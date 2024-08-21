BBC One London - Today's TV | TV Guide (2024)

6:00 AM

Breakfast

News, entertainment and weather reports

A round-up of national and international news, plus current affairs, arts and entertainment, and weather

9:30 AM

NewAnimal Park

Keeper Caleb tries to solve some problems in the lion pride

Lions Klaus and Simba are getting old but keeper Caleb is hoping they can solve another problem in the pride before they retire

10:15 AM

Countryfile Treasures

Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures

Ellie Harrison is at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue to help care for injured creatures, and introduces clips from the archives featuring some of Britain's finest wildlife film-makers

11:00 AM

Homes Under the Hammer

Properties in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent

Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell explore properties being sold in Stoke-on-Trent, north-east Lincolnshire and Kent, talking to their new owners about their future plans

12:00 PM

Bargain Hunt

Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset

Natasha Raskin Sharp presents from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, with the reds and the blue teams being guided by experts John Cameron and Stephanie Connell

1:00 PM

BBC News at One; Weather

A round-up of the latest headlines

A round-up of the latest headlines

1:35 PM

BBC London News; Weather

The latest updates from the region

The latest updates from the region

1:45 PM

BBC News at One; Weather

A round-up of the latest headlines

A round-up of the latest headlines

2:00 PM

Money for Nothing

Sarah Moore salvages three items from Woking Recycling Centre in Surrey

Sarah Moore salvages three items from Woking Recycling Centre in Surrey, including a retro two-seater sofa and a vintage sewing box

3:00 PM

Escape to the Country

Briony May Williams helps a young couple find a home in Buckinghamshire

Briony May Williams helps a couple from St Albans find a countryside escape in Buckinghamshire for them and their dog. She also visits one of the county's National Trust properties

3:45 PM

The Repair Shop

Items include a loyal teddy and a set of vintage golf clubs

Jay Blades and the experts hear the stories of a teddy bear, a set of vintage golf clubs and a wall clock that once hung in a school, before mending the items for their owners

4:30 PM

The Finish Line

Quiz, hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene

Quiz contest in which contestants race in moving podiums across the studio floor to try and win £5,000. Hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene

5:15 PM

Pointless

Quiz, hosted by Alexander Armstrong and Konnie Huq

Konnie Huq joins Alexander Armstrong to co-host the quiz, in which contestants try to score the fewest points possible by giving the most obscure answers

6:00 PM

BBC News at Six; Weather

The latest headlines

The latest headlines

6:30 PM

BBC London News; Weather

The latest updates from the region

The latest updates from the region

7:00 PM

The One Show

With Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp

Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp present the magazine show, with stories of interest from around the UK, plus celebrity guests in the studio

7:30 PM

EastEnders

Gina faces rejection

Johnny gets the wrong idea when Callum tries to comfort him in a time of need and Junior is in trouble when Gina turns up asking to move in while Cindy is on the way over

8:00 PM

NewThe Repair Shop

Experts restore a repurposed bench, an Etch-a-Sketch and a taxi badge

Jay Blades hosts as experts restore a repurposed bench, a handmade guitar, a limited edition gold Etch-a-Sketch and a taxi badge earned by passing a memory test

9:00 PM

NewCelebrity Race Across the World

Kelly Brook, Kola Bokinni, Scott Mills and Jeff Brazier compete

Broadcaster Kelly Brook, actor Kola Bokinni, radio host Scott Mills and broadcaster Jeff Brazier race from the Amazon rainforest to the Andes

10:00 PM

BBC News at Ten

A round-up of today's headlines

A round-up of today's headlines

10:30 PM

BBC London News; Weather

The latest updates from the region

The latest updates from the region

10:40 PM

UEFA Super Cup Highlights

Real Madrid v Atalanta

Real Madrid v Atalanta. Action from the annual match between the Champions League and Europa League winners, held this year at National Stadium Warsaw

11:20 PM

FilmBridge of Spies

Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, starring Tom Hanks

A lawyer is hired to defend a Soviet spy, an assignment that leads to a prisoner exchange. Steven Spielberg's fact-based Cold War drama, with Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance

1:30 AM

Weather for the Week Ahead

A look ahead to the latest forecast

A look ahead to the latest forecast

1:35 AM

BBC News

A round-up of the latest headlines

A round-up of the latest headlines

6:00 AM

Breakfast

News, entertainment and weather reports

A round-up of national and international news, plus current affairs, arts and entertainment, and weather

