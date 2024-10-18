Zhou Guanyu on his home Grand Prix and his eye on the future (2024)

Hey everyone, thanks for having me as a guest columnist on F1.com ahead of my first home Grand Prix as Formula 1 returns to China for the first time since 2019.

Ever since my debut in F1 with the Sauber-run Alfa Romeo team in 2022, I have been excited about the prospect of racing on home soil.

I know I’m going to have massive goosebumps when I’m on the grid on Sunday, especially when the national anthem rings out around the Shanghai International Circuit.

I attended the first-ever Chinese Grand Prix in 2004. It was the first time I had seen Formula 1 cars in real life and I was five years old.