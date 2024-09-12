Da Hood Codes (July 2024) (2024)

Updated: July 22, 2024
Upbeat, fun, and family-friendly RPGs are found left and right on the Roblox platform, and we've played most of them—from Brookhaven to Adopt Me; we have plenty of experiences where we can live out our white-picket-fence fantasies. But what if you're like me, and you want the real, tough, crime-ridden life? What do we get to play? The answer: Da Hood! Do you have what it takes to make a name for yourself in Da Hood? Find out with the help of codes and PGG!
Though they've been few and far between since the experience's release, each Da Hood code listed below unlocked their own unique goodies and free prizes when they were active. It's unknown if the developers plan to add any more codes in the future, but if that happens, you'll hear from us first, so be sure to check back with this article regularly.
All Da Hood Codes List
Da Hood Codes (Working)
- PENGUIN—Redeem for 250k Cash (New)
- CROW—Redeem for 250k Cash (New)
- MOTHERSDAY2024—Redeem for free rewards
- RUBY—Redeem for 250k Cash
- PORTAL—Redeem for 950k Cash
- NEWYEAR2024—Redeem for 1 million Cash
- XMAS2023—Redeem for 1 million Cash
- KNIFEHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
- FLAMEHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
- SHOTTYHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
- REVHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
- DBHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
- ARHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
- TACTHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
- RPGHOODMAS2023—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)
- SNOWMAN2023—Redeem for 250k Cash
- CANDYCANE2023—Redeem for 250k Cash
- THANKSGIVING23—Redeem for 500k Cash
- BIKE—Redeem for 250k Cash
- MOPED—Redeem for 250k Cash
- CAR—Redeem for 250k Cash
- MOTORCYCLE—Redeem for 250k Cash
- pumpkins2023—Redeem for 250k Cash
- TRADEME!—Redeem for 100k Cash
- MELONBEAR—Redeem for 500k Cash
Da Hood Codes (Expired)
- candycorn2023—Redeem for 200k Cash
- mummy2023—Redeem for 300k Cash
- HALLOWEEN2023—Redeem for 200k Cash
- TRICKORTREAT—Redeem for 444k Cash
- LABORDAY2023—Redeem for 150k Cash
- SCHOOL2023—Redeem for 200k Cash
- DHSUMMER—Redeem for 200k Cash
- CHALLENGES—Redeem for 200k Cash
- DAUP—Redeem for 250k Cash
- 2023JULY4—Redeem for 500k Cash
- FIREWORKS—Redeem for 500k Cash
- POOLPARTY—Redeem for 250k Cash
- DHSUMMER—Redeem for 200k Cash
- TRADEME!—Redeem for 100k Cash
- TRADING—Redeem for 250k Cash
- HAPPYBDAYDRIZZY500k—Redeem for 500k Cash
- HAPPYBDAYBULLET—Redeem for 500k Cash
- MOMMY—Redeem for 400k Cash
- MOTHERSDAY—Redeem for 100k Cash
- PIXEL2023—Redeem for 111111 Cash
- CINCODEMAYO—Redeem for 150k Cash
- April2023—Redeem for 100k Cash
- DaHoodRawr!—Redeem for 330k Cash
- EASTER2023—Redeem for 150k Cash
- 2BVISITS—Redeem for 200k Cash
- @DAHOOD—Redeem for 50k Cash
- secretcodeinmain—Redeem for 100,000 Da Hood Cash
- 4LEAFCLOVER—Redeem for 20k Cash
- GOLDPOT—Redeem for 10 Crates
- allstar3k—Redeem for a Fish Shotgun Skin
- militarybase—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash
- 1MLIKES—Redeem for 1 million Da Hood Cash
- LunarNewYear—Redeem for 200,000 Da Hood Cash
- MLK—Redeem for 196, 300 Da Hood Cash
- HappyNewYear2023—Redeem for 250k Da Hood Cash
- RifleWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- RevolverWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- SMGWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- ShotgunWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- P90Winter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- TacticalShotgunWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- FlamethrowerWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- DrumWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- DoubleBarrelWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- GlockWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- AugWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- Ak47Winter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- RPGWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- LMGWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- SilencedGlockWinter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- SilencedAR15Winter2022—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap
- BACK2SCHOOL—Redeem for Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates and Da Hood Cas
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN!—Redeem for Halloween AR and 10k Da Hood Cash
- WASHINGMACHINE—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins
- ACCOMPLISHMENT—Redeem for 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates
- AUGUST2022!—Redeem for Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash
- DHSUPRISE!—Redeem for 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates
- #FREED—Redeem for 50k Da Hood Cash
- 2022JUNE—Redeem for several Crate Rolls
- June2022—Redeem for 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates
- FIREWORKS—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks
- freepremiumcrate—Redeem for a premium crate roll
- easterdahood—Redeem for a free crate roll
- Stars
- DHUpdate
How to Redeem Da Hood Codes
It's easy to redeem codes for free rewards in Da Hood. To do so, follow the instructions below.
- When in Da Hood, press the Treasure Chest icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- The new window will have a textbox in the bottom left corner. In that textbox, enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above.
- Press the Redeem button to claim your reward!
How do I get more Da Hood codes?
As can be seem from the exceptionally short list above, Da Hood codes are rarely released, meaning there's unfortunately no way to know exactly when or where more codes will be released. The best ways to stay up-to-date on codes are checking back with this article and joining the Da HoodDiscord server.
Why are all of the Da Hood codes expired?
Not all Roblox codes are active for the same amount of time, meaning some expire exceptionally quickly and may even become inactive after 24 hours or less! If you attempt to enter a code and it saysCode Expired, that code is no longer active and, unfortunately, can no longer be redeemed. There's nothing that you can do to fix this issue, the code is simply unobtainable. If you attempt to type in a code and it saysInvalid Code, however, this means that you've likely mistyped the code or neglected to use the correct capitalization. If this happens, try to retype and re-enter the code once more, being sure to copy it exactly as it's written!
What is Da Hood?
Using weapons to defend yourself and your home, creating alliances with other players, roleplaying, and fighting it out with enemies are all major parts of what makeDa Hoodand its nitty-gritty play style so intriguing to so many players. Like most RPGs,Da Hoodallows players to control multiple aspects of their virtual life, including the overall look and physique of their character. Customize your Robloxian, collect an arsenal of weapons, earn money, and more inside of this challenging and self-labeled realistic role play experience.
