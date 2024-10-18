Zhou Guanyu wants to keep the door to F1 open (2024)

In a difficult season that has questioned his future, Zhou Guanyu insists his priority is still F1.

2024 has not been the season Zhou Guanyu expected. Joining F1 with Alfa Romeo soon to be Stake F1 in 2022, there were high hopes surrounding the Chinese driver. However, the last three years have not been easy. Stake F1 has struggled and left Zhou without many options for his future in F1.

Sauber announced that they would be taking on Nico Hülkenberg for the 2025 season. But they are yet to announce who will join him. Gabriel Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher have allbeen mentioned in contention for the second seat but Zhou Guanyu has seemingly found himself outside of the conversation.

What more could Zhou do? He has found himself in a difficult situation where he’s in the worst car on the grid. Sauber has been pointless this season and it has left both Zhou and Bottas struggling to prove they deserve to stay on the F1 grid for 2025.

Zhou Guanyu told media:

“Yeah, it’s really difficult because I feel like at the beginning year, the car was performing reasonably quite good in that midfield battle,”claimed Zhou.“Obviously, we had this issue during the[pit]stops, which affects massively the timings. I think otherwise, it would – at least two times we could score. I think Valtteriwould score in Australia. I would probably score in Jeddah and vice versa. So, things like that can easily bring us some points, which then on the table, it won’t look as bad as where we have been struggling now. But in fact, it just seems in the wrong time that it happens that we are losing one performance on the others.”

Beyond F1

Although F1 might not be a possibility for the Chinese driver for 2025 he has admitted he’s open to heading to another series, even admitting to receiving offers from some. He said, “At the moment, all I can say is that there are already several very good, let’s say, chances teams in other series for a drive for next year”

See Also Zhou Guanyu on his home Grand Prix and his eye on the future

However, He doesn’t want to give up on the Sauber seat, with that remaining his priority. Zhou also admitted even if he leaves he wants to keep the door open for F1. He said, “But at the moment, of course, I want to still get the Sauber seat. And if by any chance I don’t have that, we have to think about the rest.”

“But I think most importantly is that wherever I go, I need to make sure that I still, you know, making sure that the door in F1 doesn’t close at that time. Because I think a lot of drivers still make a comeback. So, you want to make sure that you don’t make the opportunity, maybe in other series, then you kind of just close your door.”

With the growing number of talented junior drivers graduating from Formula 2 and finding themselves seatless, time is of the essence in Formula One. If Zhou Guanyu waits too long he could find himself without an opportunity due to the ever-changing driver market.

This is something Zhou recognised himself, saying, “I’m thinking, if I do wait, there will be a very short limited time I want to do. And then I can do it as a career. That’s not a problem for the rest of my remaining racing career. But then Formula 1 needs to be very quick, and efficient. And when there’s a chance to grab, if you continue to wait, you could be a third driver forever.”

Zhou Guanyu’s importance to F1

A benefit of retaining Zhou Guanyu is the effect he has on the Chinese audience. Much like many home races for the F1 grid, the Chinese drivers lead to more ticket sales and sold-out grandstands.

Beyond that, he has acted as a huge inspiration as the first-ever Chinese F1 driver. Something fans everywhere saw at the Chinese Grand Prix when he went to the grid after the race to a special finishing position, and a ground screaming for their home hero.

Zhou Guanyu is willing to wait until 2026 to find a seat, but if the opportunity passes he will move on to a new challenge.

Feature Image Credit: Tim Mr Clarke