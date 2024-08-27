Zhong An Group Limited : Last published balance sheet 10 years of history | MarketScreener (2024)

Deutsche Boerse AG Other stock markets Market Closed - 02:20:01 2024-08-16 am EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 0.008000 EUR 0.00% 0.00% +23.08% Aug. 06 China New City Group To Buy Back 178 Milion Shares As Part of Deal Settlement MT Mar. 26 Zhong An Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI Summary Quotes Charts Technical Analysis Static Chart Total Return chart News Chart Sector Chart Comparison Chart Relative Strength Chart News All News Analyst Reco. Published financial data: ZHONG AN GROUP LIMITED Income Statement Balance Sheet Cash flow Financial Ratios Annual Quarterly Halfyear YTD LTM CNY CNY USD EUR CHF GBP CAD INR AUD SEK PLN TRY SAR AED JPY Annual Annual Quarterly Halfyear YTD LTM Fiscal Period: December 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Assets Cash And Equivalents 3.13B 4.79B 5.23B 3B 787M Short Term Investments - - - - - Trading Asset Securities, Total 57.27M 110M 133M 163M 99.54M Total Cash And Short Term Investments 3.19B 4.9B 5.37B 3.16B 887M Accounts Receivable, Total 80.06M 84.72M 113M 171M 221M Other Receivables 246M 599M 715M 988M 1.9B Notes Receivable 207M 545M 1.24B 1.37B 1.56B Total Receivables 533M 1.23B 2.07B 2.53B 3.68B Inventory 11.97B 20.24B 31.59B 33.83B 26.61B Prepaid Expenses 580M 600M 1.22B 1.74B 1.83B Restricted Cash 882M 1.05B 2.52B 3.48B 1.93B Other Current Assets, Total 1.37B 1.43B 654M 892M 549M Total Current Assets 18.53B 29.45B 43.41B 45.64B 35.47B Gross Property Plant And Equipment 3.34B 3.4B 3.24B 3.28B 3.22B Accumulated Depreciation -408M -444M -551M -654M -760M Net Property Plant And Equipment 2.93B 2.96B 2.69B 2.63B 2.46B Long-term Investments 528M 955M 2.28B 2.75B 2.84B Goodwill 99M 99M - - - Other Intangibles, Total 34.26M 32.52M 30.79M 14.19M 0 Loans Receivable Long-Term - - - - - Deferred Tax Assets Long-Term 69.42M 181M 286M 354M 367M Other Long-Term Assets, Total 7.97B 8.14B 8.54B 7.71B 7.44B Total Assets 30.17B 41.82B 57.24B 59.1B 48.57B Liabilities Accounts Payable, Total 1.32B 1.49B 2.13B 1.93B 3.46B Accrued Expenses, Total 1.03B 1.19B 1.06B 1.71B 1.42B Short-term Borrowings 27.9M 256M 345M 1.7B 2.71B Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2.49B 3.65B 3.62B 5.51B 2.51B Current Portion of Leases 34.11M 45.43M 39.27M 53.07M 56.35M Current Income Taxes Payable 680M 897M 693M 963M 976M Unearned Revenue Current, Total 6.9B 8.59B 21.18B 23.64B 16.67B Other Current Liabilities 1.12B 1.16B 1.78B 992M 927M Total Current Liabilities 13.6B 17.28B 30.85B 36.5B 28.73B Long-Term Debt 4.73B 11.84B 13.37B 9.23B 5.97B Long-Term Leases 336M 337M 150M 140M 92.1M Deferred Tax Liability Non Current 981M 948M 936M 891M 815M Other Non Current Liabilities - - - - - Total Liabilities 19.65B 30.41B 45.31B 46.76B 35.61B Common Stock, Total 506M 499M 499M 499M 499M Additional Paid In Capital 3.04B 3.03B 3.03B 3.03B 3.03B Retained Earnings 4.56B 5.28B 5.41B 5.6B 6.12B Comprehensive Income and Other 332M 317M 305M 350M 572M Total Common Equity 8.44B 9.13B 9.24B 9.48B 10.22B Minority Interest 2.08B 2.29B 2.69B 2.86B 2.74B Total Equity 10.52B 11.41B 11.93B 12.33B 12.96B Total Liabilities And Equity 30.17B 41.82B 57.24B 59.1B 48.57B Supplemental Items ECS Total Shares Outstanding on Filing Date 5.72B 5.64B 5.64B 5.64B 5.64B ECS Total Common Shares Outstanding 5.72B 5.64B 5.64B 5.64B 5.64B Book Value / Share 1.48 1.62 1.64 1.68 1.81 Tangible Book Value 8.3B 9B 9.21B 9.46B 10.22B Tangible Book Value Per Share 1.45 1.6 1.63 1.68 1.81 Total Debt 7.62B 16.13B 17.53B 16.65B 11.35B Net Debt 4.43B 11.23B 12.16B 13.48B 10.46B Debt Equivalent Oper. Leases 274M 361M 500M 416M 394M Minority Interest, Total (Incl. Fin. Div) 2.08B 2.29B 2.69B 2.86B 2.74B Equity Method Investments, Total 50.99M 415M 1.78B 2.23B 2.38B Account Code - Inventory Valuation 6 6 6 6 6 Inventories - Work In Process, Total 8.77B 17.29B 25.65B 30.73B 19.02B Inventories - Finished Goods, Total 3.17B 2.93B 5.89B 3.06B 7.55B Inventories - Others 34.75M 31.26M 42.59M 39.91M 40M Machinery, Total 217M 227M 216M 230M 232M Full Time Employees 3.6K 4.57K 4.91K 5.51K 5.02K Accumulated Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (Supple) - - 6.28M 8.94M 12.78M