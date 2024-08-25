Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder - Reviews | MakeupAlley (2024)

I pruchased this after seeing a youtube tutorial with this product in it and loved how it worked with pale skin so I purchased it from Beautybay. This is probably the most expensive one colour...

Awesome powder for contouring. I have the lightest shade and it works so well for my pale skin. Feels so silky when swatched and a little goes a long way, blends like a dream on the skin and makes...

I love love love this. I have the Kevyn Aucoin Contour Palette 4-in-1, which was a STEAL for $36 at Sephora (it's still on sale now fyi, seriously worth the $$$).It contains:The Sculpting...

Yep, this stuff is definitely my "holy grail" contouring powder. As many have remarked, it's an ashier brown, which is perfect for simulating an actual shadow on the face. I use the shade Medium...

This is my favorite contouring powder. I found it blended well and was buildable, so I could go for a dramatically sharp cheek look, or just use a light hand and keep it more subtle. I've also...

I bought it because it has rave reviews everywhere and I needed a natural-looking , shimmer-free contourer. The price is steep for the amount of product you get, but I was sure I would not regret...

OMG, how did I live without this stuff? I have extremely defined cheekbones, so I don't need to contour them, I use this on my nose only. This product is soo good! I picked up the medium color,...

I'm carrying a few extra pounds and I find it amazing what a little simple cheek contour can do do my face. TheBalm Bahama Mama has been my HG contour for years now. I despise warm contour. I want...

I bought this in the old packaging for nearly 60 dollars a few years ago. It was and probably still is the most expensive single product in my collection. (I don't count palettes cause if you look...

WOW soo finely milled you only need a touch of it! Blends very well and is a great cool brown (the medium shade). I was afraid it would be too warm given what it looks like on screen. I've been...

I never used contour before, but I'm glad I started with this. This little powder compact works wonders. I got medium, which is a bit dark for me, but I just use way less. It's very pigmented,...

I've had this about a year now (yes it is long lasting) and it is ok for cheekbones but not for my nose. For some reason it goes on patchy and it is hard to blend. Either I have very obvious uneven...

I contour with bronzer then do this over the top and girl my cheekbones are for days! But I opened my travel bag and it’s smashed everywhere and it’s too expensive for a small powder

No surprise here, this is a beautiful contour powder. Blends beautifully and I feel like the medium shade can cater to a wider shade range than you'd originally think, thanks to the blendability...

I got the shade Light since I'm fair skinned around N15 and expected it to be grayer in tone but it's actually very skin-like, just deeper. Makes the most natural contour! It's very silky to the...

I have always been scared of contouring for some reason. All of the over contouring on Instagram scares me but if you’re looking for the most natural fool proof contouring product this is it. I use...

This is just the nicest contour... and I have repurchased at least 3 times already. I don't do instaglam contouring by any means but I do enjoy a natural contour and use a contouring product just...

The sculpting powder in Medium is my all time favorite contouring product. It's a nice cool toned medium brown, that applies smoothly with no patchiness. I really love that this is buildable. You...

I love this. I tried very hard to find a sculpting powder that looks decent on my skin tone. I am not a huge fan of contouring with bronzer. I’m G40 in Cover FX Power Play foundation, and this is...

I’m on my second pan of this contour powder (Medium shade). This is so finely milled and firmly pressed that even softly swiping the brush on it kicks up a lot of powder. After only using this...

Use the contour powder to define and sculpt facial features like cheekbones, chin, neck, and nose.

Death. In September 2001, after increasing amounts of back pain and headaches, Aucoin was diagnosed with a rare pituitary tumor. He had been suffering from acromegaly resulting from the tumor for much of his life, but it had gone undiagnosed.

PACKAGING DETAILS: One Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Contour Powder (4 g/POIDS NET WT. 0.14 OZ) packaged in a white Kevyn Aucoin branded poly bubble mailer.

THE SCULPTING CONTOUR POWDER is designed to enhance your natural beauty by mimicking the appearance of natural shadows to create more dimension on the face. The matte finish absorbs light for the ultimate sculpting effect.

A sweep of a good translucent powder over the whole face using a kabuki brush will blur pores, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and create a soft focus finish for your makeup look.

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty is a luxury colour cosmetics brand offering a range of timeless makeup staples and exciting seasonal twists.

“Kevyn was the greatest. makeup artist who ever lived.”



He used his celebrity to fight for gay rights and acceptance. He died tragically at age 40 in 2002. At the heart of the film is a treasure trove of found footage: hundreds of hours of personal video and audiotapes that Kevyn recorded throughout his life and career ...

Chinese Beauty Retailer Harmay Acquires Kevyn Aucoin Brand.

A man dubbed the original celebrity makeup artist, a 6′4″ cosmetics legend who sculpted the faces of the biggest supermodels and celebrities in the '80s and '90s, Aucoin has left a legacy that is still alive and thriving today.

Measure out half of a pea-sized amount of The Sensual Skin Enhancer and a pea-sized amount of a creamy moisturizer, such as Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré. Mix the two on a palette or another clean surface to create a sheer-coverage base.