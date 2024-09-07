Best riding lawn mowers 2024: our top-rated zero-turn lawn mowers and lawn tractors for your yard (2024)

Owning one of the best riding lawn mowers this year will mean that the grass on big or hilly lawns can be conquered. All it takes to maintain your lawn is climbing into the driver’s seat and operating a few controls.

While we have used ride on lawn mowers, we haven't tested all of the eight (only two) that we have featured in this guide. We've instead identified the most reputable brands and considered factors such how fast a riding lawn mower can go along with the cutting width, engine power, and transmission type to determine the best options. Additionally we've considered user reviews to provide a comprehensive guide to you, our readers.

The best riding lawn mowers we recommend in 2024

The best riding lawn mower overall

1. John Deere Z370R ZTrak Electric Zero-turn Riding Lawn Mower This is the best riding lawn mower you can buy Specifications Height x Width x Depth: 75.4 x 50.4 x 43.3 in Cutting width: 42 or 48 inches Turning radius: 0 Power type: Battery Maximum speed: 7 mph Size of yard: 2 acres Reasons to buy + Little maintenance required + Mows up to 2 acres on a single charge + Able to wash the mower without harming battery Reasons to avoid - Battery can only be replaced at dealership

Buy it if ✅ You have a number of obstacles and slopes in the yard: as a zero-turn riding mower, this John Deere is a lot easier to maneuver around and cut closer to trees, lawn furniture, garden beds (etc). ✅ You don't want to deal with a lot of maintenance: being battery-powered there's no need for oil or gas or a spark plug, resulting in less maintenance. It’s also unique in that it doesn’t have a belt that will need to be replaced and the machine won't ever require greasing. ✅ You need to mow quickly: it has a maximum speed of 7 mph, which is fast even among gas-powered riding mowers. A 42-inch or the 48-inch deck means you cut a wider swath as you mow, too.

The bottom line 🔎The John Deere Z370R ZTrak is a powerful riding lawn mower that'll cover yards up to 2 acres in size, navigate obstacles all in good time with minimal on-going maintenance.

The John Deere Z370R ZTrak is an impressive zero-turn battery-powered lawn mower for medium-to-large yards. In our reviewer, Alex's, eyes it's the best riding lawn mower that you can buy, but it does come with a price that may be too steep for some.

Features: The John Deere Z370R Electric ZTrak Mower is a zero-turn lawn battery-powered lawn mower. This means that it utilizes two handles so that it can effectively turn at zero degrees to help with manoeuvrability, easy handling and speed.

Talking of speed, it can reach up to 7MPH which is great for quickly tackling the overgrown grass in the yard. The zero-turn lawn mower that Alex tested had a 42-inch deck, but it can also be ordered in 48 inches too. The deck can be raised between 11 different positions (1.25-4.5 inches) with a foot lever and a dial so that you can choose what height you cut the grass.

You can't see the batteries. In fact, you can't even remove them. They are encased which protects them from water and dust. You will need to go to a dealership, though, should you ever need to replace the batteries.

The John Deere Z370R ZTrak also features a comfortable 20-inch-tall, padded seat with armrests, a cup holder and storage compartment with a USB-C port to charge your devices. On the control panel you can find a screen with icons, height adjustment lever (for the seat), mower engagement switch, light switch, power button, and a mode switch.

Power: This riding lawn mower cut all the different types of grass and weeds in Alex's yard with precision. She found that the handle bar was very sensitive; a slight push or pull and the mower would already be turning in the direction that Alex wanted it to go in.

With the zero-turn capability, Alex was in a position to get super close cut on the side of the deck that didn’t have the discharge chute, especially when cutting around the driveway, trees, garden beds, or my firepit patio. She has quite a few obstacles in the backyard so didn't manage to get up to full speed (7mph), but in her front yard she had no doubt that she had reached this speed which has fewer things in the way.

It emitted no noise when at a standstill, but when Alex moved the mower forward without the blades on, it emitted a 70-75 dB sound rating. The sound then increased to 80-91 dB when the blades were engaged, which she didn't think was very loud.

Value: At over $6,000 this riding lawn mower certainly isn't cheap, but its premium features and powerful motor make it worth it in our opinion. Alex struggled to find any faults with it, which is why we awarded it a full five-stars in our review.

Read our full John Deere Z370R ZTrak Electric Zero-turn Riding Lawn Mower review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Score Card Attribute Notes Rating Features Battery-powered zero-turn riding lawn mower with a simple design, comfortable seat, and a battery protected from water ★★★★★ Power Cuts and mulches at 7 mph; very responsive handles for easy turns; able to go on slopes ★★★★★ Value Very expensive, from a quality brand; sold at John Deere dealerships ★★★★

The best lawn tractor

2. EGO TR4204 Power+ 42in T6 Lawn Tractor This is the best lawn tractor (it's also regularly on sale) Specifications Height x Width x Depth: 42 x 42 x 60in Cutting width: 42 in Turning radius: 15 in Power type: Battery Maximum speed: 6 MPH Size of yard: 1.5 acres Reasons to buy + Able to mow on 15 degree slopes + 42-inch deck with 12 cutting height positions + Adjusts power to return tractor to charging area Reasons to avoid - Many levers and icons to learn and remember - Parking break is tricky to engage - Only an 18-inch turn radius

Buy it if ✅ You like the idea of an eco-friendly tractor mower: the EGO TR4204 Power+ 42in T6 Lawn Tractor is battery-powered which means that it won't emit any harmful fumes. It also avoids having to spend money on gas to keep it running. ✅ You have a large yard, possibly with slopes: it has a 42in deck, max speed of 6MPH and batteries with enough juice for up to 1.5 acres. It also is equipped to handle slopes that are up to 15 degrees. ✅ You're not a fan of shifting gears: you can adjust the drive speed, of which there are three options, by using a button on the LCD screen - rather than a gear stick.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to make sharp turns: With an 18-inch turning circle, it's quite cumbersome to turn regardless of the speed. This also makes it tricky to navigate obstacles. ❌ You don't like doing much maintenance: gas-powered mowers require more fuel and spark plug replacement, whereas a battery-powered lawn tractor means that there's none of that - just recharge the battery when it needs it. ❌ You want a simple design: the EGO TR4204 Power+ 42in T6 Lawn Tractor has a lot of buttons and levers, which will likely take you some time to figure out or remember.

The bottom line 🔎The EGO TR4204 Power+ 42in T6 Lawn Tractor has a good cutting speed and performance, even on slopes, with minimal maintenance required.

A close second, the EGO TR4204 Power+ 42in T6 Lawn Tractor is a battery-powered lawn mower that can handle slopes on a charge suitable for up to 1.5 acres. Our reviewer, Alex, felt that it comes with a lot of bells and whistles (including cruise control) for the money.

Features: The EGO TR4204 POWER+ 42” T6 Lawn Tractor is designed with rear-wheel drive which makes it ideal for getting traction of slopes of up to 15-degrees. The steering wheel felt similar to the other lawn tractors Alex has used, with the accelerator foot lever on the right side of the machine and parking break pedal is on the left side.

While the machine has a 42-inch deck with a side discharge chute, it is a surprisingly compact size for the amount of features it packs in. The deck can be adjusted between 12 different cutting height positions (from 1.5 to 4.5 inches) with a lever along the back side of the machine. And those extra features include plenty of levers, buttons, and LCD screen icons that took Alex some getting used to when on test.

Other features of this tractor are the LED headlights in the front, the double cup holder, a front storage compartment, and a USB port under the wheel where you can charge your phone. The seat can be adjusted forward or backwards to your liking.

Power: During testing, Alex set the drive speed and the blade speed on the medium setting, and always set the mower to cut in reverse to a deck height of two inches. She ended up mowing in a perimeter pattern for the entire yard, with an 18-inch turn radius which may take you some getting used to.

Although Alex found the tractor easy to drive in forward and reverse, there was some frustration when she was mowing a part of her yard that is full of lots of obstacles – trees, a swing, and sharp corners around flower beds - because the EGO TR4204 POWER+ 42” T6 Lawn Tractor just couldn't turn sharply or quick enough.

When the EGO is at a standstill, it doesn’t emit any noise, but when it's moving it reached a 67 dB rating. Note that the noise is louder the faster the speed level of the blades of which there are three – eco, standard, and heavy duty.

Value: Priced around $3 - 4,000, the EGO TR4204 POWER+ 42” T6 Lawn Tractor is a mid-range mower which we think is exceptionally fair given the amount of features that is packed in to the machine.

Read our full EGO TR4204 Power+ 42in T6 Lawn Tractor review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Score Card Attribute Notes Rating Features Battery-powered lawn tractor with an 18-inch turn radius and a 42-inch deck; has a lot of buttons and icons on the LCD screen ★★★★ Power Cuts and mulches great especially on yards with few obstacles and small slopes; 18-inch turning radius takes some practice to use ★★★★ Value Respectable price for a battery-powered riding lawn tractor from a quality brand; sold at various retailers, ★★★★★

The best cheap riding lawn mower

3. Troy-Bilt TB30 B Ride On Mower Best cheap riding lawn mower Specifications Height x Width x Depth: 42 in x 30 x 62 in Cutting width: 30 in Turning radius: 18 in Power type: Gas Maximum speed: 4.25 mph Size of yard: 1 - 2 Acres Reasons to buy + Minor assembly required + Easy to maneuver Reasons to avoid - Gear shift awkwardly placed

Buy it if ✅ You want minimal hassle: there is only minor assembling required.

✅ You want an easy ride: this mower is great to maneuver. ✅ You're on a budget: riding mowers are never cheap, but this one is as close as it gets.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're all about ergonomics: the gear shift is awkwardly placed. ❌ You want a large cutting deck: this one is 30 inches, about half of the biggest mowers in this guide. ❌Speed is of the essence: the engine taps out at 4.25mph.

The bottom line 🔎The Troy-Bilt TB30 B is one of the more accessible riding lawn mowers, but that doesn't mean it compromises on quality. It's compact but the 10.5hp engine and 30-in deck can handle lawns up to 2 acres.

A cheap riding lawn mower doesn’t exist, but if you're conscious of how much you can spend, the Troy-Bilt TB30 B is worth considering. With a lower price than many rider lawnmowers, it’s more accessible to an average homeowner. It’s good for lawns of around 1 - 2 acres and has many, but not all, features we look for.

Features: With a compact design, the Troy-Bilt TB30 B combines the convenience of a riding mower with the storage size of the best electric lawnmowers so that you can keep it safely stowed away in a shed or garage. Its 30-inch cutting deck is the ideal width for smaller yards, especially if you need to fit through gates too.

Thanks to the soft touch steering wheel, which minimizes vibrations, the Troy-Bilt TB30 B should be comfortable to use. Its cup holder even keeps you hydrated or caffeinated during the ride.

Power: The 10.5 horsepower engine delivers a maximum speed of 4.25 mph in a forward and backward direction. You can fully operate the reverse system and even mow the grass while reversing – saving more time when tidying those lawns.

Value: A cheap riding lawn mower doesn’t exist, but if you're conscious of how much you can spend, the Troy-Bilt TB30 B is worth considering. With a lower price than many rider lawnmowers, it’s more accessible to an average homeowner. It’s good for lawns of around 1 - 2 acres and has many, but not all, features we look for.

Swipe to scroll horizontally See Also We Tested the Best Riding Lawn Mowers to Maintain Your Lawn Test results Attributes Notes Rating Features Design includes some ergonomic features ★★★ Power Decent performance for its compact size ★★★ Value Not "cheap", but affordable ★★★★★

The best battery-powered riding lawn mower

4. Ryobi RY48111 48-Volt Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower Best battery-powered riding lawn mower Specifications Height x Width x Depth: 46 x 38.5 x 63 in Cutting width: 38 in Turning radius: 0 Power type: Electric Maximum speed: 8 mph Size of yard: 1/2 - 2 Acres Reasons to buy + Zero emissions, no refueling needed + Low maintenance Reasons to avoid - Requires charging

Buy it if ✅ You want to minimize your environmental impact: this mower is battery-powered. ✅ You want a fuss-free product: this model is very low maintenance. ✅ You want a quiet mower: this one emits up to 70dB, only a little louder than a regular conversation.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a large lawn: because this mower requires charging, you may not be able to mow it all in one go. ❌ You care about comfort: there have been some user complains about the uncomfortable seating.

The bottom line 🔎If you want to have a greener riding lawn mower experience, and deal with less maintenance and costs as a result, then the Ryobi RY48111 is the one for you.

Features: The Ryobi RY48111 riding lawn mower is a rare find, as it’s both super powerful and better for the planet, with its batteries providing the riding experience you need. This mower also utilizes zero-turn technology to create a machine that’s easy to maneuver and will take less time to take care of your yard.

The cutting path of the Ryobi RY48111 is 38 inches, which makes it ideal for larger backyards rather than wide-open spaces. This model also has a 12-position manual deck adjustment to get your lawn to its premium height.

Power: The main draw of the Ryobi RY48111 is that it doesn’t rely on gas at all. Rather, it uses two 100Ah batteries in order to mow smoothly and manages an impressive two and a half hours run time. It has a maximum speed of 8mph, so you can get your mowing done efficiently, and a maximum reverse speed of 3mph.

One of the best features of the Ryobi RY48111 is its quiet running. With just 70 decibels of sound emitted, it runs a little louder than an average conversation, so your family and neighbors can safely inhabit the garden without being disturbed.

Value: With all its bells and whistles, this isn't the cheapest mower on the market, far from it in fact. However, it does come with all the required tools and a 3-year warranty from the manufacturer for peace of mind.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Features From a screen to armrests, this has it all ★★★★★ Power 3 brushless motors, 8mph of speed ★★★★ Value Premium, but with a 3-year warranty ★★★

The best riding lawn mower for tough environments

5. Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 Best riding lawn mower for tough environments Specifications Height x Width x Depth: 35 x 57 x 82 in Cutting width: 50 in Turning radius: 0 Power type: Gas Maximum speed: 7 mph Size of yard: 2 - 4 Acres Reasons to buy + 50 inch cutting path + 23 horsepower engine Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Buy it if ✅ You want a large cutting width: at 50 inches, this model is hard to beat. ✅ You want a powerful mower: the twin-cylinder engine delivers 23 horsepower. ✅ You need a sturdy mower: this one comes with wide tires and a fabricated deck.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on a budget: this mower is one of the more expensive one on this list. ❌ You want a ready-to-use mower: this one requires some assembly before use.

The bottom line 🔎The Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 is ideally suited to larger areas thanks to its 50-inch cutting path and 23 horsepower engine.

Features: The Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 attempts to ensure maximum durability with its design. That includes its fabricated deck and tubular high-strength frame. It also aims to go the extra mile with comfort with its ergonomic, fully adjustable chair, lap bars, and hand grips.

All these things should reduce operator fatigue and make for a more enjoyable riding lawn mower experience.Dual LED headlights will also allow you to use the Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 more frequently, and get about at dawn or dusk.

Power: Power is an essential element of riding lawn mowers and the Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 aims to provide with its 23 horsepower 726cc Kawasaki twin-cylinder engine. This allows you to get up to speeds of 7.5 miles per hour and cover an extensive amount of terrain.

The zero-turn technology with this riding lawn mower also aims to be faster than competing models, and combined with the 50-inch cutting path, it’s safe to say that user reviews are confident in this mower’s ability to knock the hours off your mowing time.

The Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 also aims to prevent refueling trips, with 3.5 gallons of fuel tank capacity available. It can also reach up to 7.5 miles per hour and has a 23-horsepower dual-cylinder engine for maximum power.

Value: Another excellent feature of the Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 is its warranty. The three-year guarantee promises that no matter the hours you’ve racked up on your mower, you can seek help from the manufacturer. Plus, there’s a lifetime warranty on the frame and fabricated deck shell, so you know you’re protected for as long as you need it on those counts.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Features Ergonomic design and features ★★★★★ Power The 23-horsepower engine goes up to 7.5mph ★★★★ Value Pricey, but exceptional warranty ★★★★

The best year-round riding lawn mower

6. Ryobi RY48ZTR100 The best year-round riding lawn mower Specifications Height x Width x Depth: 50 x 49 x 66 in Cutting width: 42 in Turning radius: 0 in Power type: Battery Maximum speed: 7 mph Size of yard: 2 - 4 Acres Reasons to buy + Three hour battery life + Zero-turn controls + 12 height positions Reasons to avoid - Could be comfier

Buy it if ✅ You want something hassle-free: this is an electric option with a long battery life and easy height adjustments. ✅ You want a consistent product: this has a solid build quality and performance with 12 ride heights and LED lights for night-time mowing. ✅ You'd appreciate onboard conveniences: such as a phone charger, cup holder, and lap steering, and the ability to add a plow for snow clearing.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on a budget: this has a higher price tag than other ride-on mowers. ❌ You don't want to keep recharging: there are mixed reviews on Amazon regarding battery charging capacity ❌You're a professional: this might not be suitable for those who require a larger and more powerful model.

The bottom line 🔎Ryobi RY48ZTR100 is a high-quality electric riding mower. It has 12 ride heights, a three-hour battery life, and easy height adjustments. While it has received mixed reviews on Amazon, it's a great option for homeowners with large gardens who want a hassle-free electric option.

The Ryobi RY48ZTR100 is an excellent electric riding mower that combines the benefits of battery power with the power and cutting ability of a traditional ride-on mower. Its solid build quality and consistent performance make it well worth the higher price tag, and it includes features like LED lights, a phone charger, and a cup holder.

With a three-hour battery life, easy height adjustments, and zero-point bar controls, this mower is perfect for those who want a hassle-free electric option. LED lighting is also great for night-time mowing, and while professionals may want to opt for a larger and more powerful model, this mower is perfect for most users.

Features: This mower offers 12 different ride heights to get the cut length just right, and the steering uses a zero-point system controlled by two padded lap bars for subtle turns and accurate control. The drive train has several modes, including forward, reverse, and cutting in reverse. You can also stop the cutting blades and just drive for more speed, up to 7 mph. The USB charger and LED lights are great extra features for long mowing sessions.

Power: The Ryobi RY48ZTR100 can last up to three hours on a single charge and has a useful readout display that shows the bars of battery and time left, which is accurate. It has four brushless motors that provide enough power to cut through almost any job, but if you hit a patch of wet or thick grass, you can easily slow down or raise the height to avoid potential cut-outs. The bar controls are easy to use and distribute power evenly, and the 42-inch deck offers a large cutting area, making it suitable for larger plots of land.

Value: This mower has an average rating of three out of five stars on Amazon, with some users praising its ability to cover large patches of land with ease, while negative reviews highlight issues with battery charging capacity. It's well-suited for homeowners with large gardens, thanks to its all-electric functionality, easy height adjustment, and onboard conveniences such as cup holders and LED headlights. Lap steering and the ability to add a plow for snow clearing make it a great choice for those who can afford it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Features 12 ride heights; accurate control; LED lights ★★★★★ Power Lasts up to 3 hours; four brushless motors; large cutting area ★★★★ Value Mixed reviews; expensive ★★★

The best riding lawn mower for large yards

7. Troy-Bilt Mustang Z54 The best riding lawn mower for large yards Specifications Height x Width x Depth: 35 x 60 x 84 in Cutting width: 54 in Turning radius: 0 Power type: Gas Maximum speed: 5.5 mph Size of yard: 4 or More Acres Reasons to buy + Anti-scalp wheels to avoid grass damage + Lap brake for extra safety + Limited lifetime warranty on frame Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest - Attachments like rear bagger sold separately

Buy it if ✅ You want to avoid spoiling your lawn: this mower has anti-scalp wheels to avoid grass damage. ✅ You're big on safety features: this mower comes with a lap brake. ✅ You want peace of mind: there is a limited lifetime warranty on the frame of this mower.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the fastest mower: this one is capped at 5.5mph. ❌ You want an all-inclusive package: accessories such as the rear bagger are sold separately.

The bottom line 🔎The Troy-Bilt Mustang Z54 has a wide cutting width of 54 inches to tackle yards of 4 acres of more. It comes with good safety features and a decent warranty, too.

Features: The Troy-Bilt Mustang Z54 is a rugged and dependable riding mower with a wide 55-inch cutting width to tackle larger lawns. It’s ideal if you have 4 or more acres to mow, and the zero-turn performance should make mowing faster and more efficient – just like other models in this guide. It features anti-scalp wheels to prevent damage to your grass and a fully welded tubular frame designed to absorb impact from the engine for a smoother ride.

Regarding handling, the controls take the form of a lap bar, with foam grip steering for extra comfort. A parking brake lets you stop the mower quickly if you notice an obstacle, which is a nice feature if you’re mowing around pets.

Cleaning excess grass clippings from the underside of a lawn mower isn’t an enjoyable job. That’s why we love to see that it’s possible to attach a standard hose to the wash port on the cutting desk of the Troy-Bilt Mustang Z54, to get it clean in no time (or effort).

Power: The Z54’s 3.5-gallon fuel tank is half the size of the 7-gallon Toro Titan MAX 76601 below, but it’s still capacious enough to allow for extended mowing times. It's worth noting however that this mower only reaches a maximum speed of 5.5mph, which is less than other mowers in this guide.

Value: This mower definitely doesn't come cheap, and it's worth noting that additional accessories such as the rear bagger are sold separately. However, it does come with a limited lifetime warranty on the frame, which should do much to reassure buyers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Features Good safety and ergonomic features ★★★★ Power This mower's strength is in duration rather than speed ★★★★ Value Expensive, but a decent warranty ★★★

The best riding lawn mower for speed

8. Toro Titan MAX 76601 The best riding lawn mower for speed Specifications Height x Width x Depth: 45.7 x 62.2 x 82.2 in Cutting width: 60 in Turning radius: 0 Power type: Gas Maximum speed: 9 mph Size of yard: 4 or More Acres Reasons to buy + Super-wide deck for large areas + Superb build quality + Top speed of 9mph Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Some users said it was loud

Buy it if ✅ You want a fast lawnmower: with a top speed of 9mph, this is the fastest model on this list. ✅ You have a large yard: with a cutting width of 60 inches, this mower is great for larger areas. ✅ You want a mower to last: the build quality is superb.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on a budget: this mower is one of the most expensive in this guide.



❌ You need quiet: users report this mower is quite loud while in use.

The bottom line 🔎If you have a need for speed, the Toro Titan MAX 76601 can propel you around and deal with large areas of 4+ acres at 9mph. With a cup-holder and high back seat, you can mow your lawn quickly and comfortably.

Features: Toro is proud of its build quality, and the 23-inch drive tires are suitable for slightly bumpier terrain. The 10-gauge steel deck and frame are incredibly hardy; elsewhere, there’s a 7-gallon fuel capacity for longer coverage. If you want a “big, bad, and powerful” riding mower with solid, semi-pro build quality, the Titan MAX 76601 is the right choice.

Power: The Toro Titan MAX 76601 is the fastest riding lawn mower in this guide and offers one of the widest cutting widths at 60 inches. In short, it will make light work of mowing yards over 4 acres – if you can afford it. For the hefty price, you get plenty of commercial-level features, including a rapid blade speed of 18,908 fpm, which should be more than capable of ripping through wet grass without clumping together.

Value: When you’re spending this much, it’s about the little details, too. The Toro Titan MAX 76601 has a built-in cup holder and a high-back seat with armrests to mow comfortably. It comes with a 500-hour limited warranty for extra peace of mind around your investment, valid for four years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Features This mower has all the bells and whistles you expect ★★★★★ Power The engine propels you at 9mph ★★★★★ Value A very high price tag, but a decent warranty ★★★

How to choose the best riding lawn mower

There’s a lot to keep in mind when you’re selecting a great rider lawn mower. One place to begin is with its power, which will determine how fast your ride is. You can tell how powerful the engine is by checking out its horsepower first and foremost, but it’s also key to look at how long the battery lasts. Most electric mowers will give an estimate as to how many minutes they can last without a recharge. Just be sure to choose a model with an easy-to-access charging port too.

Feeling calm and collected in the driver’s seat is always key with riding lawnmowers, where digital or manual user controls come into play. Usually, this boils down to personal preference, but digital user controls can feel more intuitive. Ergonomic chairs that properly support your spine are another handy design feature, as are grip bars if you expect a bumpy ride.

Regarding the cut quality, cutting width is the number one thing. The higher the number, the more grass you can work through in one go.

How we tested these riding lawn mowers

How we test the best riding lawn mowers

When we have the opportunity to review a riding lawn mower, we call in only well known brands, such as EGO and John Deere, so that we can find out if they could be a contender for the best riding lawn mower.

We aim to use each machine for as long as possible. This provides us with the chance to conduct the greatest test of all; longevity. Other factors we consider when testing riding lawn mowers in our reviewers yard is the ease of navigating obstacles, the noise they create and the cutting performance. We also access the amount of maintenance involvement, immediate and ongoing, to see whether or not the machine could be suitable for busy family households.

Read more about how we test.

Best riding lawn mowers: FAQ

How much do the best riding lawn mowers cost?

The best riding lawnmowers don’t necessarily come cheap. However, with premium horsepower, minimum effort, and a design comparable to a small tractor, that’s to be expected. If you’re trying to keep your spending as low as possible, getting your hands on a riding lawn mower for as little as $1,200 is possible.

The more features and the greater the horsepower, the more pennies you’ll part with. The same goes for esthetics, as snazzier designs will also add to the overall cost of your riding lawn mower. For instance, models from Cub Cadet and other top brands have a price tag of up to $3,000. Considering that most riding lawnmowers last between 10 and 20 years, this is a mower that will stick with you for a good chunk of your life. Plus, it’s a very valuable tool for lawns that are too hilly or large for a classic push mower to handle.