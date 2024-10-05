Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport | Learn more (2024)

The New MyOchsner App Has Launched! With the new MyOchsner app, we make it easier than ever before to stay connected and manage your health. MyOchsner offers you personalized and secure online access to help manage and receive information about your health. Send a message to your doctor, get online diagnosis and treatment, talk face-to-face over video, or arrange to follow up with a doctor in person and more, depending on the level of care you need. New to MyOchsner? Get started today: Download the MyOchsner app from the Apple® App Store or Google Play for Android phones.

Click on “Log in to your account”.

Click on “Sign up” to access your Ochsner Health medical record.

Answer a series of questions to securely create your username and password. (You will need to sign-up using the same information you use at your appointments – name, date of birth and address.) Already an existing MyOchsner user? With the new app, you will have access to all the things you love and more! When you download the NEW MyOchsner app, your username and password will remain the same and all of your information will be available. You will be able to set up a unique pin number, finger print and facial recognition from the log-in screen or in your account settings, making the next time you log in easier than ever before. To prevent receiving notifications from both MyChart and the new MyOchsner app: • If you’re using MyChart to manage care only at Ochsner, simply delete the MyChart app from your mobile device.

• If you plan to keep the MyChart app, we recommend that you remove Ochsner Health as an organization. Open the MyChart app and select ‘Switch Organizations’ and then delete Ochsner Health. Any other organizations you have will remain.

Virtual Visits through MyOchsner For several types of appointments, your provider may be able to see you virtually in a visit through MyOchsner. What is a Virtual Visit? A virtual visit is a secure video appointment with your provider via your smartphone, tablet, laptop and/or desktop computer. This allows patients to conduct a traditional office visit with their provider electronically through the MyOchsner app or website portal without leaving home or work.

How much is a Virtual Visit? The patient's insurance will be billed for the virtual visit. Contact your insurance provider for covered benefits. What are the technical requirements for a Virtual Visit? You must have a smartphone, mobile tablet, laptop and/or desktop computer.

Microphone and webcam capabilities on your device

If using a mobile phone or tablet, you will need: iOS or Android operating system The MyOchsner app installed and Ochsner Health selected as your healthcare provider You can find the MyOchsner app in the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play Store (Android).

If you do not plan to be at home during your virtual visit, we recommend finding a private, quiet spot for your appointment. Avoid conducting your visit in your vehicle, especially while driving. A car may not be appropriate for your type of visit, as your provider may need you to move or adjust position during your visit. For information on Ochsner Anywhere Care urgent care and behavioral health virtual visits, click here.

Get Help with MyOchsner The MyOchsner Patient Support Team is ready to help you. Call Us At 1-877-339-2637