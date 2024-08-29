Best Clash of Clans Town Hall 9 Army (2024)

This article is over 2 years old and may contain outdated information

To get a three-star on any Town Hall 9 will be hard for any max Town Hall 8 or new Town Hall 9 players. But, with proper combo strategies like Wizard & Golem or Archer Queen & Healers, you can achieve three stars on most Town Hall 9 layouts.

So, without wasting time, here is a list of some of the best team compositions that can cause some havoc on any Town Hall 9.

Best Town Hall 8 Army Composition to take down Town Hall 9 Base

Team Composition 1

x2 Golems - Provides tank support

- Provides tank support x9 Archers - Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings

- Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings x3 Wall Breakers - To break outer walls of the base layout

- To break outer walls of the base layout x10 Wizards - Major damage dealer

- Major damage dealer x10 Valkyrie - Major damage dealer

- Major damage dealer x1 Hog Rider - To check if the base has any Clan Castle troops

- To check if the base has any Clan Castle troops x1 Barbarian King - Acts as a shield for damage dealers

- Acts as a shield for damage dealers x3 Earthquake Spells - To break the inner walls of the base layout

- To break the inner walls of the base layout x1 Healing Spell - To heal most damage dealers

- To heal most damage dealers x1 Rage Spell - To aggress initial entry armies

- To aggress initial entry armies Clan Troops - Any flying troops from Town Hall 9 or 10 clanmates and x1 Healing or x1 Earthquake Spell

Order of Deployment:

Hog Rider —> Earthquake Spells —> Golem —> Barbarian King —> Wizards(x5) —> Wall Breakers —> Valkyrie —> Wizards(x5) —> Rage Spell —> Archers —> Clan Troops —> Healing Spell

Team Composition 2

x2 Archers - Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings

- Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings x4 Wall Breakers - To break outer walls of the base layout

- To break outer walls of the base layout x5 Wizards - Major damage dealer

- Major damage dealer x22 Hog Rider - Major damage dealer

- Major damage dealer x2 Golem - Provides tank support

- Provides tank support x1 Barbarian King - Acts as a shield for damage dealers

- Acts as a shield for damage dealers x2 Healing Spells - To heal Hog Riders

- To heal Hog Riders x1 Rage Spell - To aggress initial entry troops

- To aggress initial entry troops x1 Poison Spells - Slows down outer enemy defense

- Slows down outer enemy defense Clan Troops - Bowlers or tank units clanmates and x1 Poison Spell

Order of Deployment:

Golem —> Wizards —> Barbarian King —> Clan Troops—> Wall Breakers —> Poison Spell(x1) —> Rage Spell —> Hog Riders —> Archers —> Healing Spell(x1) —> Poison Spell(x1) —> Healing Spell(x1)

It is not always possible to turn victorious against Town Hall 9 base using Town Hall 8 armies. It requires precise moves and a bit of luck to get three stars. Still, you can always two-star with the prescribed composition. Also, all the troops in the above compositions are at their max level for Town Hall 8.

Best Town Hall 9 Army Composition to take down Town Hall 9 Base

Team Composition 1

x20 Wizards - Main damage dealer

- Main damage dealer x4 Hog Riders - To check if the base has any Clan Castle troops

- To check if the base has any Clan Castle troops x4 Golem - Provides tank support

- Provides tank support x1 Barbarian King - Acts as a shield for damage dealers

- Acts as a shield for damage dealers x1 Archer Queen - Major damage dealer and shield for other troops

- Major damage dealer and shield for other troops x1 Rage Spell - To aggress initial entry troops

- To aggress initial entry troops x1 Jump Spell - To jump outer walls

- To jump outer walls x4 Earthquake Spells - To break the inner walls of the base layout

- To break the inner walls of the base layout x1 Poison Spell - Slows down enemy defense

- Slows down enemy defense x1 Skeleton Spell - To be used after jumping walls

- To be used after jumping walls Clan Troops - Any high Bowlers or tank units from clanmates and x1 Poison Spell

Order of Deployment:

Earthquake Spells —> Golems —> Barbarian King—> Wizards(x10) —> Archer —> Wizards(x10) —> Clan Troops —> Jump Spell —> Rage Spell —> Poison Spell —> Skeleton Spell

Team Composition 2

x1 Archer - Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings

- Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings x9 Wall Breaker - To break the first layer of walls

- To break the first layer of walls x14 Balloon - Main damage dealer

- Main damage dealer x2 Wizards - Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings

- Additional damage dealer for exterior buildings x4 Healer - To heal Archer Queen

- To heal Archer Queen x17 Minion - Main damage dealer

- Main damage dealer x1 Barbarian King - To support Balloons and Minions on the opposite side

- To support Balloons and Minions on the opposite side x1 Archer Queen - Main Damage dealer

- Main Damage dealer x1 Lava Hound - Support air entry

- Support air entry x4 Rage Spell - Split between Archer Queen and

- Split between Archer Queen and x1 Poison Spell - To be used on enemies CC troops

- To be used on enemies CC troops x1 Haste Spell - To be used on Balloons and Minions

- To be used on Balloons and Minions Clan Troops - Any high tank units like Giant or Bowler and x1 Poison Spell

Order of Deployment:

Archers —> Wizards —> Archer Queen —> Healer —>Wall Breaker —> Barbarian King(opposite of Queen's entry) —> Rage Spell(on Queen) —> Clan Troops —> Balloons —> Lava Hound —> Haste Spell —>Poison Spell—> Rage Spell(On Minions and Balloons)

Team Composition 3

x15 Wizards - Main damage dealer

- Main damage dealer x4 Pekka - Tank support and damage

- Tank support and damage x2 Golem - Provides tank support

- Provides tank support x1 Barbarian King - Acts as a shield for damage dealers

- Acts as a shield for damage dealers x1 Archer Queen - Major Damage dealer

- Major Damage dealer x1 Healing Spell - To heal your troops and heroes at the near end of the fight

- To heal your troops and heroes at the near end of the fight x1 Rage Spell - To help in the initial aggression

- To help in the initial aggression x4 Earthquake Spell - To break the outer walls of the base layout

- To break the outer walls of the base layout x1 Poison Spell - Slow down any interfering buildings

- Slow down any interfering buildings Clan Troops - Any flying troops from clanmates and x1 Freeze Spell

Order of Deployment:

Earthquake Spell —> Golems —> Wizards(half the size) —> Pekka(All around the attacking space) —> Wizard(remaining) —> Barbarian King —> Rage Spell —> Archer Queen —> Clan Troops —> Poison Spell —> Freeze Spell —> Heal Spell.

Remember to use your Hero's ability in a suitable situation of your choice during battle.

