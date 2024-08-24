8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (2024)

Table of Contents
7 Upgrade Your Diving Gear ASAP 6 Multiplayer Servers Can Be… A Mess 5 Active Sonar Calls Attention 4 Having Your Own Crew Is A World Of Difference 3 The Tutorial Will Not Prepare You For Everything 2 Every Role Is Essential 1 Everything Needs Juice FAQs References

Barotrauma is a challenging survival simulator where you take on the role of a submarine crew braving the mysterious horrors and wonders of Europa. As you traverse a vast underwater network that now houses humanity in small havens, everything can go wrong at any point.

Related: The Best Underwater Games

This is not the type of game that holds your hand as you learn the ropes. It’s easy to lose track of time as you explore and try to expand your submarine with all crew members intact, but there are quite a few things we definitely wish we knew before strapping in.

8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (1)

You can take on different roles in Barotrauma. As such, every member keeps things in ship shape by focusing on their designated tasks and using tools most suited to their skill sets. Every role even comes with its own skill tree, so it may seem like you just need to leave the welding and all of that to the mechanics. That is, of course, a huge mistake.

You can have a seemingly peaceful journey easily interrupted by all manner of beasts, enemy ships, and just plain terrain that you might accidentally crash into. When your hull is breached, the speed with which all things go to hell is astounding. Make sure everyone is ready with their own welding tool to patch those holes up when water starts crashing in from every direction.

7 Upgrade Your Diving Gear ASAP

8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (2)

Any basic submarine should have its fair share of diving suits available for crew members to use as needed. This is necessary if you have missions that require you to leave the submarine. Even if your job mainly keeps you aboard the sub, you’ll still want one handy in case the hull is breached.

Without a good diving suit, you will die to water pressure and be unable to breathe underwater. With the upgraded combat diving suit, you will have a bit more defense and speed at your disposal. This may not seem like much, but sometimes life and death are separated only by how quickly you can swim away and repair an engine.

6 Multiplayer Servers Can Be… A Mess

So, you want to take on Europa with random players! That’s cool and gives you the opportunity to make new friends and feel more immersed in the whole storyline of misfits just being thrown together because this is the kind of work available. The way the game is designed makes it feel like it was truly built for co-op, so it is worth trying the multiplayer servers if your buddies don’t have a copy of the game.

Related: The Best Co-Op Side Scrollers

That said, a lot of servers can be a real mixed bag of chaos. Perhaps this appeals to you, in which case there’s nothing to worry about. Otherwise, be ready for a whole other journey filled with violence from your own crewmates that think you’re a traitor, random griefers, and tons of players that simply do not use any comms whatsoever.

5 Active Sonar Calls Attention

8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (4)

When navigating the pitch-black waters of Jupiter’s moon, you must largely rely on your submarine’s sonar to check for possible hostiles, objectives, and obstructions. Captains usually take on this responsibility, but anyone can control the deck.

You can choose between passive or active sonar, with the latter casting a wider net that can detect more points of interest. As helpful as this is, the active sonar also attracts the unwanted attention of threshers, crawlers, and all manner of horrors that lurk in the deep. Be mindful of using active sonar, because it always comes with an inherent risk.

4 Having Your Own Crew Is A World Of Difference

8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (5)

Although the game has recruitable bots, you really want to start with a small group that includes some friends for the best experience. Solo play for beginners can prove ultimately frustrating, while multiplayer servers are very hit or miss.

When you have a crew that you can actually communicate with, missions can go by much smoother and your chances of survival will definitely jump tenfold. After all, who needs to play Among Us when you’ve already got reactors imploding, leviathan underwater beasts tracking you down, and a charming selection of afflictions hitting crew members every two seconds?

3 The Tutorial Will Not Prepare You For Everything

8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (6)

Barotrauma offers a basic tutorial to get you ready for your first voyage. There are also various specialized tutorials that are job-specific since there are different mechanics that apply depending on whether you are a medical doctor, captain, engineer, mechanic, security officer, or assistant. From this section alone, it’s already quite a lot to take in.

Related: Games That Desperately Need An In-Game Tutorial

Even after you’ve seemingly learned the ropes for the job that appeals to you, though, you will quickly learn that the tutorial absolutely did not cover all the aspects you’ll need as you go on more trips. A lot of the fun (and difficulty) to be found in this game is about learning how to do certain tasks yourself and figuring out how best to use the tools at your disposal. Just be ready for a lot of dying and oopsie-daisies.

2 Every Role Is Essential

8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (7)

You can technically just have a whole crew with the same jobs but that is simply tempting fate and asking for an icy death. Barotrauma can be very satisfying when everyone does their jobs right, so make sure you have a good understanding of your exact role. It may not be something you want to hear in a game, but every crewmember should study up on their tasks and talents.

This isn’t the type of game where your build can be a jack of all trades. It’s especially worth figuring out what is best for the whole crew when each member builds their skill tree. Of course, you can always hop around jobs if you like an extra challenge.

1 Everything Needs Juice

8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (8)

Wires! Repairs! Power!

It makes sense that everything in your submarine needs to be juiced up, but the complexity of this system will make itself known to you the moment you’re midway through a voyage and find that you need to configure wires to add upgrades and consider how much fuel this is going to consume. That doesn’t even take into account how often things break down. On top of that, helpful tools like the portable sonar, underwater scooter, and stun baton all require battery power.

Be ready to manage your nuclear reactor and engine with a level of stress you may not have unlocked before. Just do yourself a favor and make sure you have an Engineer on board.

Next: Best Sea Creatures In Video Games

  • Indie Games

Your changes have been saved

Email Is sent

Please verify your email address.

You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics.

Manage Your List

Follow

Followed

Follow with Notifications

Follow

Unfollow

8 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Barotrauma (2024)

FAQs

Is there an end to Barotrauma? ›

End Location

Reaching this location will "end" the campaign, teleporting a submarine and its crew along with everything they've gathered back to their starting outpost, letting them start anew but with level difficulties set to the max for their biomes, along with the map being reset and hidden again.

See More
What is the best starting sub in Barotrauma? ›

Dugong is a beginner-friendly, highly accessible sub. In fact, despite its relatively cheap purchase price, many players consider Dugong to be one of Barotrauma's best vanilla submarines in general (a handy tip that beginners should keep in mind).

Tell Me More
How long does it take to complete Barotrauma? ›

When focusing on the main objectives, Barotrauma is about 43½ Hours in length. If you're a gamer that strives to see all aspects of the game, you are likely to spend around 139 Hours to obtain 100% completion.

Get More Info Here
What does sleeping do in Barotrauma? ›

Beds and Bunks are Installations that can be slept in. They slowly heal the sleeping crewmate over time.

Learn More Now
What is the final boss of barotrauma? ›

Jove is the final boss of Barotrauma that was introduced in 1.0. 7.0. An ancient god-like creature found in the Eye of Europa, it is worshipped by Ancients.

See Details
Is barotrauma permanent? ›

Key points about ear barotrauma

Symptoms can include ear pain, ringing in the ears, dizziness, ear bleeding, and hearing loss. Symptoms are often short-term (temporary). But some don't go away. Treatment may include medicines or surgery.

Know More
What is the best gun in Barotrauma? ›

The Ancient Weapon is a powerful weapon of alien design that can be very rarely found within the Alien Ruins. It takes up both hands when equipped. It is the best handheld weapon in Barotrauma in terms of sheer damage output and destructive capability.

Read More
What is the hardest creature in Barotrauma? ›

Endworms cannot be inflicted with bleeding, adding to their incredible resilience. As the Endworm is the most dangerous creature in Barotrauma, players are advised to kill it at all costs. A Railgun loaded with several nuclear shells is the most effective way of dealing with it.

View Details
What is the deepest you can go in Barotrauma? ›

The highest depth value takes priority.
  • Default - 0 meters.
  • Diving Suit - 4,000 meters.
  • Combat Diving Suit - 6,000 meters.
  • Slipsuit - 6,000 meters.
  • PUCS - 6,000 meters.
  • Abyss Diving Suit - 10,000 meters.
  • Exosuit - 10,000 meters.
  • Funbringer 3000 - 10,000 meters.
Dec 30, 2023

See More
Is Barotrauma beginner friendly? ›

With monsters lurking around every corner and rogue players to contend with, Barotrauma gives gamers plenty to think about when in the game. For this reason, the title has something of a steep learning curve and can be challenging for beginners at first.

Know More

Is Barotrauma based on SS13? ›

Development. Lead developer Joonas Rikkonen, who had previously developed SCP – Containment Breach, cited the online role-playing game Space Station 13 as the biggest single source of inspiration for Barotrauma, praising its emergent gameplay and emphasis on human interaction.

Read On
How deep is the void in Barotrauma? ›

While most maps' abyssal depths and critical depths are at 4000-5000m, the actual depth of these varies on the size of the map - if a map forces you to navigate lots of vertical caverns, the abyssal depths and critical depths will be deeper than usual (usually 4500-5500m); whereas if a map forces you to navigate long, ...

Show Me More
How to get rid of clowns barotrauma? ›

Just sell any clown outfits you find and ignore their vendors/quests. It's really not hard to ignore them entirely, and dissuading potential clowns is easy if the Captain and Security Officers are anti-clown.

Know More
What are the 2 types of barotrauma? ›

Symptoms vary and may include breathing problems or chest pain (pulmonary [lung] barotrauma), bloodshot eyes (mask barotrauma), vertigo or ear pain (ear barotrauma), and facial pain or a bloody nose (sinus barotrauma).

See More
Can you hallucinate in barotrauma? ›

Caused by being inside of a Bioluminescent Cave. Unlike Psychosis, Hallucinating does not make afflicted persons see fake effects or hear fake sounds. 0-50 (Self): "There's something strange going on with your senses." 50-100 (Self): "The things you hear and see appear so real!

See Details
What is the end goal of the barotrauma? ›

The primary goal in Barotrauma's Campaign mode is to maintain a Submarine and navigate it through the depths of Europa. Players can individually control any crew member on board and hire new ones in Outposts; all crew members have a specific Job which influences what Skills the character excels at.

Discover More
What is the prognosis for barotrauma? ›

Prognosis. Most cases of barotrauma get better quickly without complications.

View More
What is the goal in barotrauma? ›

The primary objective in the Campaign game mode in Barotrauma is to maintain and build a Submarine. This is done by hiring and controlling all crew members individually.

Get More Info Here
What is the most serious barotrauma? ›

However, barotrauma affecting the lungs (pulmonary barotrauma) is the most serious. Risk of barotrauma is increased by conditions that can keep air from freely flowing between spaces, such as sinus congestion or blockage of an eustachian tube (a small passageway that connects the middle ear with the back of the nose).

See Details

References

Top Articles
CarBuddy: Fair Values at a Glance on Craigslist - Chrome Web Store
Letters On A Crucifix Daily Themed Crossword
Here's How 'Alien: Romulus' Respects and Disrupts the 'Alien' Franchise
Find The Eagle Hunter High To The East
Washington State Courts - Court Directory
Kent King says he can better serve Tampa's District 4 on City Council
Royal Fadez Barbershop 2
25 Companies That Send Out Free TShirts - DealTrunk
[11-08-2023] Pedestrian Killed in a Hit-And-Run in Victorville
[08-06-2024] 1 Airlifted After Hit-and-Run Collision in Victorville
Alex Willard Leaked
15 of Denver's Best EDM Venues - 303 Magazine
Latest Posts
Where to Legally Watch Anime Online for Free: The 11 Best Streaming Sites
Grundschule "Menschenskinder" Schönwalde VHG - Schulporträt Brandenburg
Article information

Author: Kelle Weber

Last Updated:

Views: 5531

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kelle Weber

Birthday: 2000-08-05

Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988

Phone: +8215934114615

Job: Hospitality Director

Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball

Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.