10 Things To Do In Hartford: Complete Guide To Connecticut's Capital (2024)

Hartford has become a shining star on America’s Northeast coast. Its revamped downtown is both palatable and buzzing in the atmosphere, with stellar attractions and restaurants drawing visitors in search of an amusing day trip from New York City. Plus, there are enough things to do here to satisfy both romantic couples and energetic families.

The second-largest city in Connecticut, Hartford is sandwiched between the Big Apple and Boston, its convenient locale making it the perfect place to stop on a road trip. Learn all there is to know about visiting Hartford in this ultimate travel guide (and a long list of things to do).

Top Things To Do In Hartford

With so many attractions packed into this palatable capital city, there’s no lack of cool things to do in Connecticut, and Hartford is no exception. Here are a few points of interest that should top every tourist’s must-visit list.

1 Get Literal At The Mark Twain House & Museum

Mark Twain House & Museum

The Mark Twain House & Museum is arguably the most popular attraction in Hartford. Home to the famed author Samuel Langhorne Clemens (a.k.a. Mark Twain) and his family from 1874 to 1891, this is the place where magic (or in this case, phenomenal literary works like Adventures of Tom Sawyer) was created.

Visitors are welcome to explore the historic home, gardens, and well-manicured grounds beloved by the author and currently tended by the University of Connecticut Master Gardeners.

The museum contains both permanent and temporary exhibits, which teach visitors about Mark Twain’s life, his works, and the importance of American literature.

Try to find the giant LEGO Mark Twain (hint, it’s on the first floor). Also, be sure to book a tour before visiting to ensure there’s space.

Address: 351 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut

351 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut Hours: Monday and Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. The last tour starts at 3:15.

Monday and Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. The last tour starts at 3:15. Tickets: $14 for children aged 6 to 16, $24 for adults aged 17 to 64, $22 for senior citizens aged 65+, and free for kids under 6. To see only the museum, children cost $6 and adults cost $7.25.

2 Feel Inspired At The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum Of Art

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum Of Art

It’s hard to be unimpressed by the remarkable works on display at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. No matter what type of art visitors enjoy—Baroque, Contemporary, sculpture, or painting—they are bound to find a multitude of pieces to appreciate.

This is the “oldest continuously operated public art museum in the United States,” and boy is it striking, inside and out. The building itself is a masterpiece, with a Gothic Revival, castle-like exterior dating to 1844. Inside, over 50,000 creations spanning 5,000 years are on show.

Expect to spend at least a couple of hours ogling the art. When hunger strikes, grab a bite at the onsite café.

Address: 600 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut

600 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut Hours: Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 pm. The Café opens from noon to 4 pm.

Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 pm. The Café opens from noon to 4 pm. Tickets: $5 for students, $12 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Hartford residents and children aged 17 and under are free. Visit free every Thursday through Sunday between 4 and 5 pm.

3 Enjoy A Picnic In Elizabeth Park

Rose gardens at Elizabeth Park Hartford CT

While spending time in Elizabeth Park is a welcome respite at any time of year, enjoying a picnic here in summer is one of the best things to do for families. The flowers are at their most colorful, the grass is at its most luscious, and the outdoor concerts are toe-tappingly fun.

Bring a picnic or enjoy an upscale meal at the delectable Pond House Café. A portion of the proceeds supports the park’s conservancy, so guests can feel good about themselves while tucking into a second helping.

For those hoping to take photos with a backdrop of tulips, the best time to visit is May. Bring the dog, too. They’re welcome as long as they’re leashed.

Address: 1561 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, Connecticut

1561 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, Connecticut Hours: Daily from sunrise to sunset.

Daily from sunrise to sunset. Tickets: Admission is free.

4 Explore Other Great Parks In Hartford

Walkways at Trinity College, Hartford CT

Hartford is particularly beautiful during the spring and summer when the blooms are at their most vibrant and fragrant. These are the best parks to visit in Hartford:

Goodwin Park stretches across 237 acres of southern Hartford. It’s primed for adventurous types who enjoy staying busy with activities like tennis, softball, fishing, and basketball. There’s even a Championship golf course.

Riverside Park is the place to be for those who want to feel like they’ve escaped the city. Miles of wooded trails loop their way through the park, while the river provides an ideal spot for fishing, rowing, and boating.

Bushnell Park is the most popular park in central Hartford. Open from dawn to dusk, it’s the site of many summer events, the epic Winterfest (complete with ice skating), and the famous carousel.

Elizabeth Park is a true beauty, with gardens so resplendent, tourists will struggle to leave. Workshops, lectures, and concerts are on offer throughout the year, and the Pond House Café is a hit with those who’d like to prolong their stay.

Pope Park boasts a newly restored playground and a community garden. It is still undergoing upgrades to the walking trails, gardens, and fields. There’s also a basketball court, baseball diamond, and soccer fields here.

Great River Park makes it easy to shrug off the hustle and bustle of the city. It, too, is the host of many summer concerts, and it boasts a 350-seat amphitheater, paved walking trails, and plenty of space to enjoy a picnic.

5 Try An Experiment At The Connecticut Science Center

Aerial view of Hartford CT skyline in summer

Know a kid who loves to experiment? The Connecticut Science Center is the perfect place to set them free. Packed with hands-on exhibits, interactive programs, and enough displays to keep visitors busy for hours, there’s no lack of fun things to do at this top attraction for families.

From playing with water in KidSpace to solving problems in Engineering Lab to observing butterflies in Butterfly Encounter, there’s something for everyone here.

Book a movie at the 3D Maximilian E. and Marion O. Hoffman Foundation Science Theater. They’re 45 minutes long and fascinating. The theater also presents exciting live shows.

Address: 250 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, Connecticut

250 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, Connecticut Hours: Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm, or in summer from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except for the summer months.

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm, or in summer from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except for the summer months. Tickets: $17.94 for youth aged 3 to 17, $25.95 for adults aged 18 to 64, and $23.95 for seniors aged 65+. The butterfly encounter, movies, and stage shows incur an additional charge ranging from $5.95 to $7.95.

6 The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center

Harriet Beecher House

Mark Twain wasn’t the only famous author in Hartford. Harriet Beecher Stowe, best known for her important work, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, lived in a Victorian Gothic Home right near the Mark Twain House & Museum. It is a National Historic Landmark and dates to 1871.

Known as the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, this museum is more than just an homage to the author’s life and work. It is also a place of inspiration, encouraging visitors to follow in Beecher Stowe’s remarkable footsteps to call out injustice and promote change of their own.

Inside, tourists will find engaging exhibits, a store, a research library, and a visitor center.

Address: 77 Forest Street, Hartford, Connecticut

77 Forest Street, Hartford, Connecticut Hours: Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday from 10 am to 6 pm. The last tour is offered at 4:30 pm. Saturdays are open from 9 am to 5:30 pm with the last tour at 4:30 pm.

Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday from 10 am to 6 pm. The last tour is offered at 4:30 pm. Saturdays are open from 9 am to 5:30 pm with the last tour at 4:30 pm. Tickets: $10 for children aged 6 to 16, $15 for seniors aged 65+, and $20 for those aged 17 to 64. Children under 6 and Hartford residents are free.

7 Attend The Best Festival In Hartford

Hartford cityscape CT

Gastronomes won’t want to miss the Riverfront Food Truck Festival, which takes place over three days in mid- to late-July. The Mortensen Riverfront Plaza is overtaken by food trucks of all sizes offering a wide range of drool-worthy cuisines to festival guests.

From poutine to tacos to a Philly cheese steak, no one will leave hungry! Work off those extra servings by dancing to the live music.

Speaking of tunes, don’t miss the Hartbeat Music Festival in early September. A free, family-friendly event, this festival features a vast array of bands performing on multiple stages at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. There will also be plenty of food and beer on hand.

8 Most Memorable Thing To Do With Kids In Hartford

A lily pond at Bushnell Park, Hartford CT

Hands down, the best place to visit with kids in Hartford is the Connecticut Science Museum. One of the best museums for families, children come from across the Tri-State to take part in the live demonstrations, watch educational movies in the 3D theater, and interact with the hands-on exhibits.

Another activity they won’t forget is riding the 1914 carousel in Bushnell Park.

The carousel hours change by season, so be sure to check before arriving. There’s nothing worse than a disappointed kid.

9 Catch A Game At Dunkin Park

Hartford CT capitol

Sports enthusiasts will enjoy a baseball game at Dunkin Park, the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. Yes, the park is named after Dunkin' Donuts, but there's more than donuts in this sports arena.

The Goats are a minor league team, but there's nothing like a day at the ballfield while in town.

10 Stroll The Mortensen Riverfront Plaza

Hartford Riverfront at sunset

Even when there is no festival taking place, the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza offers visitors an attractive way to spend an afternoon. The Riverfront Plaza offers various facilities, has sculpture installations, and hosts public boat cruises.

It's also easy to get here; transit and shuttle stops are right in front of the Plaza.

11 The Best Time To Visit Hartford

Pedestrian bridge and buildings in Hartsford

The best time to visit Hartford is between June and September. At this time, tourists can enjoy warm, mostly sunny days and a backdrop of blooms so bright, they’ll lift even the darkest of spirits. During late spring and summer, guests can enjoy meals al fresco, dining on outdoor patios while engaging in the always fun sport of people-watching.

Yes, the city will be busier during these months, and hotel rates will be higher than they would during the deep freeze of winter, but the pleasant temps and lush surroundings enhance the city’s best attractions.

Those hoping to see Connecticut’s fall colors in all their glory should schedule a trip during late October, when the leaves are at their most vibrant and the temperatures haven’t dropped low enough to cause goosebumps.

The worst time to visit Hartford is between January and March when the temperature plummets and snow often blankets the streets. While the lows average around 21 degrees Fahrenheit, the highs hover around 35 degrees, meaning a coat, hat, and gloves are necessary accessories for winter visitors.

Tourists won’t have to elbow their way through crowds at this time of year, but they’ll be less inclined to enjoy the city’s outdoor landmarks.

12 Where To Stay In Hartford

Buildings in Hartford

Hartford boasts plenty of accommodations to suit any budget. Whether tourists are looking for a luxurious suite in a high-end hotel or a comfortable room in a more affordable spot, there’s something for everyone.

Luxury

Address: One Haynes Street, Hartford, Connecticut

One Haynes Street, Hartford, Connecticut Cost: From $360 per night for two people.

From $360 per night for two people. Amenities: Set in an iconic building dating to the late 1800s, this hotel is a landmark in the heart of downtown. It features glamorous rooms with warm and luxurious décor; duplexes and suites are available, and some include a fireplace. A bar and upscale restaurant are on site.

Address: 200 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, Connecticut

200 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, Connecticut Cost: From $232 per night for two people.

From $232 per night for two people. Amenities: Conveniently situated beside the Connecticut Convention Center, this hotel boasts a Starbucks, bar, restaurant, and fitness center. There’s also a spa, indoor pool, and hot tub on-site, as well as a convenience store. Rooms are spacious and many offer river views. Parking is available for a fee, as is valet parking.

Mid-Range

Address: 315 Trumbull Street, Hartford, Connecticut

315 Trumbull Street, Hartford, Connecticut Cost: From $195 per night for two people.

From $195 per night for two people. Amenities: A skywalk connects this downtown hotel to the XL Center, so visitors won’t have to walk outside in inclement weather. There’s also a stop outside for the complimentary Dash Shuttle to take guests to the city’s top sites. An indoor pool, fitness center, restaurant, and business center are on-site, and rooms are pet-friendly.

Traveling with kids? Book a connecting room; this hotel confirms them.

Address: 942 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut

942 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut Cost: From $206 per night for two people.

From $206 per night for two people. Amenities: An ideal place to stay for an extended trip, the all-suite rooms include a kitchen, dining area, and living area. Breakfast is included at the onsite restaurant. There’s also a bar, convenience store, laundry facilities, and fitness center.

Budget

Address : 370 Market Street, Hartford, Connecticut

: 370 Market Street, Hartford, Connecticut Cost: From $151 per night for two people.

From $151 per night for two people. Amenities: This extended stay property offers an ideal, downtown location, an indoor pool, and fitness center. Rooms are comfortable suites and include fully equipped kitchens. There are also laundry facilities and free parking. Pets are welcome here.

Address: 57 W Service Road, Hartford, Connecticut

57 W Service Road, Hartford, Connecticut Cost: From $85 per night for two people.

$85 per night for two people. Amenities: A free light breakfast and coffee are included with each stay, as is parking. Also, there are non-smoking rooms available. Rooms are comfortable and clean with a microwave and mini fridge as well as a coffee machine.

13 Where To Eat In Hartford

Buildings in Hartford CT

An up-and-coming foodie hot spot, Hartford is home to a slew of fantastic bars, restaurants, and cafés. Here are a few of the must-visit spots for every meal.

Breakfast

Coffee and tea and bagels, oh my. There are so many delicious indulgences available at the adorable Story and Soil Coffee.

Loose-leaf teas come in multiple flavors and small bites including the Silvio sandwich, prosciutto, apple, and provolone served on focaccia. The White chocolate peppermint mocha is a heavenly treat.

Address: 387 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut

387 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut Opening Hours: Daily from 8 am to 3 pm.

Daily from 8 am to 3 pm. Average Price: $6

$6 What To Order: A Spanish Latte and Sweet Toast.

Who says brunch is only for the weekend? Certainly not The Place 2 Be. Touted as a “millennial food concept,” this unique restaurant serves food that will entice everyone from picky eaters to accomplished gastronomes.

Address: Downtown: 5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford, Connecticut. Franklin Avenue: 615 Franklin Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut.

Downtown: 5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford, Connecticut. Franklin Avenue: 615 Franklin Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut. Opening Hours: Downtown location: Daily from 7 am to 8 pm. Franklin Avenue location: Daily from 7 am to 5 pm.

Downtown location: Daily from 7 am to 8 pm. Franklin Avenue location: Daily from 7 am to 5 pm. Average Price: $15

$15 What To Order: Churro French Toast or the Southern Benny.

Lunch

There’s little as comforting as good old southern cooking. That’s why Black-Eyed Sally’s Southern Kitchen & Bar is such a staple on the Hartford foodie scene.

Whether guests choose to start off with some crispy catfish fingers or end with a taste of New Orleans Jambalaya, they won’t be disappointed.

Address: 350 Asylum Street, Hartford, Connecticut

350 Asylum Street, Hartford, Connecticut Opening Hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 12 pm to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday from 12 pm to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Average Price: $15

$15 What To Order: Louisiana Gumbo and Beef Brisket Sandwich.

Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ is cozy and quick, making it a perfect venue for lunch. It offers comfort foods like mac and cheese, sticky ribs, and beer to help wash it all down.

Don’t forget to order a side of Paw Paw’s Poutine.

Address: 25 Front Street, Hartford, Connecticut

25 Front Street, Hartford, Connecticut Opening Hours: Sunday through Wednesday from 11am to 9 pm and Thursday through Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.

Sunday through Wednesday from 11am to 9 pm and Thursday through Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm. Average Price: $16

$16 What To Order: Bear Balls to start and a fried chicken sandwich.

Dinner

Salute is one of the trendiest places to eat in downtown Hartford. Its bar and lounge area is cozy and sleek and the menu is enticing. Don’t miss the vast array of co*cktails, including some stellar martinis.

Address: 100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, Connecticut

100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, Connecticut Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm, Friday from 11: 30 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm, and Sunday from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Monday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm, Friday from 11: 30 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm, and Sunday from 3 pm to 9 pm. Average Price: $23

$23 What To Order: An espresso martini, spicy fried calamari, and rose pasta.

Those looking for a special night out should book a table at the upscale Max Downtown. Featuring a chop house and whiskey bar, this sleek spot is a popular place to visit for a fancy dinner, and it’s been around for over 20 years. The prices are high, but the food is divine.

Address: City Place, 185 Asylum Street, Hartford, Connecticut

City Place, 185 Asylum Street, Hartford, Connecticut Opening Hours: For lunch on Monday through Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. For dinner on Monday through Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm, Fridays from 5 pm to 10 pm, and Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm. Closed on Sundays.

For lunch on Monday through Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. For dinner on Monday through Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm, Fridays from 5 pm to 10 pm, and Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm. Closed on Sundays. Average Price: $45

$45 What To Order: Black trumpet mushroom orecchiette and bone-in Kansas City strip steak.

The dining room has a dress code of proper attire, while the Whiskey Bar accepts “casual attire.”

14 How To Get Around Hartford

An aerial view of downtown Hartford at night.

The best way to get around Hartford is by foot, especially for those planning to see the most popular tourist sites. The downtown core is quite walkable, and most attractions are close to each other, meaning travelers will need nothing other than their own two feet to get around.

Not up to walking? No worries. The Hartford Dash Shuttle is the cheapest transportation method in Hartford—it’s free. Known locally as “the Dash,” this complimentary circulator bus runs its downtown route during major downtown events and weekend services.

Always check the schedule before planning a downtown shuttle journey as it can change depending on the day and time of year.

The CT Transit bus system also offers tourists a cheap and easy way to get around Hartford, which is especially convenient for those interested in exploring outside the downtown area.

Those traveling to Hartford from nearby cities like New Haven, New York, or Boston can board an Amtrak train or use the CT rail.

The New Haven-Hartford-Springfield Line boasts historical exhibits along its rail route.

15 How To Spend A Perfect Day In Hartford

Founders Bridge Hartford CT

With all the things to do in Hartford Connecticut, it's tough to narrow down the options! But the perfect day in Hartford starts with a Spanish Latte from Story and Soil Coffee. Next, tourists should take a tour of the Mark Twain House and Museum, carving out extra time to enjoy the gardens.

Walk to the neighboring Harriett Beecher Stowe Center for a peek inside the hallowed walls.

If the weather is nice, have a picnic in Elizabeth Park before spending the afternoon at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art or, if traveling with kids, the Connecticut Science Center.

At night, grab an early bite at Max Downtown before catching a show at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.

If sports are more appealing, take in a baseball game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park or a hockey game at XL Center.

FAQ

Q: What is Hartford, Connecticut Known For?

In addition to being Connecticut’s capital city, Hartford is known as the “insurance capital of the world.” This is due to its status as home to many large insurance companies.

Hartford is also known for its highly-rated attractions like the Connecticut Science Center and Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Tip: Nearby New Haven is known as the birthplace of the hamburger, so it’s worthy of a day trip.

Q: Is Hartford, Connecticut Worth Visiting?

Definitely! Hartford is on the up and up, with revitalization projects on tap throughout the city. Host to multiple fabulous museums, a ton of drool-worthy restaurants, and top-notch entertainment venues, there’s no shortage of fun things to do in this family-friendly town.

While tourists won’t find buried treasure here (that’s reserved for those visiting Charles Island), they will find plenty of gems worth visiting, including multiple parks. This is definitely a city worth spending some time in, whether it’s on a day trip or a weekend getaway during an East Coast road trip.

Q: Is Hartford, Connecticut a Good Place To Live?

The short answer is yes, especially for those who have a penchant for the arts. Ranked 69th on Livability’s 2021 Top 100 Best Places To Live In America survey, Hartford boasts enough art galleries, performing arts venues, and historic homes to keep locals and tourists well entertained.

Add to that the vast array of tasty restaurants, lively bars, and lush parks, and there’s no need to look elsewhere for a place to call home. Another plus of living in Hartford? The home prices are quite affordable in comparison to other regions of the Tri-State area, making it a relatively cheap place to live.

In terms of jobs, Hartford is home to major insurance companies, large healthcare centers, and universities like the University of Hartford, Trinity College, and The University of Connecticut-Hartford Campus.