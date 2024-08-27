Zhong An Group Limited : Last published balance sheet 10 years of history | MarketScreener (2024)

| Market Closed - Deutsche Boerse AG
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.008000 EUR
|0.00%
|0.00%
|+23.08%
Published financial data: ZHONG AN GROUP LIMITED
Annual
Annual
Annual
Quarterly
Halfyear
YTD
LTM
|Fiscal Period: December
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
Assets
Cash And Equivalents
|3.13B
|4.79B
|5.23B
|3B
|787M
Short Term Investments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Trading Asset Securities, Total
|57.27M
|110M
|133M
|163M
|99.54M
Total Cash And Short Term Investments
|3.19B
|4.9B
|5.37B
|3.16B
|887M
Accounts Receivable, Total
|80.06M
|84.72M
|113M
|171M
|221M
Other Receivables
|246M
|599M
|715M
|988M
|1.9B
Notes Receivable
|207M
|545M
|1.24B
|1.37B
|1.56B
Total Receivables
|533M
|1.23B
|2.07B
|2.53B
|3.68B
Inventory
|11.97B
|20.24B
|31.59B
|33.83B
|26.61B
Prepaid Expenses
|580M
|600M
|1.22B
|1.74B
|1.83B
Restricted Cash
|882M
|1.05B
|2.52B
|3.48B
|1.93B
Other Current Assets, Total
|1.37B
|1.43B
|654M
|892M
|549M
Total Current Assets
|18.53B
|29.45B
|43.41B
|45.64B
|35.47B
Gross Property Plant And Equipment
|3.34B
|3.4B
|3.24B
|3.28B
|3.22B
Accumulated Depreciation
|-408M
|-444M
|-551M
|-654M
|-760M
Net Property Plant And Equipment
|2.93B
|2.96B
|2.69B
|2.63B
|2.46B
Long-term Investments
|528M
|955M
|2.28B
|2.75B
|2.84B
Goodwill
|99M
|99M
|-
|-
|-
Other Intangibles, Total
|34.26M
|32.52M
|30.79M
|14.19M
|0
Loans Receivable Long-Term
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Deferred Tax Assets Long-Term
|69.42M
|181M
|286M
|354M
|367M
Other Long-Term Assets, Total
|7.97B
|8.14B
|8.54B
|7.71B
|7.44B
Total Assets
|30.17B
|41.82B
|57.24B
|59.1B
|48.57B
Liabilities
Accounts Payable, Total
|1.32B
|1.49B
|2.13B
|1.93B
|3.46B
Accrued Expenses, Total
|1.03B
|1.19B
|1.06B
|1.71B
|1.42B
Short-term Borrowings
|27.9M
|256M
|345M
|1.7B
|2.71B
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|2.49B
|3.65B
|3.62B
|5.51B
|2.51B
Current Portion of Leases
|34.11M
|45.43M
|39.27M
|53.07M
|56.35M
Current Income Taxes Payable
|680M
|897M
|693M
|963M
|976M
Unearned Revenue Current, Total
|6.9B
|8.59B
|21.18B
|23.64B
|16.67B
Other Current Liabilities
|1.12B
|1.16B
|1.78B
|992M
|927M
Total Current Liabilities
|13.6B
|17.28B
|30.85B
|36.5B
|28.73B
Long-Term Debt
|4.73B
|11.84B
|13.37B
|9.23B
|5.97B
Long-Term Leases
|336M
|337M
|150M
|140M
|92.1M
Deferred Tax Liability Non Current
|981M
|948M
|936M
|891M
|815M
Other Non Current Liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total Liabilities
|19.65B
|30.41B
|45.31B
|46.76B
|35.61B
Common Stock, Total
|506M
|499M
|499M
|499M
|499M
Additional Paid In Capital
|3.04B
|3.03B
|3.03B
|3.03B
|3.03B
Retained Earnings
|4.56B
|5.28B
|5.41B
|5.6B
|6.12B
Comprehensive Income and Other
|332M
|317M
|305M
|350M
|572M
Total Common Equity
|8.44B
|9.13B
|9.24B
|9.48B
|10.22B
Minority Interest
|2.08B
|2.29B
|2.69B
|2.86B
|2.74B
Total Equity
|10.52B
|11.41B
|11.93B
|12.33B
|12.96B
Total Liabilities And Equity
|30.17B
|41.82B
|57.24B
|59.1B
|48.57B
Supplemental Items
ECS Total Shares Outstanding on Filing Date
|5.72B
|5.64B
|5.64B
|5.64B
|5.64B
ECS Total Common Shares Outstanding
|5.72B
|5.64B
|5.64B
|5.64B
|5.64B
Book Value / Share
|1.48
|1.62
|1.64
|1.68
|1.81
Tangible Book Value
|8.3B
|9B
|9.21B
|9.46B
|10.22B
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|1.45
|1.6
|1.63
|1.68
|1.81
Total Debt
|7.62B
|16.13B
|17.53B
|16.65B
|11.35B
Net Debt
|4.43B
|11.23B
|12.16B
|13.48B
|10.46B
Debt Equivalent Oper. Leases
|274M
|361M
|500M
|416M
|394M
Minority Interest, Total (Incl. Fin. Div)
|2.08B
|2.29B
|2.69B
|2.86B
|2.74B
Equity Method Investments, Total
|50.99M
|415M
|1.78B
|2.23B
|2.38B
Account Code - Inventory Valuation
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
Inventories - Work In Process, Total
|8.77B
|17.29B
|25.65B
|30.73B
|19.02B
Inventories - Finished Goods, Total
|3.17B
|2.93B
|5.89B
|3.06B
|7.55B
Inventories - Others
|34.75M
|31.26M
|42.59M
|39.91M
|40M
Machinery, Total
|217M
|227M
|216M
|230M
|232M
Full Time Employees
|3.6K
|4.57K
|4.91K
|5.51K
|5.02K
Accumulated Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (Supple)
|-
|-
|6.28M
|8.94M
|12.78M
