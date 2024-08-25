The 5 Best Contour Powders (2024)

Table of Contents
What Is Contour Powder? Top 5 Contour Powders Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit theBalm Bahama Mama Benefit Cosmetics Hoola City Color Contour Effects Palette & Dual-Ended Contour Brush Set Too Faced Cocoa Contour Chiseled to Perfection Like this article? Pin it! FAQs References

woman_fresh_faced_000021032825.jpg

With the right products, you can create the same contouring effect that professional makeup artists swear by. We’ve found some of the best contour powders available so you can achieve picture perfect results every time.

What Is Contour Powder?

Contour powder can sculpt your face and make you feel more confident in your skin. It can help you define your features and hide your insecurities in just a matter of seconds. It can even help create the appearance of higher cheekbones, a smaller forehead, a softer jaw line, a slimmer chin, and a slimmer nose.

If you are just getting started with contouring, then it’s best to start with the lighter shades first, and then build up to deeper shades. Once you have applied the contour powder with a makeup brush, you can blend it in using a damp makeup sponge or makeup buffer.

Top 5 Contour Powders

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit is the #1 selling contour kit and the #1 selling makeup palette on Amazon. Available in Light to Medium, Medium to Tan, and Tan to Deep shades, this premiere palette is ideal for both beginners and experts.

Whether it’s your first time contouring or you’re ready to take contouring to the next level, this palette is ideal for you. With six perfectly crafted contouring and highlighting shades to choose from, you can find everything you need to sculpt and define your features. The formula is ideal for all skin types, including oily and acne prone skin. The matte texture can hide bumps, blemishes, and uneven tones. The shades can even serve as eyeshadows in a pinch. The bestselling, easy-to-use palette contains top quality silky powders that can last all day and help you create the look you love.

This kit is adored by makeup gurus, professional makeup artists, beauty bloggers, and celebrities alike. Kim Kardashian is the queen of contouring and her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, recommends this kit. It is also one of the top recommended contouring products by Refinery29 and InStyle. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Cream Kit is also highly recommended online and is an Allure top pick, so if you prefer cream palettes, this is the one for you.

Currently $45.00 on Amazon

theBalm Bahama Mama

theBalm Bahama Mama is the perfect contour powder, matte bronzer, and matte brown eyeshadow in one, so it’s perfect for any makeup case or travel bag. It can create the appearance of beautifully tanned skin, with no orange undertones. You’ll look like you just stepped out of the Bahamas, with just one swipe. The matte appearance means there is no glow or shimmer, so it won’t leave you looking shiny.

It works for all skin shades and tones and can give you a sun-kissed appearance year round. theBalm is an award-winning line of makeup that makeup gurus, professional makeup artists, and beauty bloggers swear by, and this is one of their most popular items.

Currently $17.99 on Amazon

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola is an award-winning soft bronze matte powder that can give you a natural looking tan year round. The matte bronzer has no sparkle or shine, so it’s perfect for all skin colors and tones. The included soft, natural-bristle cheek brush is actually a key component in applying this concealer and bronzer. You simply swipe the brush through the powder and place the brush directly on your face to blend back and forth.

The bronzer has rave reviews online and has won a number of awards over the years, including the NYLON Beauty Award in 2014. You can’t go wrong with Benefit Cosmetics. It is a favorite with makeup gurus, professional makeup artists, beauty bloggers, and celebrities alike. In fact, the Benefit 10 Bronzing and Highlighting Duo is also an award winner and top pick by InStyle.

Currently $37.48 on Amazon

City Color Contour Effects Palette & Dual-Ended Contour Brush Set

As Amazon’s #1 best seller in makeup sets, the City Color Contour Effects Palette & Dual-Ended Contour Brush Set includes the bestselling palette with a dual-ended contour brush made from high-quality, soft synthetic fibers. The affordable palette includes a contour, bronze, and highlight color, so you can achieve your ideal look with just these three powders. The brush has an angle-tipped brush on one end and a smaller, flat brush on the other end, which will allow you to achieve precise contouring, sculpting, and highlighting.

The Contour Effects Palette is Amazon’s #1 best seller in face bronzers and blush highlighters, but this set also includes the dual-ended contour brush, which makes it perfect for beginners. Once you purchase this set, you can continue to use the contour brush with any other contour powders you like. It also includes an easy-to-follow instruction guide to help you sculpt your face effortlessly and achieve the perfect look for any lighting.

Currently $14.38 on Amazon

Too Faced Cocoa Contour Chiseled to Perfection

Too Faced Cocoa Contour Chiseled to Perfection is more than your average contour powder. It is infused with an antioxidant rich cocoa complex, so it smells like chocolate. Every time you use it, you will smell chocolate, which is why Allure named this one of the best contouring kits for newbies and pros.

The kit includes two sculpting shades, a contouring shade, and a highlighter shade to help you chisel and define your face. The shades can be worn separately or blended together, so you can create the look that's right for you. It also includes a contour buki brush, which can make application a breeze. The small kabuki brush is specially designed to seamlessly sweep the color into the hollows of your cheeks and forehead. You won't find another brush quite like this one, which is what completes the kit. It also includes how-to contour glamour guides with three contour looks to help you get started.

Currently $52.99 on Amazon

And those are our recommendations for the best contour powders.

FAQs

What is the most popular contour? ›

The 9 Best Contour Sticks That Sculpt And Define Features
  • Best Contour Stick Overall: Fenty Match Stix Contour Skinstick.
  • Best Drugstore Contour Stick: NYX Wonder Stick.
  • Best Luxury Contour Stick: Westman Atelier Face Trace.
  • Best Contour Stick For Beginners: Rare Beauty Warm Wishes.
Jan 23, 2024

Learn More
Which contour is best for beginners? ›

cielesculpt & PROTECT SPF 30+ bronzing contour stick

Definitely easy for beginners. You can blend using your fingers/ brush or sponge either way it is so smooth and no patchiness.... This. What it is: A mineral SPF 30+ hybrid bronzing, sculpting stick that gives a natural satin finish.

See Details
What do makeup artists use to contour? ›

There are liquid contour products, creams and sticks, and powders. You might have a personal preference for one of these types, but beyond that, it's worth considering what will work best with your skin type. Those with oily skin may find that a matte powder contour lasts longest on their skin.

Read On
Is it better to use cream or powder for contouring? ›

The choice between a cream contour palette and a powder contour palette depends on personal preference, skin type, and desired finish. Cream contours offer more precision and a dewy finish, suitable for dry or mature skin, while powder contours provide a matte finish and are ideal for oily or combination skin types.

Get More Info
What is the difference between contour and bronzing powder? ›

As we mentioned, bronzer typically has a warmer hue and is used to add color to the skin. Contour products typically lean more cool-toned and are used to create shadows, sculpt and add dimension to the face with shading. Contour is often paired with highlighter (a lighter colored concealer) to enhance the shadows.

Show Me More
What contour does Kim Kardashian use? ›

Allure Daily Beauty Blast

Kardashian begins her contour process by brushing a matte bronzer down the sides of her nose using Smashbox Sunkissed Matte Bronzer. "Take a light powder down the bridge of your nose to highlight," says Kardashian. Her powder of choice is Sephora Bright Set Finishing Powder.

See Details
What contour does JLO use? ›

So she's using a cream contour palette. She contours her cheeks with it, and she kind of mixes a couple of colors together. And she says to go a little bit higher than where. your cheekbone is in a long.

View More
What products do you use for contouring? ›

What Do You Need to Contour? You don't need a special contour kit to achieve this: You can use two shades of concealer or foundation, or bronzer, highlighter, or even eyeshadow or brow powder to contour!

Know More
Do you contour before or after concealer? ›

Contouring makeup is usually applied after foundation and concealer. Cream, liquid, and stick contours can be applied directly on top of foundation and then blended out for a seamless finish.

View More
How do I choose my contour? ›

To find the right contour colours for your skin tone, take help from your foundation shade. While picking a contour shade, keep in mind that the colour should be at least two shades darker than your foundation to create the necessary shadows. But be wary of going too dark as it will end up looking harsh and patchy.

Find Out More

What is the key to a good contour? ›

“After any base make-up is applied, apply your cream contour under your cheekbones, along the top of your hair line, jaw line and either side of the nose (if you wish). Then, blend away any edges either with a brush or sponge. Finally, set with powder," says Martin.

Learn More Now
What is the best powder contour? ›

Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Contour Kit

As far as blendability goes, Anastasia Beverly Hills takes the cake.

Get More Info
Which contour is best for makeup? ›

Contour Bestsellers
  • Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Mini,
  • Swiss Beauty Cheek-A-Boo 3 In One Blushe Contour And Highlighter,
  • e.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer,
  • Kay Beauty Contour Stick,
  • Nykaa Cosmetics SKINgenius Conceal & Correct Palette,
  • Insight Cosmetics No Smudge Concealer.

Get More Info Here
Do you put powder contour on before or after foundation? ›

Do you contour before or after foundation? Contouring makeup is usually applied after foundation and concealer. Cream, liquid, and stick contours can be applied directly on top of foundation and then blended out for a seamless finish.

Learn More Now
Can powder be used as contour? ›

There's a reason powder contouring has a cult-like following. It is super easy to apply so whether you're a contour beginner or a seasoned pro, you'll be able to create a defined look. Powder contour also lends itself to a more natural, yes-I-really-am-this-snatched look which is perfect for everyday makeup.

Show Me More
Can I use finishing powder as contour? ›

Contouring kits are just a set of pressed powders that are a few shades lighter and darker than your skin tone. This means that you can use just about any pressed powder, such as foundation or blush, as long as it works with your undertone and tone.

Find Out More
What is best to blend contour with? ›

A Beauty Sponge

One of the easiest ways to blend your contouring is with a sponge. Sponges can be used for wet or dry blending and can help press the product into your skin.

View Details

