Calendar & Schedules – Office of the Registrar (2024)

December 4, 2024 Payment Due Date/Cancellation for non-payment Payment Information

January 1, 2025 New Year’s Day Observed – University Closed

January 8, 2025 Fall Academic Suspension Appeal Deadline Suspension Appeal

January 20, 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day -University Closed

January 22, 2025 Payment Due Date/2nd Cancellation for non-payment Payment Information

January 27, 2025 Census date for Spring Enrollment

January 27, 2025 Niner Course Pack Last day to Opt-Out Niner Course Pack Information

February 13, 2025 Deadline to apply for May 2025 graduation * Apply to Graduate

February 17, 2025 Master’s Thesis Proposal Defense deadline for May 2025 graduation

March 3, 2025 Fall 2025 Schedule of Classes available on web

March 3, 2025toMarch 8, 2025 Spring Recess

March 3, 2025 Student registration appointment times available on web

March 17, 2025 First day of classes for Second-Half Term

March 17, 2025 Grade Replacement auto selection process run Policy Information

March 18, 2025 Last day to add or drop for Second-Half Term with no grade* @ 11:59 pm Payment Information

March 31, 2025 Registration for Summer 2025 and Fall 2025 begins* Registration Information

March 31, 2025 Unsatisfactory web mid-term grading access available for Second-Half Term

April 3, 2025 Unsatisfactory mid-term grades due by noon for Second-Half Term

April 4, 2025toApril 5, 2025 Refresh Weekend -No Classes

April 7, 2025 Unsatisfactory mid-term grade notices emailed to students for Second-Half Term

April 9, 2025 Doctoral dissertation defense deadline

April 9, 2025 Last day to change Grade Type (P/NC or Audit) Policy Information

April 9, 2025 Last day to Change or Opt-Out of Grade Replacement for Second-Half Term Policy Information

April 9, 2025 Last day to withdraw from course (s) for Second-Half Term; grade subject to Withdrawal Policy* @ 11:59 pm Policy Information

April 21, 2025 Faculty Final web grading access available for Second-Half Term

April 21, 2025 Last day to submit doctoral dissertations for May 2025 graduation

April 21, 2025 Optional Reschedule Date for Possible Interruptions

April 28, 2025 Master’s Thesis Defense Deadline

April 30, 2025 Last day of classes for Second-Half Term

May 1, 2025 Reading Day for Second-Half Term

May 2, 2025toMay 3, 2025 Final Examinations for Second-Half Term

May 3, 2025 Final Examinations for Saturday classes

May 5, 2025toMay 8, 2025 Final Examinations continued

May 5, 2025 Last day to submit master’s thesis for May 2025 graduation

May 9, 2025 Commencement

May 10, 2025 Commencement

May 12, 2025 Academic Year ends

May 12, 2025 Final Grades due by noon