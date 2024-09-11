10-Day Weather Forecast for Providence, RI - The Weather Channel | weather.com (2024)

As of 2:59 pm EDTalertLevel3Heat Advisory
Wed 10 | Day
86°
2%
SSW 16mph
Mostly cloudy. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Humidity74%
UV Index5 of 11
Sunrise5:20 am
Sunset8:21 pm
Wed 10 | Night
74°
57%
SSW 14mph
Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Humidity88%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise9:54 am
Waxing Crescent
Moonset11:10 pm
Thu 11 | Day
85°
48%
SSW 17mph
Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Humidity79%
UV Index7 of 11
Sunrise5:21 am
Sunset8:20 pm
Thu 11 | Night
70°
15%
SSW 13mph
A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity87%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise10:55 am
Waxing Crescent
Moonset11:28 pm
Fri 12 | Day
85°
24%
SSW 13mph
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Humidity73%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:22 am
Sunset8:20 pm
Fri 12 | Night
73°
76%
SSW 11mph
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Humidity90%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise11:56 am
Waxing Crescent
Moonset11:46 pm
Sat 13 | Day
83°
80%
SSW 8mph
Rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Humidity83%
UV Index7 of 11
Sunrise5:23 am
Sunset8:19 pm
Sat 13 | Night
71°
32%
WSW 6mph
A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Humidity87%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise12:57 pm
First Quarter
Moonset--
Sun 14 | Day
91°
14%
W 9mph
Mostly sunny skies. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity59%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:23 am
Sunset8:19 pm
Sun 14 | Night
72°
7%
SW 8mph
A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity83%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise1:59 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset12:05 am
Mon 15 | Day
92°
24%
SW 12mph
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity64%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:24 am
Sunset8:18 pm
Mon 15 | Night
73°
49%
WSW 9mph
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Humidity84%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise3:04 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset12:26 am
Tue 16 | Day
92°
10%
WSW 11mph
Sun and a few passing clouds. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity61%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:25 am
Sunset8:17 pm
Tue 16 | Night
75°
14%
SW 10mph
Generally fair. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity79%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise4:12 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset12:51 am
Wed 17 | Day
91°
36%
SW 12mph
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity63%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:26 am
Sunset8:17 pm
Wed 17 | Night
71°
58%
SW 10mph
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Humidity86%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise5:21 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset1:23 am
Thu 18 | Day
83°
58%
WSW 9mph
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Humidity71%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:27 am
Sunset8:16 pm
Thu 18 | Night
67°
44%
WNW 7mph
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity83%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise6:27 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset2:03 am
Fri 19 | Day
83°
24%
NW 8mph
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity66%
UV Index7 of 11
Sunrise5:28 am
Sunset8:15 pm
Fri 19 | Night
65°
38%
WSW 7mph
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity83%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise7:27 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset2:55 am
Sat 20 | Day
84°
24%
ESE 8mph
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity62%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:29 am
Sunset8:14 pm
Sat 20 | Night
66°
14%
SW 7mph
Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity81%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise8:17 pm
Full Moon
Moonset3:59 am
Sun 21 | Day
85°
11%
S 9mph
Partly cloudy. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity62%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:29 am
Sunset8:14 pm
Sun 21 | Night
67°
17%
SW 8mph
A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity82%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise8:58 pm
Full Moon
Moonset5:13 am
Mon 22 | Day
86°
18%
SSW 9mph
Partly cloudy skies. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity65%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:30 am
Sunset8:13 pm
Mon 22 | Night
70°
32%
SW 9mph
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Humidity85%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise9:32 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset6:32 am
Tue 23 | Day
88°
22%
SW 10mph
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity64%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:31 am
Sunset8:12 pm
Tue 23 | Night
70°
34%
SW 8mph
Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Humidity81%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise9:59 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset7:52 am
Wed 24 | Day
89°
23%
SW 9mph
Partly cloudy. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity62%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:32 am
Sunset8:11 pm
Wed 24 | Night
69°
21%
SW 8mph
A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity82%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise10:23 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset9:10 am
