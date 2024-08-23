Crossword Help - Find Missing Letters & Solve Clues (2024)

Crossword Types

In contemporary times, the crossword hasn’t lost a hint of its momentum, but it has lost its rectangular or square-shaped grids! New types of crossword puzzles include, Cryptic Puzzle, Blocked Grid, Barred Grid, Word Sudoku, Abstract Symbols Sudoku, Word Puzzles, Diagramless Crosswords, Codeword Crosswords, plus a whole lot more! Plus, there are even themed games to help you stay focused on the target. The good news is, you’ll still be provided with increasingly challenging boards and clues while relying on your vocabulary and fact skills to win the game! All vowels, consonants, and syllables welcome!

Before we jump into the Crossword solver, there are some important facts you should know before you hit that ‘Play’ button. Clues for any crossword game, whether it’s a themed game or a variety type, are not exactly straight forward, but they may result in anagram and abbreviation hints for your final answer. Cryptic crosswords always have a couple of these anagram clues which the player has to solve.

Anagram Clues

Curious about some anagram samples? Here’s one to wet the palate:

Badly pare the fruit (4)

Wondering how to solve the anagram riddle? We’re looking for a 4 letter word, where the word badly hints at what? The fruit. And what fruit is written ‘badly’ in this clue, yup, you got it, pare, meaning pear!

Abbreviation Clues

Now let’s have a look at the abbreviation clues, and what they could possibly look like so you know exactly what you’re dealing with when you get caught up in a crossword brain teaser. For example,

An often-used device is SS for steamship and hence aboard, for example, Looks able to get aboard (5)

The words get aboard tell you that the answer will begin and end with S; another word for able to is CAN, and combining the two gives you SCANS which is another word for "looks.”

or,

CCTV, Perhaps, Almost Always Effective Conceal Weapon

First, you need to find out what CCTV is and how it works (here is an informative article). Then, maybe you'll think about SURVEILLANCE. If not, using a crossword solver, you'll see this is the most probable answer.

Now you’re getting an idea of how intensely complicated and challenging a crossword puzzle can be. That’s exactly why we have designed a specialized website to help you during your most challenging moments. Everyone needs a hand every once in a while, why not use online resources when needed? That’s what they’re there for!