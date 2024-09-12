Da Hood Codes (July 2024) (2024)

Updated: July 22, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Upbeat, fun, and family-friendly RPGs are found left and right on the Roblox platform, and we've played most of them—from Brookhaven to Adopt Me; we have plenty of experiences where we can live out our white-picket-fence fantasies. But what if you're like me, and you want the real, tough, crime-ridden life? What do we get to play? The answer: Da Hood! Do you have what it takes to make a name for yourself in Da Hood? Find out with the help of codes and PGG!

Though they've been few and far between since the experience's release, each Da Hood code listed below unlocked their own unique goodies and free prizes when they were active. It's unknown if the developers plan to add any more codes in the future, but if that happens, you'll hear from us first, so be sure to check back with this article regularly.

All Da Hood Codes List

Da Hood Codes (Working)

PENGUIN —Redeem for 250k Cash (New)

—Redeem for 250k Cash CROW —Redeem for 250k Cash (New)

—Redeem for 250k Cash MOTHERSDAY2024 —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards RUBY —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash PORTAL —Redeem for 950k Cash

—Redeem for 950k Cash NEWYEAR2024 —Redeem for 1 million Cash

—Redeem for 1 million Cash XMAS2023 —Redeem for 1 million Cash

—Redeem for 1 million Cash KNIFEHOODMAS2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)

—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin FLAMEHOODMAS2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)

—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin SHOTTYHOODMAS2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)

—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin REVHOODMAS2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)

—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin DBHOODMAS2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)

—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin ARHOODMAS2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)

—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin TACTHOODMAS2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)

—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin RPGHOODMAS2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin (You can only claim one of the Christmas codes)

—Redeem for 100k Cash and Exclusive Crate Skin SNOWMAN2023 —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash CANDYCANE2023 —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash THANKSGIVING23 —Redeem for 500k Cash

—Redeem for 500k Cash BIKE —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash MOPED —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash CAR —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash MOTORCYCLE —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash pumpkins2023 —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash TRADEME! —Redeem for 100k Cash

—Redeem for 100k Cash MELONBEAR—Redeem for 500k Cash

Da Hood Codes (Expired)

candycorn2023 —Redeem for 200k Cash

—Redeem for 200k Cash mummy2023 —Redeem for 300k Cash

—Redeem for 300k Cash HALLOWEEN2023 —Redeem for 200k Cash

—Redeem for 200k Cash TRICKORTREAT —Redeem for 444k Cash

—Redeem for 444k Cash LABORDAY2023 —Redeem for 150k Cash

—Redeem for 150k Cash SCHOOL2023 —Redeem for 200k Cash

—Redeem for 200k Cash DHSUMMER —Redeem for 200k Cash

—Redeem for 200k Cash CHALLENGES —Redeem for 200k Cash

—Redeem for 200k Cash DAUP —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash 2023JULY4 —Redeem for 500k Cash

—Redeem for 500k Cash FIREWORKS —Redeem for 500k Cash

—Redeem for 500k Cash POOLPARTY —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash DHSUMMER —Redeem for 200k Cash

—Redeem for 200k Cash TRADEME! —Redeem for 100k Cash

—Redeem for 100k Cash TRADING —Redeem for 250k Cash

—Redeem for 250k Cash HAPPYBDAYDRIZZY500k —Redeem for 500k Cash

—Redeem for 500k Cash HAPPYBDAYBULLET —Redeem for 500k Cash

—Redeem for 500k Cash MOMMY —Redeem for 400k Cash

—Redeem for 400k Cash MOTHERSDAY —Redeem for 100k Cash

—Redeem for 100k Cash PIXEL2023 —Redeem for 111111 Cash

—Redeem for 111111 Cash CINCODEMAYO —Redeem for 150k Cash

—Redeem for 150k Cash April2023 —Redeem for 100k Cash

—Redeem for 100k Cash DaHoodRawr! —Redeem for 330k Cash

—Redeem for 330k Cash EASTER2023— Redeem for 150k Cash

Redeem for 150k Cash 2BVISITS —Redeem for 200k Cash

—Redeem for 200k Cash @DAHOOD —Redeem for 50k Cash

—Redeem for 50k Cash secretcodeinmain —Redeem for 100,000 Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for 100,000 Da Hood Cash 4LEAFCLOVER —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash GOLDPOT —Redeem for 10 Crates

—Redeem for 10 Crates allstar3k —Redeem for a Fish Shotgun Skin

—Redeem for a Fish Shotgun Skin militarybase —Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash 1MLIKES —Redeem for 1 million Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for 1 million Da Hood Cash LunarNewYear —Redeem for 200,000 Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for 200,000 Da Hood Cash MLK —Redeem for 196, 300 Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for 196, 300 Da Hood Cash HappyNewYear2023 —Redeem for 250k Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for 250k Da Hood Cash RifleWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap RevolverWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap SMGWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap ShotgunWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap P90Winter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap TacticalShotgunWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap FlamethrowerWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap DrumWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap DoubleBarrelWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap GlockWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap AugWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap Ak47Winter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap RPGWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap LMGWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap SilencedGlockWinter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap SilencedAR15Winter2022 —Redeem for 100k and a Wrap

—Redeem for 100k and a Wrap BACK2SCHOOL —Redeem for Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates and Da Hood Cas

—Redeem for Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates and Da Hood Cas HAPPYHALLOWEEN! —Redeem for Halloween AR and 10k Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for Halloween AR and 10k Da Hood Cash WASHINGMACHINE —Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins

—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins ACCOMPLISHMENT —Redeem for 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates

—Redeem for 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates AUGUST2022! —Redeem for Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash DHSUPRISE! —Redeem for 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates

—Redeem for 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates #FREED —Redeem for 50k Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for 50k Da Hood Cash 2022JUNE —Redeem for several Crate Rolls

—Redeem for several Crate Rolls June2022 —Redeem for 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates

—Redeem for 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates FIREWORKS —Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks

—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks freepremiumcrate —Redeem for a premium crate roll

—Redeem for a premium crate roll easterdahood —Redeem for a free crate roll

—Redeem for a free crate roll Stars

DHUpdate

While you wait for new codes to be added to this page, why not head on over and check out some of our other Da Hood articles, including How to get money fast in Roblox Da Hood, How to get the Double Barrel in Roblox Da Hood, or How to get the Katana in Roblox Da Hood!

How to Redeem Da Hood Codes

It's easy to redeem codes for free rewards in Da Hood. To do so, follow the instructions below.

When in Da Hood, press the Treasure Chest icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. The new window will have a textbox in the bottom left corner. In that textbox, enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above. Press the Redeem button to claim your reward!

How do I get more Da Hood codes?

As can be seem from the exceptionally short list above, Da Hood codes are rarely released, meaning there's unfortunately no way to know exactly when or where more codes will be released. The best ways to stay up-to-date on codes are checking back with this article and joining the Da HoodDiscord server.

Why are all of the Da Hood codes expired?

Not all Roblox codes are active for the same amount of time, meaning some expire exceptionally quickly and may even become inactive after 24 hours or less! If you attempt to enter a code and it saysCode Expired, that code is no longer active and, unfortunately, can no longer be redeemed. There's nothing that you can do to fix this issue, the code is simply unobtainable. If you attempt to type in a code and it saysInvalid Code, however, this means that you've likely mistyped the code or neglected to use the correct capitalization. If this happens, try to retype and re-enter the code once more, being sure to copy it exactly as it's written!

What is Da Hood?

Using weapons to defend yourself and your home, creating alliances with other players, roleplaying, and fighting it out with enemies are all major parts of what makeDa Hoodand its nitty-gritty play style so intriguing to so many players. Like most RPGs,Da Hoodallows players to control multiple aspects of their virtual life, including the overall look and physique of their character. Customize your Robloxian, collect an arsenal of weapons, earn money, and more inside of this challenging and self-labeled realistic role play experience.

If you're looking for codes for other games, we have a ton of them in our Roblox Game Codes post! You can also get a bunch of free stuff via our Roblox Promo Codes page.

Post Tag: Roblox Game Codes

Pro Game Guides is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.Learn more about our Affiliate Policy