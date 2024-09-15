Gorilla Super Glue Gel | Gorilla Gel | Gorilla Glue UK (2024)

How is Gorilla Super Glue Gel different to Gorilla Super Glue?

Gorilla Super Glue Gel is a thicker and more controllable formula than our original Gorilla Super Glue. It’s great for projects where precision is key. Due to the gel like consistency it requires shaking vigorously (with cap on) before each use to remix the formula.

How is Gorilla Super Glue Different to Gorilla Glue Original?

Gorilla Super Glue is a cyanoacrylate adhesive, while Gorilla Glue is a polyurethane. Unlike Gorilla Glue, Gorilla Super Glue does not foam or require moisture to activate. In addition, Gorilla Super Glue is recommended primarily for indoor applications only and is ideal for smaller repairs that require an instant bond and projects where clamping is not needed.

Why has my Super Glue Gel Separated?

Due to the gel like consistency it requires shaking vigorously (with cap on) before each use to remix the formula.

Why isn’t my bottle of Gorilla Super Glue filled to the top?

Our bottles are filled by weight not volume, which is displayed on the front of packs. We package our Super Glue in a thick plastic to protect it from exposure to air and maximise the shelf life of the product. If the bottle contained anymore glue, it would become too difficult to dispense the glue from the bottle.

What does ‘Impact Tough’ mean?

Gorilla Super Glue is designed with a specific formula for increased impact resistance to handle wear and tear.

Will Gorilla Super Glue bond plastic/vinyl/rubber/glass?

Gorilla Super Glue has been engineered to achieve excellent results on difficult to bond substrates. It is formulated to bond a wide range of ,materials including most plastics, metals, elastomers (vinyl/rubber), wood, and porous surfaces.

Certain difficult to bond plastics, such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), or glass will not form good bonds. If you would like more information on how Gorilla Super Glue bonds to specific substrates, please contact our technical team via the ‘Contact Us’ section on the website for assistance.

What is the temperature range of Gorilla Super Glue?

Gorilla Super Glue is best applied at room temperature. Once cured Gorilla Super Glue can hold strong between -53°C to 104°C.

Is Gorilla Super Glue Safe for use in Aquariums?

Gorilla Super Glue is not waterproof and we cannot recommend our products are safe to use in projects with aquatic life.

What is the approximate shelf life of Gorilla Super Glue?

The approximate shelf life of Gorilla Super Glue is up to 18-24 months unopened from date of manufacture. Once opened there is no standard time, it will be dependent on storage conditions and age of the product, up to 6 months is a good guideline.

Why has my Gorilla Super Glue Hardened?

Product age, incorrect storage and aftercare can cause your adhesive to set and harden. For the optimum longevity of your Gorilla Super Glue store in a cool, dry area, avoid storing in high moisture prone areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, utility rooms and do not refrigerate.

How do I remove Gorilla Super Glue from my skin or separate bonded skin?

To remove Gorilla Super Glue from your skin, soak the bonded area in warm, soapy water. The key is to be patient and NEVER pull the area apart. Gently wiggle the bonded area to allow the soapy water to penetrate the bond. After soaking, the adhesive should come off easily.

How do I remove Gorilla Super Glue from my surface?

To remove uncured Gorilla Super Glue, use a towel dampened with acetone or isopropyl alcohol to blot the area. Several applications may be necessary to completely remove the uncured glue. For removal of cured Gorilla Super Glue from the surface of your project, soak bonded area with warm soapy water or acetone. The adhesive should begin to soften, but many applications may be necessary. Keep in mind that isopropyl alcohol and acetone can damage some surface materials, such as countertops and some plastics. Always test in a small, unseen area first.

Is Gorilla Super Glue Food Safe?

Gorilla Super Glue is not intended for any application with direct or indirect food contact and should not be stored near food or in the refrigerator.

What should I do if a human or animal has ingested a Gorilla Glue Product?

For medical emergencies, seek medical assistance immediately. Call 999/112 for emergency services. For animal emergencies, contact a vet or animal specialist immediately.