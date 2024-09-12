Da Hood Codes (July 2024) (2024)

All Da Hood Codes List Da Hood Codes (Working) Da Hood Codes (Expired) How to Redeem Da Hood Codes How do I get more Da Hood codes? Why are all of the Da Hood codes expired? What is Da Hood? FAQs References

Updated: July 22, 2024

Upbeat, fun, and family-friendly RPGs are found left and right on the Roblox platform, and we've played most of them—from Brookhaven to Adopt Me; we have plenty of experiences where we can live out our white-picket-fence fantasies. But what if you're like me, and you want the real, tough, crime-ridden life? What do we get to play? The answer: Da Hood! Do you have what it takes to make a name for yourself in Da Hood? Find out with the help of codes and PGG!

Though they've been few and far between since the experience's release, each Da Hood code listed below unlocked their own unique goodies and free prizes when they were active. It's unknown if the developers plan to add any more codes in the future, but if that happens, you'll hear from us first, so be sure to check back with this article regularly.

All Da Hood Codes List

Da Hood Codes (Working)

  • PENGUIN—Redeem for 250k Cash (New)
  • CROW—Redeem for 250k Cash (New)
  • MOTHERSDAY2024—Redeem for free rewards
  • RUBY—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • PORTAL—Redeem for 950k Cash
  • NEWYEAR2024—Redeem for 1 million Cash
  • XMAS2023—Redeem for 1 million Cash
  • KNIFEHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
  • FLAMEHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
  • SHOTTYHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
  • REVHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
  • DBHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
  • ARHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
  • TACTHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
  • RPGHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
  • SNOWMAN2023—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • CANDYCANE2023—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • THANKSGIVING23—Redeem for 500k Cash
  • BIKE—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • MOPED—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • CAR—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • MOTORCYCLE—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • pumpkins2023—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • TRADEME!—Redeem for 100k Cash
  • MELONBEAR—Redeem for 500k Cash

Da Hood Codes (Expired)

  • candycorn2023—Redeem for 200k Cash
  • mummy2023—Redeem for 300k Cash
  • HALLOWEEN2023—Redeem for 200k Cash
  • TRICKORTREAT—Redeem for 444k Cash
  • LABORDAY2023—Redeem for 150k Cash
  • SCHOOL2023—Redeem for 200k Cash
  • DHSUMMER—Redeem for 200k Cash
  • CHALLENGES—Redeem for 200k Cash
  • DAUP—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • 2023JULY4—Redeem for 500k Cash
  • FIREWORKS—Redeem for 500k Cash
  • POOLPARTY—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • DHSUMMER—Redeem for 200k Cash
  • TRADEME!—Redeem for 100k Cash
  • TRADING—Redeem for 250k Cash
  • HAPPYBDAYDRIZZY500k—Redeem for 500k Cash
  • HAPPYBDAYBULLET—Redeem for 500k Cash
  • MOMMY—Redeem for 400k Cash
  • MOTHERSDAY—Redeem for 100k Cash
  • PIXEL2023—Redeem for 111111 Cash
  • CINCODEMAYO—Redeem for 150k Cash
  • April2023—Redeem for 100k Cash
  • DaHoodRawr!—Redeem for 330k Cash
  • EASTER2023—Redeem for 150k Cash
  • 2BVISITS—Redeem for 200k Cash
  • @DAHOOD—Redeem for 50k Cash
  • secretcodeinmain—Redeem for 100,000 Da Hood Cash
  • 4LEAFCLOVER—Redeem for 20k Cash
  • GOLDPOT—Redeem for 10 Crates
  • allstar3k—Redeem for a Fish Shotgun Skin
  • militarybase—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash
  • 1MLIKES—Redeem for 1 million Da Hood Cash
  • LunarNewYear—Redeem for 200,000 Da Hood Cash
  • MLK—Redeem for 196, 300 Da Hood Cash
  • HappyNewYear2023—Redeem for 250k Da Hood Cash
  • RifleWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • RevolverWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • SMGWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • ShotgunWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • P90Winter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • TacticalShotgunWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • FlamethrowerWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • DrumWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • DoubleBarrelWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • GlockWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • AugWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • Ak47Winter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • RPGWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • LMGWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • SilencedGlockWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • SilencedAR15Winter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
  • BACK2SCHOOL—Redeem for Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates and Da Hood Cas
  • HAPPYHALLOWEEN!—Redeem for Halloween AR and 10k Da Hood Cash
  • WASHINGMACHINE—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins
  • ACCOMPLISHMENT—Redeem for 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates
  • AUGUST2022!—Redeem for Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash
  • DHSUPRISE!—Redeem for 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates
  • #FREED—Redeem for 50k Da Hood Cash
  • 2022JUNE—Redeem for several Crate Rolls
  • June2022—Redeem for 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates
  • FIREWORKS—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks
  • freepremiumcrate—Redeem for a premium crate roll
  • easterdahood—Redeem for a free crate roll
  • Stars
  • DHUpdate

While you wait for new codes to be added to this page, why not head on over and check out some of our other Da Hood articles, including How to get money fast in Roblox Da Hood, How to get the Double Barrel in Roblox Da Hood, or How to get the Katana in Roblox Da Hood!

How to Redeem Da Hood Codes

It's easy to redeem codes for free rewards in Da Hood. To do so, follow the instructions below.

Da Hood Codes (July 2024) (1)
  1. When in Da Hood, press the Treasure Chest icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  2. The new window will have a textbox in the bottom left corner. In that textbox, enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above.
  3. Press the Redeem button to claim your reward!

How do I get more Da Hood codes?

As can be seem from the exceptionally short list above, Da Hood codes are rarely released, meaning there's unfortunately no way to know exactly when or where more codes will be released. The best ways to stay up-to-date on codes are checking back with this article and joining the Da HoodDiscord server.

Why are all of the Da Hood codes expired?

Not all Roblox codes are active for the same amount of time, meaning some expire exceptionally quickly and may even become inactive after 24 hours or less! If you attempt to enter a code and it saysCode Expired, that code is no longer active and, unfortunately, can no longer be redeemed. There's nothing that you can do to fix this issue, the code is simply unobtainable. If you attempt to type in a code and it saysInvalid Code, however, this means that you've likely mistyped the code or neglected to use the correct capitalization. If this happens, try to retype and re-enter the code once more, being sure to copy it exactly as it's written!

What is Da Hood?

Using weapons to defend yourself and your home, creating alliances with other players, roleplaying, and fighting it out with enemies are all major parts of what makeDa Hoodand its nitty-gritty play style so intriguing to so many players. Like most RPGs,Da Hoodallows players to control multiple aspects of their virtual life, including the overall look and physique of their character. Customize your Robloxian, collect an arsenal of weapons, earn money, and more inside of this challenging and self-labeled realistic role play experience.

If you're looking for codes for other games, we have a ton of them in our Roblox Game Codes post! You can also get a bunch of free stuff via our Roblox Promo Codes page.

Da Hood Codes (July 2024) (2024)

FAQs

Why won't DA hood codes work? ›

Codes in Da Hood can expire, so double-check the expiration date and make sure you're using an active code.

How to put in DA hood code? ›

To redeem a code for Da Hood, boot up the game and get into a server. Once you've spawned, click on the chest in the bottom left-hand corner. It will take you to the Skins tab. In the bottom left-hand corner of the tab, you'll see a slot to redeem codes.

What is the da hood code for fortnite? ›

Da Hood Fortnite 0466-8224-2695 by bear-face - Fortnite.

What are Roblox codes? ›

Roblox promo codes are typically a source of fun cosmetics for your character. If you want to make your avatar stand out with a t-shirt, hat, or equippable accessories and even weapons, the best way to do it is to add to your collection of customisation options using codes.

What is Roblox outfit codes? ›

Outfit codes are a way to save your outfits. You can do this by clicking on the import/export button just below your outfit colors.

What is Roblox doors codes? ›

What Are Doors Codes? These codes are rewards given out by the developer that can be redeemed for Knobs and Revives in the game, both important currencies that can be useful to help your character on its Doors journey. Knobs are used to buy stuff in the Pre-Run Shop, like Vitamins, Lockpicks, and Flashlights.

How do you unlock Roblox codes? ›

Make sure that you're logged into your Roblox account on which you want to redeem the code. Go to Redeem Roblox Codes. Enter your code in the box. Click Redeem.

What are Roblox error codes? ›

Codes
CodeHTTP StatusDescription
INTERNAL500Internal server error, typically due to a server bug.
NOT_IMPLEMENTED501The server doesn't implement the API method.
UNAVAILABLE503Service is unavailable, typically returned when the server is down.
6 more rows

How to get gun da hood? ›

It can be bought in a tunnel that connects to a entrance behind Downhill Gunz and underneath the hair salon under a carpet behind some crates. The rifle is a high risk high reward gun for having 1 bullet in its chamber but has the ability to put most players to 1 HP.

What are some codes for Da Hood Roblox? ›

Da Hood codes list
  • PENGUIN: $400,000.
  • BLAZE: $300,000.
  • RUBY: $250,000.
  • pumpkins2023: $250,000.
  • DAUP: $250,000.
  • TRADEME!: $100,000.
Jul 18, 2024

How do you get black hood on Roblox? ›

The Black Hood is a garment that can be acquired in the Frontier. It can be purchased from the Clothing Seller in Topple Town at a price of 9,000 gold.

How many lettuce to be skinny in a da hood? ›

How to get skinny in Da Hood go to the Hood Fitness, eat 1,000 worth of lettuce, reset. Then you'll be skinny.

