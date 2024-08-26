Bloxburg House Ideas: 31+ Aesthetic Bloxburg Houses to Inspire You - gals that game (2024)

If you’re looking for things to build in Bloxburg, here are the absolute BEST Bloxburg house ideas to inspire your next Roblox build.

I LOVE building in Bloxburg, and I’m always looking for inspiration for what to build next.

And I figured I couldn’t be the only one!

So, to make it easier on all of us, I compiled a list of the BEST Bloxburg house ideas.

I’ve included so many unique things to build and even variations of the houses we all like to build, like modern houses, family houses, starter homes, mansions, tiny homes, farmhouses, and more!

Best Bloxburg House Ideas

1 15k Modern Bloxburg House by marliina This is the perfect 2-story starter home for roleplaying. It’s cheap and aesthetic! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

2 Bloxburg Tiny Home by Alaska Violet You have to see this gorgeous A-frame tiny home with large glass windows and wood ceilings! It’s built on water and surrounded by trees to give it cozy, nature vibes. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

3 No Gamepass Bloxburg Suburban House by insomnia If you don’t have any gamepasses, no worries! You can still build this cute starter home in Bloxburg. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

4 Realistic Bloxburg Family Home by Thymen_Builds This might just be the perfect 2-story Bloxburg family home! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

5 Bloxburg Autumn Home by Lunarzia A great house to build in Bloxburg if you want to do some autumnal family roleplay. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

6 Hillside Bloxburg House by Insomnia If you want to build a modern mansion, then this hillside house is the ultimate inspiration! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

7 Luxurious 15k Bloxburg Modern House by marliina An easy-to-build, cheap modern house! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

8 White Painted Brick Bloxburg Manor by tocablox.tt A stunning white brick house with lots of landscaping and a greenhouse in the backyard! You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram.

9 Blue Suburban Bloxburg House by saadr1an The ultimate cute suburban home fit for family roleplay. You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram.

10 Bloxburg Mediterranean Vacation Home by Lunarzia You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

12 Bloxburg Cabin House Renovation by Alaska Violet A cute and cozy cabin in the woods. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

13 Pinterest inspired Bloxburg House by gamingwithvyt A bright & white Pinterest-inspired house. It’s very modern and minimal! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

14 5×5 Bloxburg House by insomnia You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

15 Bloxburg Warm Winter Family House by Arixlla This Bloxburg winter house is perfect for Christmas roleplay! It’s large and has tons of space for family. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

16 Large Modern Bloxburg House by Ikotori You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

17 Bloxburg Minimal Family Home by Lunarzia A big family house with tons of boho decor and plenty of natural light. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

18 Bloxburg Winter House by frenchrxses A traditional family house to celebrate winter in Bloxburg. Look at all that snow! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

19 Bloxburg Beach House by loraciee This blue beach house is so realistic! It’s perfect for a vacation house roleplay in Bloxburg. You can find more pictures of this Bloxburg build on loraciee’s instagram.

20 Bloxburg Stone Cottage House by ellvoirblx This stone cottage looks like something out of a fairytale with all of the ivy. You can find more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their instagram.

21 Modern Bloxburg Boho Tiny House by insomnia This minimalist Bloxburg tiny home is light and bright. I love the spiral staircase and the plants everywhere! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

22 15k Bloxburg Fall Suburban House by marliina A Bloxburg family house perfect for the fall-season roleplay. Pumpkin picking, anyone? You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video. See Also The 15 best Roblox Bloxburg house ideas

23 Realistic Split Level House by PandaLemonTart This is one of the most realistic bloxburg houses I’ve ever seen! It’s based on the creator’s real-life house, and it shows! It’s a brick split-level with a garage, multiple rooms, and tons of plants. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

24 $1M Bloxburg Castle by Alaska Violet A mansion fit for only the richest in Bloxburg! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

25 Summer Beach House in Bloxburg by Grxceea This 3-bedroom white beach house is absolutely stunning! It’s perfect for a Bloxburg vacation. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

26 No Gamepass Bloxburg House with Pool by iSkY A white, one-story modern house with minimal landscaping. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

27 Bloxburg Contemporary House by Grxceea A decent-sized modern house with large windows to let in plenty of natural light. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

28 Barbie Tropical Dreamhouse by PandaLemonTart A pink Barbie dreamhouse…but make it tropical! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

29 54k Modern Family Farmhouse Bloxburg by Grxceea This bloxburg house is perfect for a family. It’s in a modern farmhouse style and so gorgeous! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

30 Bloxburg Eco House by forresta This bloxburg eco-friendly house is too cool! It’s a one-story modern build with solar panels and plenty of greenery. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

31 Bloxburg Haunted Witch House by villemo.bloxburg A spooky Bloxburg house for Halloween, or just for witches. You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram.

32 Bloxburg Camper Van House by insomnia How adorable is this Bloxburg camper house? It’s cute and tiny, perfect for one person! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

33 Tiny Tropical Home in Bloxburg by Grxceea This is a one-bedroom modern Bloxburg house in a tropical setting. It’s minimalist with a neutral color palette. You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

34 Bloxburg Traditional Winter Cottage by aronstil A cozy, winter cottage! So cute! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

35 Bloxburg Victorian Home by Daniel Perkins Here’s a cozy old Victorian home. It’s unbelievable how realistic it looks! You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

36 Realistic 2-Story Bloxburg Family House by marliina You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

37 Modern Bloxburg Villa by Lunarzia You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

38 Modern Celebrity Mansion by payton.interiors You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg house on their Instagram.

39 Cottagecore Bloxburg Farmhouse by iKotori You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

40 Cute Bloxburg Cottage by frenchrxses You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

41 Adorable Bloxburg Cottage by loshionbottle A little old lady’s house!

42 Realistic Bloxburg Home by Mindless-Wheel-9702 A gorgeous suburban tudor!

43 Modern Mansion by Prismatized A very, large modern called the Montilla Residence.

44 Modern Bloxburg Home A modern house with lots of windows. Hasn’t been landscaped yet. Posted by anonymous.

