Alabama Grad Katrina Pacensa IS BACK, Clay Beats His Kids In Putt-Putt & Indians Fans Crush Miller Lites (2024)

Table of Contents
What's with all the gas stations having trouble with card readers not working? I want to see those flags and you guys celebrating the 4th I asked if there were any heart surgeons who follow Screencaps: More mosquito chatter Mississippi DOT seems to be a fan of Stranger Things Considering it Beers, blondes, TNML Numbers from : Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like: References

What's with all the gas stations having trouble with card readers not working?

There I was Friday night at the nearest gas station throwing some $4.75 fuel into the wife's grocery getter when it happened yet again.

"See cashier."

I'm serious, this has to be the fifth to sixth time this has happened in the last month at the same gas station. And this is easily the fifth to sixth time it's been about the gas station's card reader system going down. This isn't even a problem exclusive to this one gas station. When it happens, it tends to take out the readers at the Kroger station, the Meijer grocery chain gas station, the BP station, etc.

Then, we go to Costco....and....the card readers are down!

Am I the only one going through this hell over the last month to a month and a half?

Yes, I understand that I should carry some bones around in the wallet and I typically have enough to get a couple of items at Costco, but this was a date night trip to Costco and you know that's easily heading into the two-bills territory. I like to get those points on the card, fellas.

Someone fill me in on these card reader issues before I go crazy here.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

See Also
Bama Grad Katrina Pacensa Invades The Bahamas, Thug Life Mattress Mack & The Leaning Tower Of PizzaAlabama Grad Katrina Pacensa Celebrates 100k Milestone, Trevor Lawrence Feeds His Wife & This DI Ump Wouldn't Get Along With Clay TravisAlabama Grad Katrina Pacensa Is A Breakout Instagram Star, Jerome Bettis Gets His Diploma & Colorado Bears On The LooseBama Grad Katrina Pacensa Salutes The USA, NASCAR Traffic Jam & Eagles OL Jordan Mailata Nails 'Isn't She Lovely' At His Wedding

I want to see those flags and you guys celebrating the 4th

Photos are trickling in of the flags in the yards, hanging off the houses, etc. Keep it coming this weekend. Monday morning is the annual 4th of July Screencaps that will hopefully capture the holiday from coast-to-coast. That's right, I fully expect California to show its patriotism. Someone surprise me and send in a photo of the stars and stripes flying in San Francisco.

*The best 4th of July photo sent in this weekend receives a TNML item from the OutKick store on me.*

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I asked if there were any heart surgeons who follow Screencaps:

Brendan G. writes:

My nomination for official ScreenCaps Heart Surgeon (not sure if he's a ScreenCaps regular, but if you get him to check it out once, he'll almost certainly join the club). Perfect for Independence Day (read his bio).

https://www.arheart.com/doctor/mark-hardin-md/

To top it off, Mark's older brother is a US Army Surgeon stationed at Fort Bragg (soon to be Fort Liberty). The Hardin family of Little Rock, AR knows how to raise Americans. P.S. The family loves the Razorbacks. Mark and my annual phone call occurs on the morning of the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Football game.

More mosquito chatter

• Josh M. writes:

I saw the Screencaps about Tim's problem with mosquitos. I live in the piney woods of east texas. My house is within 200 ft of a creek and on a dead-end street with woods on two sides. I used to see mosquitos all the time during the summer, then about 3 years ago I put a spartan mosquito up. Now I might see or hear one a month, as long as I replace the tube on time. https://spartanmosquito.com/ Cost 24 dollars for two tubes.

See Also
Alabama Grad Katrina Pacensa Takes Her IG Game To The Next Level, Desmond Howard's Hilarious CFB Final Four & A Shredded Shark

All you need is to find a tree about 80ft from the house or yard to hang from.

• CS says this mosquito contraption should do the trick:

Attack of the robots

• Beau in Toledo is visiting his father and saw this thing:

Mississippi DOT seems to be a fan of Stranger Things

• Bill C. writes:

Must have worked since the Netflix servers crashed.

Alabama Grad Katrina Pacensa IS BACK, Clay Beats His Kids In Putt-Putt & Indians Fans Crush Miller Lites (1)

Considering it

• Mark W. writes:

I think I have a year of college eligibility left. May have to use it if I can wear these bad boys!

Alabama Grad Katrina Pacensa IS BACK, Clay Beats His Kids In Putt-Putt & Indians Fans Crush Miller Lites (2)

Beers, blondes, TNML

• Stephen in Walla Walla, WA writes:

I'm somewhat new to Screencaps and the Thursday Night Mowing League. The picture below came in my email recently, and right away it made me think of the TNML. Our local Burwood Brewery came out with a beer that seems almost made for the league, and is featured at local pubs. At least the picture is great! A green riding lawn mower, beer and a blonde. What isn't there to enjoy!

Thanks for Screencaps!

Alabama Grad Katrina Pacensa IS BACK, Clay Beats His Kids In Putt-Putt & Indians Fans Crush Miller Lites (3)

And with that, Saturday Screencaps Lite is officially in the books. I know there are several emails that are piling up and we'll get to them. Next week, I'm expecting things to be very quiet as readers relax on vacations and the sports world takes its annual summer nap.

Enjoy the weekend. I'm off to fix breakfast and get the patio dialed in for the holiday festivities. Don't forget, there will be a fresh 4th of July edition of Screencaps. See you then!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Alabama Grad Katrina Pacensa IS BACK, Clay Beats His Kids In Putt-Putt & Indians Fans Crush Miller Lites (2024)

References

Top Articles
Thrive - Harrisburg | Medical Marijuana Dispensary | Harrisburg Illinois
Thrive Anna | Recreational Marijuana Dispensary | Anna Illinois
Watch all Episodes of Daddy Issues (2024) on Flixtor.nu
Streetsboro Discussion Board
First Legacy Credit Card
Oip Menu Elmira Ny
Crazy 8S Cool Math
3FM Serious Request 2024 komt in actie voor Metakids
Luaj Shah Falas
Craigslist Heavy Equipment East Texas
Eaudit.libertymutualgroup.com
Fields Near Me To Take Pictures
Danville 10 Day Weather
IXL Learning Introduces Its First World Language Curriculum with Release of IXL Spanish — the Learning Counsel
Craigslist Albany Ny Garage Sales
Lani Lust Joi
The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 273 Applewood Center Pl
Loyalsource Okta
Juniper Visio Templates
3GBP 401 520-ADG ABB LV cast iron motors 630KW 400 LB 2P
Rita Moreno’s 10 Best Movies And TV Shows
Ochsner Family Doctor Clinic Raceland
Korslien Auction
Memeslu*t95
Robert Deshawn Swonger Ethnicity
What Is Westarmoney
mmsbee.com Reviews | check if the site is a scam or legit| Scamadviser
Filmy4Wap.com
Crossword Clues Starting With T
Gas Prices In Sonora Ca
Wars Calculator Sdn
Gavin Casalegno Lpsg
Fred's Poker Palace
Wcvb Radar Radar Map
Craigslist Furniture Pittsburgh Pa
Mavis 1440 South Commons Drive Myrtle Beach
Jason Brewer Leaving Fox 25
Monmouth Stakes Schedule
Tillman Funeral Home Tallahassee
Palace Pizza Joplin
Surfchex Seaview Fishing Pier
What Is an Accredited Nursing Program?
Existing Parents with New Student - Minooka CCSD 201
Yu-Gi-Oh Card Database
Cubic Meter to Liter Conversion (m³ to L)
Devotion Showtimes Near Malco Sikeston Cinema Grill
Askart Sign In
Main Street Physicians Myrtle Beach
Tularemia - Tularemia - MSD Manual Professional Edition
11 Pm Pst
Nbio Stocktwits
Bj Alex Mangabuddy
Latest Posts
How to E-file with the Superior Court Clerk - King County, Washington
Thrive Dispensary in Harrisburg, IL
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 6480

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.