BBC One London - Today's TV | TV Guide (2024)

6:00 AM
Breakfast
News, entertainment and weather reports
A round-up of national and international news, plus current affairs, arts and entertainment, and weather
9:30 AM
Keeper Caleb tries to solve some problems in the lion pride
Lions Klaus and Simba are getting old but keeper Caleb is hoping they can solve another problem in the pride before they retire
10:15 AM
Countryfile Treasures
Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures
Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures, and introduces clips from the archives featuring some of Britain's finest wildlife film-makers
11:00 AM
Homes Under the Hammer
Properties in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent
Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell explore properties being sold in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent, talking to their new owners about their future plans
12:00 PM
Bargain Hunt
Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset
Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, with the reds and the blue teams being guided by experts John Cameron and Stephanie Connell
1:00 PM
BBC News at One; Weather
A round-up of the latest headlines
1:35 PM
BBC London News; Weather
The latest updates from the region
1:45 PM
BBC News at One; Weather
A round-up of the latest headlines
2:00 PM
Money for Nothing
Sarah Moore salvages three items from Woking Recycling Centre in Surrey
Sarah Moore salvages three items from Woking Recycling Centre in Surrey, including a retro two-seater sofa and a vintage sewing box
3:00 PM
Escape to the Country
Briony May Williams helps a young couple find a home in Buckinghamshire
Briony May Williams helps a couple from St Albans find a countryside escape in Buckinghamshire for them and their dog. She also visits one of the county's National Trust properties
3:45 PM
The Repair Shop
Items include a loyal teddy and a set of vintage golf clubs
Jay Blades and the experts hear the stories of a teddy bear, a set of vintage golf clubs and a wall clock that once hung in a school, before mending the items for their owners
4:30 PM
The Finish Line
Quiz, hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene
Quiz contest in which contestants race in moving podiums across the studio floor to try and win £5,000. Hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene
5:15 PM
Pointless
Quiz, hosted by Alexander Armstrong and Konnie Huq
Konnie Huq joins Alexander Armstrong to co-host the quiz, in which contestants try to score the fewest points possible by giving the most obscure answers
6:00 PM
BBC News at Six; Weather
The latest headlines
6:30 PM
BBC London News; Weather
The latest updates from the region
7:00 PM
The One Show
With Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp
Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp present the magazine show, with stories of interest from around the UK, plus celebrity guests in the studio
7:30 PM
EastEnders
Gina faces rejection
Johnny gets the wrong idea when Callum tries to comfort him in a time of need and Junior is in trouble when Gina turns up asking to move in while Cindy is on the way over
8:00 PM
Experts restore a repurposed bench, an Etch-a-Sketch and a taxi badge
Jay Blades hosts as experts restore a repurposed bench, a handmade guitar, a limited edition gold Etch-a-Sketch and a taxi badge earned by passing a memory test
9:00 PM
Kelly Brook, Kola Bokinni, Scott Mills and Jeff Brazier compete
Broadcaster Kelly Brook, actor Kola Bokinni, radio host Scott Mills and broadcaster Jeff Brazier race from the Amazon rainforest to the Andes
10:00 PM
BBC News at Ten
A round-up of today's headlines
10:30 PM
BBC London News; Weather
The latest updates from the region
10:40 PM
UEFA Super Cup Highlights
Real Madrid v Atalanta
Real Madrid v Atalanta. Action from the annual match between the Champions League and Europa League winners, held this year at National Stadium Warsaw
11:20 PM
Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, starring Tom Hanks
A lawyer is hired to defend a Soviet spy, an assignment that leads to a prisoner exchange. Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, with Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance
1:30 AM
Weather for the Week Ahead
A look ahead to the latest forecast
1:35 AM
BBC News
A round-up of the latest headlines
