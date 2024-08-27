Zhong An Group Limited : Last published balance sheet 10 years of history | MarketScreener (2024)

Aug. 06 China New City Group To Buy Back 178 Milion Shares As Part of Deal Settlement MT
Mar. 26 Zhong An Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Published financial data: ZHONG AN GROUP LIMITED

Annual

Annual

Quarterly

Halfyear

YTD

LTM

Fiscal Period: December2014201520162017201820192020202120222023

Assets

Cash And Equivalents

3.13B 4.79B 5.23B 3B 787M

Short Term Investments

- - - - -

Trading Asset Securities, Total

57.27M 110M 133M 163M 99.54M

Total Cash And Short Term Investments

3.19B 4.9B 5.37B 3.16B 887M

Accounts Receivable, Total

80.06M 84.72M 113M 171M 221M

Other Receivables

246M 599M 715M 988M 1.9B

Notes Receivable

207M 545M 1.24B 1.37B 1.56B

Total Receivables

533M 1.23B 2.07B 2.53B 3.68B

Inventory

11.97B 20.24B 31.59B 33.83B 26.61B

Prepaid Expenses

580M 600M 1.22B 1.74B 1.83B

Restricted Cash

882M 1.05B 2.52B 3.48B 1.93B

Other Current Assets, Total

1.37B 1.43B 654M 892M 549M

Total Current Assets

18.53B 29.45B 43.41B 45.64B 35.47B

Gross Property Plant And Equipment

3.34B 3.4B 3.24B 3.28B 3.22B

Accumulated Depreciation

-408M -444M -551M -654M -760M

Net Property Plant And Equipment

2.93B 2.96B 2.69B 2.63B 2.46B

Long-term Investments

528M 955M 2.28B 2.75B 2.84B

Goodwill

99M 99M - - -

Other Intangibles, Total

34.26M 32.52M 30.79M 14.19M 0

Loans Receivable Long-Term

- - - - -

Deferred Tax Assets Long-Term

69.42M 181M 286M 354M 367M

Other Long-Term Assets, Total

7.97B 8.14B 8.54B 7.71B 7.44B

Total Assets

30.17B 41.82B 57.24B 59.1B 48.57B

Liabilities

Accounts Payable, Total

1.32B 1.49B 2.13B 1.93B 3.46B

Accrued Expenses, Total

1.03B 1.19B 1.06B 1.71B 1.42B

Short-term Borrowings

27.9M 256M 345M 1.7B 2.71B

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

2.49B 3.65B 3.62B 5.51B 2.51B

Current Portion of Leases

34.11M 45.43M 39.27M 53.07M 56.35M

Current Income Taxes Payable

680M 897M 693M 963M 976M

Unearned Revenue Current, Total

6.9B 8.59B 21.18B 23.64B 16.67B

Other Current Liabilities

1.12B 1.16B 1.78B 992M 927M

Total Current Liabilities

13.6B 17.28B 30.85B 36.5B 28.73B

Long-Term Debt

4.73B 11.84B 13.37B 9.23B 5.97B

Long-Term Leases

336M 337M 150M 140M 92.1M

Deferred Tax Liability Non Current

981M 948M 936M 891M 815M

Other Non Current Liabilities

- - - - -

Total Liabilities

19.65B 30.41B 45.31B 46.76B 35.61B

Common Stock, Total

506M 499M 499M 499M 499M

Additional Paid In Capital

3.04B 3.03B 3.03B 3.03B 3.03B

Retained Earnings

4.56B 5.28B 5.41B 5.6B 6.12B

Comprehensive Income and Other

332M 317M 305M 350M 572M

Total Common Equity

8.44B 9.13B 9.24B 9.48B 10.22B

Minority Interest

2.08B 2.29B 2.69B 2.86B 2.74B

Total Equity

10.52B 11.41B 11.93B 12.33B 12.96B

Total Liabilities And Equity

30.17B 41.82B 57.24B 59.1B 48.57B

Supplemental Items

ECS Total Shares Outstanding on Filing Date

5.72B 5.64B 5.64B 5.64B 5.64B

ECS Total Common Shares Outstanding

5.72B 5.64B 5.64B 5.64B 5.64B

Book Value / Share

1.48 1.62 1.64 1.68 1.81

Tangible Book Value

8.3B 9B 9.21B 9.46B 10.22B

Tangible Book Value Per Share

1.45 1.6 1.63 1.68 1.81

Total Debt

7.62B 16.13B 17.53B 16.65B 11.35B

Net Debt

4.43B 11.23B 12.16B 13.48B 10.46B

Debt Equivalent Oper. Leases

274M 361M 500M 416M 394M

Minority Interest, Total (Incl. Fin. Div)

2.08B 2.29B 2.69B 2.86B 2.74B

Equity Method Investments, Total

50.99M 415M 1.78B 2.23B 2.38B

Account Code - Inventory Valuation

6 6 6 6 6

Inventories - Work In Process, Total

8.77B 17.29B 25.65B 30.73B 19.02B

Inventories - Finished Goods, Total

3.17B 2.93B 5.89B 3.06B 7.55B

Inventories - Others

34.75M 31.26M 42.59M 39.91M 40M

Machinery, Total

217M 227M 216M 230M 232M

Full Time Employees

3.6K 4.57K 4.91K 5.51K 5.02K

Accumulated Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (Supple)

- - 6.28M 8.94M 12.78M
