Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (2024)

Table of Contents
What is Cioppino? Using Good Quality Seafood Cioppino (Italian-American Seafood Stew) Prepare the Seafood 🦐 Prepare the Cioppino Base 🌶 Cook the Seafood 🐟 Serve the Cioppino and Bread 🥖 Cioppino (American Italian Style Seafood Stew) Special Equipment Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition Did you Make this Recipe? FAQs References

Jump to Recipe

Cioppino is a seafood lover’s dream come true. Use this easy cioppino recipe as a guide, adding the seafood you have on hand, or prefer to have in the dish. As long as your seafood is fresh, it’s a winner!

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (1)

I don’t share too many American-Italian dishes because my mother was born in Italy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Most of you know that the food I grew up with is a lot more authentic Italian. However, that doesn’t mean that’s all I make. I’m open to any type of cuisine, as long as it’s good quality, and delicious! What does burn my cookies is when non-Italian food is labeled as “Italian” or worse, “traditional, or authentic Italian”!

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (2)

I mean, if someone who loves seafood is presented with a piping hot bowl full of this beautiful cioppino, along with some grilled or crusty bread, how could they refuse? If you love seafood, this is for you!

You may find that my recipe is a bit more Italian than the typical American-Italian dish. I do not use clam juice (there’s enough seafood flavor from the fresh seafood that I feel it’s unnecessary). I also do not add oregano, or any other herbs, other than fresh, Italian parsley.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (3)

Why does this make it more “Italian” you ask? Typically, Italians do not make dishes that are “full of herbs and spices”, contrary to popular belief. I also prefer to enjoy cioppino with plain, fresh crusty bread, versus toasted, or garlic bread, but obviously you can choose your favorite.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (4)

What is Cioppino?

Cioppino is a seafood stew that was created by Italian immigrant fishermen in San Francisco in the late 1800s. They used whatever was in the “catch of the day”. It’s quite probably a form of the Ligurian cacciucco (seafood stew). So most seafood can go in your cioppino, such as fish, shellfish, squid, shrimp, scallops and crab. You could even add prime pieces of seafood like lobster tail.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (5)

Using Good Quality Seafood

If you have been following me for any amount of time (Christina’s Cucina will be 10 years old later this year), you will know that I am constantly on my soapbox about the quality of ingredients. One of the most important times that this comes into play is with seafood. Fish should never smell, or taste “fishy”. If you’ve had fresh seafood, you know this is true. There is nothing worse than smelly, poor quality fish, shellfish, or other seafood.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (6)

So be sure you’re buying top quality seafood.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (7)

I love wild caught Mexican shrimp and PEI mussels.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (8)

Love seafood? What about trying my dad’s fish recipe from his chip shop in Glasgow?

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (9)

The fresh haddock reminded me of the fish my dad used to get at the fish and chip shop in Scotland.

My seafood pasta recipe is another great meatless meal that’s ready in minutes, honest!
(Read all the rave reviews!)

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (10)

I hope you enjoy my cioppino recipe as much as I do. Since there is just my husband and me at home now, I made the recipe for two. Just double or triple the ingredients for a larger pot and more servings. If you want something more simple, try my shrimp and garlic pasta. Buon appetito!

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (11)

Cioppino (Italian-American Seafood Stew)

Recipe loosely adapted from Bluewater Grill serves 2

FULL PRINTABLE RECIPE BELOW

Prepare the Seafood 🦐

  • Clams and mussels: scrub the shells, de-beard the mussels by pulling the “beards” towards the back of the shell, and place them in a bowl of water (you can add salt if you like, or not) for 20 minutes.
  • Scallops: brine the scallops for about 10 minutes (1.5 Tbsp Kosher salt in 8 oz of water). Afterwards, place them on a rack to dry.
  • Shrimp: although some cioppini are made with the whole shrimp, I prefer to remove the shells (devein them if they haven’t been cleaned) and just leave on the tail.
  • Fish: slice the haddock (or cod, salmon or whatever fish you prefer) into medium sized pieces.
  • Crab: put the amount of lump crab meat you’ll be using in a bowl and set aside.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (12)

See Also
Cioppino (San Francisco Seafood Stew) RecipeCioppino (Seafood Stew) | The Mediterranean DishIna Garten's Cioppino Recipe (Seafood Stew) | foodiecrush.comCioppino (Fisherman's Stew) - Once Upon a Chef

Prepare the Cioppino Base 🌶

Have all of your ingredients chopped and ready to use. Put the extra virgin olive oil in a heavy pot over medium heat. I used this Staub braiser. When hot, add the garlic, onion and red pepper; add about a ¼ teaspoon of Kosher or sea salt.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (13)

Sauté for about 3 minutes, then add the chopped celery leaf.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (14)

If you cannot source celery leaves, add a little chopped celery and Italian parsley, instead.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (15)

Increase the heat to medium high and cook for another 3 or 4 minutes. Next, add the white wine.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (16)

When the mixture is simmering, add the tomato puree or chopped tomatoes. Be sure to use good quality tomatoes; this is so important! You don’t want to ruin all your beautiful, fresh seafood with acidic, bitter tasting tomatoes.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (17)

Finally, add the stock, or water. The amount of salt you add will vary depending on if you use stock (which already has salt) or water. If using water, add at least 1 1/2 teaspoonfuls of Kosher or sea salt. Simmer for 15 minutes or so.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (18)

Cook the Seafood 🐟

Start by adding the clams as they take the longest to cook. After adding the clams, put the lid onto the pot and set a timer for 5 minutes.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (19)

When the timer is up, add the mussels and pieces of fish, sprinkle the pieces of fish with a little salt and put the lid on again. Set the timer for another 3 minutes.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (20)

When the timer sounds, add the shrimp and scallops and cook with the lid on for a few more minutes, until all the seafood is cooked and shellfish are open. Taste for seasoning and add salt and/or pepper.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (21)

As I stated above, all of my shellfish were good, so there was no need for me to remove any. You can top the cioppino with the crab meat at this point, and put the lid on to warm it. I didn’t do this simply because I wanted to take photos of the cioppino in dishes with the crab on top. Finish the dish with chopped parsley.

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (22)

That’s it–so easy, isn’t it?

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (23)

Serve the Cioppino and Bread 🥖

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (24)

Spoon the cioppino into large bowls and serve with your choice of bread. It’s so, so good!

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (25)

Enjoy!

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (26)

Have the urge to splurge? Try this easy lobster pasta recipe!

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (27)

See Also
Cioppino (Seafood Stew)

Sign up for my free weekly subscription and never miss another post!

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (28)

Cioppino (American Italian Style Seafood Stew)

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes minutes

A classic Italian-American seafood dish which originated in San Francisco consisting of a melange of many types of fish and shellfish.

4.9 from 33 votes

Print Rate Pin

Special Equipment

  • 1 Staub braiser (optional)

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • ¼ cup red pepper diced
  • 1 bunch of leaves from stalk of fresh celery chopped (or ¼ cup chopped celery and parsley)
  • ½ cup white wine
  • ¾ cup fish stock or veg stock, or water
  • ½ cup tomato puree or chopped tomatoes
  • ¼ tsp sea salt to taste
  • tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
  • 6 oz white fish like haddock
  • 6 Littleneck clams
  • 6 mussels
  • 6 medium to large shrimp
  • 2 to 4 scallops depending on size
  • 2 oz to 4 oz lump crabmeat (fresh)
  • ½ tsp Italian parsley chopped

US Customary - Metric

Instructions

Prepare the Seafood:

  • Clams and mussels: scrub the shells, de-beard the mussels by pulling the "beards" towards the back of the shell, and place them in a bowl of water (you can add salt if you like, or not) for 20 minutes.

  • Scallops: brine the scallops for about 10 minutes (1.5 Tbsp Kosher salt in 8 oz of water). Afterwards, place them on a rack to dry.

  • Shrimp: although some cioppini are made with the whole shrimp, I prefer to remove the shells (devein them if they haven't been cleaned) and just leave on the tail.

  • Fish: slice into medium sized pieces.

  • Crab: put the amount of lump crab meat you'll be using in a bowl and set aside.

Prepare the Cioppino Base:

  • Have all of your ingredients chopped and ready to use. Put the extra virgin olive oil in a heavy pot over medium heat. I used this Staub braiser. When hot, add the garlic, onion and red pepper; add salt.

  • Sauté for about 3 minutes, then add the chopped celery leaf.

  • If you cannot source celery leaves, add a little chopped celery and Italian parsley, instead.

  • Increase the heat to medium high and cook for another 3 or 4 minutes. Next, add the white wine.

  • When the mixture is simmering, add the tomato puree or chopped tomatoes. Be sure to use good quality tomatoes; this is so important! You don't want to ruin all your beautiful, fresh seafood with acidic, and bitter tasting tomatoes.

  • Lastly, add the stock, or water. The amount of salt you add will vary depending on if you used stock (which already has salt) or water. If using water, add at least a teaspoon of Kosher or sea salt. Simmer for 15 minutes or so.

Cook the Seafood:

  • Start by adding the clams as they take the longest to cook. After adding the clams, put the lid onto the pot and set a timer for 5 minutes.

  • When the timer is up, add the mussels and pieces of fish, sprinkle the pieces of fish with a little salt and put the lid on again. Set the timer for another 3 minutes.

  • When the timer sounds, add the shrimp and scallops and cook with the lid on for a few more minutes, until all the seafood is cooked and shellfish are open.Taste for seasoning and add salt and/or pepper.

  • You can top the cioppino with the crab meat at this point, and put the lid on to warm it. Finish the dish with chopped parsley.

Notes

  • Make this cioppino dish your own by using the seafood you most enjoy and omitting those you don't.

Nutrition

Serving: 1 dish | Calories: 417kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 38g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 115mg | Sodium: 1059mg | Potassium: 1063mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 1030IU | Vitamin C: 41mg | Calcium: 121mg | Iron: 4mg

Did you Make this Recipe?

Please leave a review by clicking on the RATE button above in the purple header or share a photo and tag @christinascucina on Instagram! 😍

Author: Christina Conte

Course Main Courses

Cuisine American

Christina’s Cucinais a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com

Cioppino - American-Italian Style Seafood Stew (2024)

FAQs

What does cioppino mean in Italian? ›

The word “cioppino” comes from the Ligurian dialect “ciuppin” and means “chopped, torn to pieces”. This unfussy soup was consumed by mariners and port workers in taverns and inns around the Ligurian harbors.

Discover More
What is cioppino sauce made of? ›

Sauté onion, bell pepper, chile pepper, and garlic in hot oil until tender. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, water, parsley, juice from clams, basil, oregano, thyme, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper; stir well. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 to 2 hours, stirring in wine a little at a time.

Get More Info Here
What do you eat with cioppino? ›

What do you serve with cioppino? A big slice of sourdough bread — buttered and toasted — is the traditional accompaniment and a nod to another iconic San Francisco food. However, cioppino can also be served over pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes.

Explore More
What's the difference between cioppino and bouillabaisse? ›

Q: What is the difference between bouillabaisse and cioppino? A: Actually there isn't much difference other than Cioppino is Italian with a tomato-based broth and bouillabaisse is French with a bit of saffron and chopped tomatoes added to a fish broth.

Tell Me More
How do you eat seafood cioppino? ›

To fully enjoy this wonderful stew, serve it with garlic bread, focaccia, or a baguette to soak up the flavorful broth—and be sure to set out an extra bowl for shells and plenty of napkins.

Learn More Now
What is a substitute for fish stock in cioppino? ›

Stock – Fish stock is classically what is used. This may be difficult to locate, so you can substitute with water, chicken stock, or a combination of these two with clam juice. Tomatoes – I used canned San Marzano tomatoes for this. You can use any canned tomatoes in this cioppino.

Read On
Can you serve pasta with cioppino? ›

Serve the cioppino in bowls over the cooked fettuccine and garnish with the reserved fennel fronds, a wedge of lemon, and a piece of sourdough. Note: Clams and mussels often release grit and sand during the cooking process, especially if they are very fresh.

Learn More
Is cioppino high in cholesterol? ›

Nutrition information per serving (values are rounded to the nearest whole number): 221 calories; 43 calories from fat (20 percent of total calories); 5 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 108 mg cholesterol; 15 g carbohydrate; 25 g protein; 3 g fiber; 663 mg sodium.

View More
Is cioppino high in carbs? ›

Trader Joe's Cioppino Seafood Stew (1 cup) contains 12g total carbs, 10g net carbs, 6g fat, 25g protein, and 210 calories.

Discover More
How long does cioppino keep? ›

Storage and MakE ahead Instructions

The Cioppino broth can be made up to 4 days ahead and refrigereated, or can be frozen. Before serving bring to a simmer, then add the fish. Leftover Cioppino will keep up to 3 days in the refrigerator in an airtight container, or can be frozen for up to 3 months.

Keep Reading

What ethnicity is cioppino? ›

Cioppino (/tʃəˈpiːnoʊ/, Italian: [tʃopˈpiːno]; from Ligurian: cioppin [tʃuˈpiŋ]) is a fish stew originating in San Francisco, California, an Italian-American cuisine related to various fish soups in Italian cuisine.

Continue Reading
Do they have cioppino in Italy? ›

Today, Cioppino is generally made from cooking seafood in a broth and is often served in a crab shell. The name is believed to come from cioppino, a classic Italian soup from Liguria, a region in Italy, that uses less tomato in the broth.

See Details
How did Cioppino get its name? ›

For the name itself, legend has it that the name originates from fishermen saying, “Chip in!” “Chip in!” on the wharf.

Learn More Now
What is the difference between cioppino and gumbo? ›

Some Louisianians think seafood stews are basically a form of gumbo, but cioppino (chuh-pee-noh) is a tomato-based fish stew that relies on simple (and healthy!) ingredients for flavor. Plus, it's the ultimate guilt-free comfort food.

Learn More
What does Zuppa mean in Italy? ›

noun. soup [noun] a liquid food made from meat, vegetables etc.

View More

References

Top Articles
What Is Mathway And How To Use It?
2024 Olympic schedule for Aug. 11: Team USA women vs. France, women's volleyball final highlight last day of Paris Games
KFC Paris Châtelet fast food, Paris, 31-35 Bd de Sébastopol - Menu du restaurant et commentaires
Craigslist File Cabinets For Sale
Zillow West Olive Mi
Milgene Tattoo Meanings
Iranian Moviebox
14 Fast Food Restaurants That Still Don't Use 100% Real Chicken - The Daily Meal
Parkway Parking Cvg
Surferstud25
Chatham Patch Police Blotter
South Jersey Activity Partners
Latest Posts
10 Best Online Algebra Calculators to Simplify Your Math Problems - Educationise
Skyrim:Discerning the Transmundane - The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages (UESP)
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 5679

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.