect the two Red Gems inside before talking to Private... Romeo? He’ll task you with finding the Professor. Glide over to the gap where the two Chicks are and kill them, then jump down the steps on the left wall; you can find a Basket at the bottom with a Green Gem.
The next area will have steps on the right and a lower area; jump into the lower area to pick up three Red Gems, two Green Gems and two Purple, as well as two Vases with Green Gems. Now jump up the steps, bash the Vases for Green Gems and collect the lone Gem on the ground before talking to the Professor.
Orb Challenge 3: Sowing Seeds I
As the Professor explains, you’ll need to plant seeds to make your way to Juliet. Pick them up in Spyro’s mouth, aim them with Triangle/Y, then Spit them into the fertile soil spots nearby. What grows isn’t determined by the seed, but in fact the spot you plant them in. To turn a plant back into a seed, just Flame the plant!
You actually don’t have the required seeds here yet. Pick up the seed the Professor gave you and leave via the steps. Head forward a bit and then turn left down the steps; here in the ravine you should see some soil on your left; plant the seed here to reach a platform with a Red Gem and the second seed! Before taking it back to the Professor, search the rest of the ravine for two Green Gems and two Baskets with Red Gems.
Now return to the Professor with both seeds. Plant one in the soil patch closest to him, and the other in the patch in the middle-most of the three patches. Use the two plants to reach a ledge with another seed. Glide back to the second plant and Aim to Spit into the third soil patch, growing a plant that will help you reach a new platform.
Grab the seed on the platform and then go to the left-hand edge. Look down from here and spot another patch of soil you can spit this seed into. Hop across the plant to reach the bridge with the two TNT Throwers here. Once you’ve dispatched them, pick up the seed and look down from the bridge to spot the patch of soil to plant this seed into. Glide to it, then Glide right to the ledge with a Green Gem and three Reds. Turn left and Glide to the next ledge which has four Red Gems on it. Nearby will be the Professor (how did he get here???), who will give you an Orb if you talk to him.
advertisement
Orb Challenge 4: Sowing Seeds II
This next section gets into outright puzzle territory. First, take both seed across the platform with the soil and to the area on the other side. Pick up one of the seeds and spit it into the soil you just crossed over to grow a plant. Grab the other seed and now go up the steps, collecting a Red Gem and two Greens along the way. At the top, Glide across the top of the plant you just grew and plant it into the soil at the end of the walkway, then jump up that plant to “rescue” Juliet! You’ll get an Orb as your reward.
Okay, with that all over, talk to Romeo and Juliet if you wish, then go back through the tunnel and return to the pen below the building with the Exit Portal. Talk to Bo Peep for the next Orb Challenge!
Orb Challenge 1: Cowlek Corral I
This Challenge asks you to return five Cowleks (those funny spotted elephant-looking things) into the pen behind Bo Peep. The first can be found nearby. A Cowlek can be moved by hitting it, but the method of hitting it will affect the arc it flies. Flaming gives a medium-length arc that’s of fair height, while a Charge will send them away on a long arc of short height. It’s also important to remember that Cowleks will in general walk directly away from Spyro. The second and third Cowleks can be found on the other side of this field area: use Flame to get the lower one up the steps.
The last two Cowleks can be found through the tunnel on the other side where you planted the seeds. The first Cowlek can be found in the ravine where you first enter, while the other can be found in the spot where you originally talked to the Professor. To get the Cowleks across the ravine, you’ll have to Charge them or they won’t make it. Get them both back into Bo Peep’s pen for the Orb!
Orb Challenge 2: Cowlek Corral II
Nope, you’re not done yet! The next two Cowleks can be found up the ladder near Bo Peep’s pen. If you haven’t learnt how to Climb yet, you’ll need to return to the Autumn Plains Home and talk to Moneybags near the Home World Vortex; he’ll teach you it for 500 Gems.
Pick up the three Red Gems at the top and quickly Glide over to the distant ledge where the Superflame Powerup is. Collect the Red and Green Gem on either side, then go through it to blast the two Falcons and the Sealed Chest. Jump down to the lowest point of this area and collect the three Red Gems and two Vases with Purple Gems.
Ignore the Cowleks at the bottom for now and climb up the ladder where the Vases were to find a? Vase; Flame it to warp it to a new position. Turn to face the spot where the Sealed Chest was and Glide to it to collect a coveted Pink Gem. Charge the two Vases flanking the entryway to this area to collect their Purple Gems, then jump one level down to collect the three Red Gems and one Green dropped by the Sealed Chest. Lastly, open the two Baskets here for their Purple Gems.
Now for the Cowleks. To get them out of here, you’ll need to use Superflame to launch them up the high cliffs with short but very high arcs. Get them back into Bo Peep’s pen for an Orb!
Phew! Now that the Challenges are done, the last thing to take care of is the? Vase. If you didn’t already, hit it in the area with the Supercharge Powerup. Next, use the Whirlwind in front of the tunnel to the seed area to get back up onto the main level path and hit it again. Go through the tunnel all the way back to the first cannon and check the right side of the ledge behind the cannon to hit the? Vase again. Lastly go all the way back to the start of the level and hit it one more time to make it drop two Red Gems, a Purple Gem and four Gold Gems!
That’s this level complete, so return to the Exit Portal to get back to the Autumn Plain Home.
Up Next: Metro Speedway
Top Guide Sections
- Tips and Tricks
- Easy to Miss Gems
- Reignited Cheat Codes
- Cheat Codes
Was this guide helpful?
In This Guide
Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage
Insomniac
Related Guides
OverviewTips and TricksEasy to Miss GemsReignited Cheat Codes