New Arrivals for HBO and Max July 2024 (2024)

The Max streaming service is going to be the one-stop destination for moviegoers looking to escape the summer heat in July 2024. What Max has above other streamers this month is the premiere of two notable films, the first being Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ blockbuster hit Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which arrives on July 4, 2024. Directed by Adam Wingard, who previously helmed Godzilla vs. Kong, this latest installment in the MonsterVerse franchise is one giant homage to the high thrills and wild imagination of the Showa Era (1954–1975). Toho’s Godzilla franchise has been running strong for 70 years now in Japan, and the Showa films are often recognized as being the most cartoonish with their old-school aesthetics. Still, director Adam Wingard manages to pay an honest tribute with his own form of colorful action in a hyper-stylized Kaiju extravaganza.

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the two titular titans must put their past rivalry aside to join forces and take on the Skar King, a towering orangutan-like kaiju who is looking to escape from Hollow Earth and conquer the surface world with his legion of Great Apes. The Skar King’s secret weapon is Shimo, an ancient reptilian titan with the power to bring forth a new ice age using her frost breath. Along the way, fans are introduced to some fresh and familiar faces, including Suko, a juvenile giant ape who can be seen as “mini Kong.” Audiences were overtaken by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earlier this year, carrying its global box office to $570 million. This makes it not just the highest-grossing MonsterVerse film but also the highest-grossing Godzilla film ever.

While Adam Wingard won’t be directing the next MonsterVerse sequel set to hit theaters in 2027, the Max streaming debut of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire should still be celebrated by fans. Moving on to the next notable 2024 movie coming to Max this July, subscribers will want to look out for A24’s Loves Lies Bleeding. Premiering on July 19, 2024, Love Lies Bleeding comes from writer-director Rose Glass (Saint Maud) and stars the great Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Katy O’Brian, who viewers might recognize from her roles in The Mandalorian and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Set in 1989 New Mexico, this neo-noir thriller follows reclusive gym manager Lou Langston (Stewart) as she falls in love with Jaqueline “Jackie” Cleaver (O’Brian), an aspiring bodybuilder who’s just drifted into town. Their unrelenting romance soon forces Lou to face the demons hidden in her family’s secret criminal empire.

Praised for its dark sense of humor and genre-bending direction, Love Lies Bleeding is only the latest A24 film to finally reach the Max streaming platform this year, coming after The Iron Claw‘s addition in May 2024 and Problemista in June 2024. But what of Max Originals coming in July 2024? The most hilarious Max Original premiere this month will be on July 18, 2024 with Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a spin-off series of the beloved Harley Quinn animated DC show. Comedian Matt Oberg returns to voice Charles Brown/Kite Man as he and his new girlfriend, Lisa Snart / Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu), moonlight as criminals to support their purchase of a local dive bar named Noonan’s in Gotham City. Soon enough, Kite Man finds a new purpose in life as he learns how to run an establishment for the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will feature Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and the titular villain’s ex-fiancé Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) in guest roles only. Meanwhile, fans can expect a wide variety of DC villains to have a larger presence in this Max Original Series, like Bane (James Adomian), Darkseid (Keith David), and Lex Luthor (voiced by the late Lance Reddick). Regarding other Max and HBO Originals, July 2024 is all about documentaries. People should have Teen Torture Inc. on their radars, a Max Original Documentary Series that follows a recurring band of young survivors and whistleblowers (including rap star Bhad Bhabie) as they expose America’s “troubled teen” industry (TTI). For those unaware, many recognizable figures, such as Paris Hilton, have recently taken to legislators to put a stop to how this unregulated industry actually abuses vulnerable youths while gaining millions of dollars. This new docuseries could change the tide in their efforts.

Two other fascinating titles coming to Max in July 2024 are Faye, an HBO Original Documentary chronicling the life and esteemed career of Hollywood legend/Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway, and The Commandant’s Shadow. The latter is a documentary that centers on Hans Jürgen Höss, the 87-year-old son of Rudolf Höss, coming to terms with his father’s terrible legacy in the modern day as Rudolf was the camp commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Nazi Germany. The life of the Höss family during the Nazi’s reign over Europe in WWII was recently depicted in Jonathan Glazer‘s Oscar-winning film The Zone of Interest, which is also streaming on Max.

To wrap things up, Max subscribers can now stream tons of exciting films that were added at the beginning of July 2024. This mighty list includes the first 7 films in the Saw franchise, the perfect way to prepare for the upcoming 11th entry, Saw XI. Speaking of sequels, those looking forward to watching Twisters, starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos, in theaters this month can now enjoy the original Twister (1996) on Max. Additionally, the streamer just received the two best M. Night Shyamalan movies, The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable — great timing for the upcoming release of his new concert thriller, Trap. Robert Rodriguez’s entire Spy Kids series is prime for binging as well. To top it all off, one can never go wrong with rewatching modern classics like David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, and Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain.

Our HBO and Max Recs for July 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Release Date:March 29, 2024.

Directed byAdam Wingard.

Screenplay byTerry Rossio, Simon Barrett, & Jeremy Slater.

Story byTerry Rossio, Adam Wingard, & Simon Barrett.

Based onGodzillaby Toho Co., Ltd.

Produced byThomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Brian Rogers, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, & Eric McLeod.

Executive Producers: Adam Wingard, Dan Lin, Jay Ashenfelter, Jennifer Conroy, Kenji Okuhira, Roy Lee, & Yoshimitsu Banno.

Main Cast:Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, & Rachel House.

Cinematographer:Ben Seresin.

Composers:Tom Holkenborg(Junkie XL) &Antonio Di Iorio.

Production Company:Legendary Pictures.

Distributor:Warner Bros.

Runtime:115 minutes.

Rated PG-13.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire premieres on Max on July 4, 2024!

Teen Torture Inc.

Directed by Tara Malone.

Produced by Tara Malone.

Executive Producers: Julian P. Hobbs & Elli Hakami.

Episode Count: 3.

Teen Torure Inc. premieres on Max on July 11, 2024!

Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

Deveoped by Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, & Patrick Schumacker.

Based on Kite Man by Bill Finger & Dick Sprang, Harley Quinn.

Produced by Kip Brown, Lisa Hallbauer, & Leslie Schapira.

Executive Producers: Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, & Katie Rich.

Main Voice Cast: Matt Oberg, Stephanie Hsu, James Adomian, Johnathan Banks, Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Lance Reddick, Natasia Demetriou, Janelle James, Keith David, Michael Imperioli, Rory Scovel, & Judith Light.

Composer: Michael Gatt.

Production Companies: Lorey Stories, Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions Yes, Norman Productions, DC Entertainment, & Warner Bros. Animation.

Episode Count: 10.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! kicks off on Max on July 18, 2024!

Love Lies Bleeding

Release Date: March 8, 2024.

Directed byRose Glass.

Written byRose Glass & Weronika Tofilska.

Produced byAndrea Cornwell & Oliver Kassman.

Exectuive Producers: Daniel Battsek, David Kimbangi, Susan Kirr, & Ollie Madden.

Main Cast:Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, & Ed Harris.

Cinematographer:Ben Fordesman.

Composer:Clint Mansell.

Production Companies:Film4, Escape Plan, & Lobo Films.

Distributor:A24.

Runtime:104 minutes.

Rated R.

Loves Lies Bleeding debuts on Max on July 19, 2024!

Everything New on HBO and Max in July 2024

Coming July 1

!Three Amigos! (1986)

17 Again (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

America’s Best Towns to Visit

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Babe (1995)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)

Beowulf (2007)

Blended (2014)

Black Adam (2022)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Chinatown (1974)

Cleopatra (1963)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Craft (1996)

Cyrus (2010)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Express (2008)

The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

Firestarter (1984)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frank (2014)

Garden State (2004)

Gattaca (1997)

Giant (1956)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Grand Piano (2014)

Inside Job (2010)

Lady Bird (2017)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

The Meg (2018)

Melancholia (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

National Velvet (1944)

Network (1976)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Panic Room (2002)

Parenthood (1989)

Please Stand By (2018)

Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Rider (2018)

Saw (2004)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Signs (2002)

Single White Female (1992)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

To Sir, with Love (1967)

To the Wonder (2012)

Twister (1996)

Unbreakable (2000)

West Side Story (1961)

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

Woodshock (2017)

Coming July 2

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)

Coming July 3

Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)

Coming July 4

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Coming July 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (2024)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)

King of Zanzibar (Max Original)

Coming July 7

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)

Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)

Makozilla (Discovery)

Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)

Coming July 8

BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)

Big Shark Energy (Discovery)

Bodies in the Water (ID)

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

Coming July 9

6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)

Deadliest Bite (Discovery)

Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)

Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)

Coming July 10

Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)

Great White North (Discovery)

Quad Gods (HBO Original)

Coming July 11

Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)

Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)

Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)

MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)

Monster of Oz (Discovery)

Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)

Coming July 12

Shark Attack Island (Discovery)

Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)

The Real Sharkano (Discovery)

Coming July 13

Faye (HBO Original)

Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)

Sharktopia (Discovery)

Coming July 14

Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)

Coming July 15

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (2024)

Coming July 16

The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)

Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)

Coming July 17

Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)

Coming July 18

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)

The Commandant’s Shadow (2024)

Coming July 19

Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

Coming July 21

Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)

Coming July 22

Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)

Coming July 23

Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)

Coming July 24

Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)

Coming July 25

Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)

Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)

Coming July 26

Knox Goes Away (2024)

Walker, Season 4 (2024)

Coming July 30

Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)

New Bleacher Report Live Sports on Max in July 2024

Pre and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game. All times are in ET.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market.

MLB Tuesdays

Coming July 2

Philadelphia Phillies* at Chicago Cubs, 8:00 p.m.

Coming July 9

Los Angeles Dodgers* at Philadelphia Phillies*, 6:30 p.m.

Coming July 23 & July 30

Matchups and times TBA

U.S. Soccer – Women’s National Team

Coming July 13

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Coming July 16

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Costa Rica, 7:30 p.m.

MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3

Coming July 5-7

Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

Cycling

Coming July 6

Women – Junior Downhill, Haute Savoie (Mountain Bike)

Men – Junior Downhill, Haute Savoie (Mountain Bike)

Coming July 7-14

Women – Giro d’Italia

Endurance Car Racing

Coming July 14

Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo