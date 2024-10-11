Zephyr - Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage Guide - IGN (2024)

Difficulty: 3

As the Professor explains, you’ll need to plant seeds to make your way to Juliet. Pick them up in Spyro’s mouth, aim them with Triangle/Y, then Spit them into the fertile soil spots nearby. What grows isn’t determined by the seed, but in fact the spot you plant them in. To turn a plant back into a seed, just Flame the plant!

You actually don’t have the required seeds here yet. Pick up the seed the Professor gave you and leave via the steps. Head forward a bit and then turn left down the steps; here in the ravine you should see some soil on your left; plant the seed here to reach a platform with a Red Gem and the second seed! Before taking it back to the Professor, search the rest of the ravine for two Green Gems and two Baskets with Red Gems.

Now return to the Professor with both seeds. Plant one in the soil patch closest to him, and the other in the patch in the middle-most of the three patches. Use the two plants to reach a ledge with another seed. Glide back to the second plant and Aim to Spit into the third soil patch, growing a plant that will help you reach a new platform.

Grab the seed on the platform and then go to the left-hand edge. Look down from here and spot another patch of soil you can spit this seed into. Hop across the plant to reach the bridge with the two TNT Throwers here. Once you’ve dispatched them, pick up the seed and look down from the bridge to spot the patch of soil to plant this seed into. Glide to it, then Glide right to the ledge with a Green Gem and three Reds. Turn left and Glide to the next ledge which has four Red Gems on it. Nearby will be the Professor (how did he get here???), who will give you an Orb if you talk to him.