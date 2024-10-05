Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport | Learn more (2024)

Table of Contents
The New MyOchsner App Has Launched! New to MyOchsner? Get started today: Already an existing MyOchsner user? To prevent receiving notifications from both MyChart and the new MyOchsner app: Virtual Visits through MyOchsner What is a Virtual Visit? Virtual Visits through MyOchsner What is a Virtual Visit? How much is a Virtual Visit? What are the technical requirements for a Virtual Visit? For information on Ochsner Anywhere Care urgent care and behavioral health virtual visits, click here. Get Help with MyOchsner Quick Pay Appointment Scheduling ePre-Check and Mobile Check-in MyOchsner Now Linking Your Medical Records in MyOchsner Contact Us FAQs References

The New MyOchsner App Has Launched!

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport | Learn more (1)

With the new MyOchsner app, we make it easier than ever before to stay connected and manage your health. MyOchsner offers you personalized and secure online access to help manage and receive information about your health. Send a message to your doctor, get online diagnosis and treatment, talk face-to-face over video, or arrange to follow up with a doctor in person and more, depending on the level of care you need.

New to MyOchsner? Get started today:

  • Download the MyOchsner app from the Apple® App Store or Google Play for Android phones.
  • Click on “Log in to your account”.
  • Click on “Sign up” to access your Ochsner Health medical record.
  • Answer a series of questions to securely create your username and password. (You will need to sign-up using the same information you use at your appointments – name, date of birth and address.)

Already an existing MyOchsner user?

With the new app, you will have access to all the things you love and more! When you download the NEW MyOchsner app, your username and password will remain the same and all of your information will be available. You will be able to set up a unique pin number, finger print and facial recognition from the log-in screen or in your account settings, making the next time you log in easier than ever before.

To prevent receiving notifications from both MyChart and the new MyOchsner app:

• If you’re using MyChart to manage care only at Ochsner, simply delete the MyChart app from your mobile device.
• If you plan to keep the MyChart app, we recommend that you remove Ochsner Health as an organization. Open the MyChart app and select ‘Switch Organizations’ and then delete Ochsner Health. Any other organizations you have will remain.

Virtual Visits through MyOchsner

For several types of appointments, your provider may be able to see you virtually in a visit through MyOchsner.

What is a Virtual Visit?

A virtual visit is a secure video appointment with your provider via your smartphone, tablet, laptop and/or desktop computer. This allows patients to conduct a traditional office visit with their provider electronically through the MyOchsner app or website portal without leaving home or work.

Virtual Visits through MyOchsner

For several types of appointments, your provider may be able to see you virtually in a visit through MyOchsner.

What is a Virtual Visit?

A virtual visit is a secure video appointment with your provider via your smartphone, tablet, laptop and/or desktop computer. This allows patients to conduct a traditional office visit with their provider electronically through the MyOchsner app or website portal without leaving home or work.

How much is a Virtual Visit?

The patient’s insurance will be billed for the virtual visit. Contact your insurance provider for covered benefits.

What are the technical requirements for a Virtual Visit?

  • You must have a smartphone, mobile tablet, laptop and/or desktop computer.
  • Microphone and webcam capabilities on your device
  • If using a mobile phone or tablet, you will need:
  • If you do not plan to be at home during your virtual visit, we recommend finding a private, quiet spot for your appointment. Avoid conducting your visit in your vehicle, especially while driving. A car may not be appropriate for your type of visit, as your provider may need you to move or adjust position during your visit.

For information on Ochsner Anywhere Care urgent care and behavioral health virtual visits, click here.

Get Help with MyOchsner

The MyOchsner Patient Support Team is ready to help you.

Call Us At 1-877-339-2637

Quick Pay

To make a payment online, without logging into your account, click here.

Appointment Scheduling

Receive exclusive access to more appointment times through online appointment scheduling through the MyOchsner patient portal. This means that you can conveniently schedule your next appointment yourself by following these simple steps:

  • Log in to your MyOchsner account at my.ochsner.org or log in to the MyOchsner application on your phone.
  • Select Schedule An Appointment link under Appointments
  • Choose a reason for your visit or select provider first
  • Verify your address and insurance
  • Choose a location
  • Enter date and preferences
  • Select the appointment that is most convenient for you
  • Confirm your appointment

SCHEDULING A VIRTUAL VISIT

ePre-Check and Mobile Check-in

Many Ochsner locations are now offering ePre-Check and mobile check-in on the MyOchsner app. These offerings allow you to skip the registration desk and the waiting room and wait in your car for your appointment!

LEARN MORE

MyOchsner Now

If you currently have a MyOchsner account, you will automatically have access to MyOchsner Now during a hospital stay at Ochsner. This view will enable you to view real time medical information including your hospital schedule, care team, scheduled medications and assigned education topics. Learn more about MyOchsner Now.

Your loved ones who have proxy access to your account will be able to see this information also. If you want to be prepared for your upcoming admission, make sure you grant proxy access to your account.

Linking Your Medical Records in MyOchsner

Have a MyChart account at a different hospital? Linking your MyOchsner accounts will ensure that your care team can understand your whole health picture and will reduce inefficiencies such as duplicate tests.

You can easily link your account with MyOchsner to see your medical records from multiple hospitals in one unified view by:

  • Log in to our MyOchsner account
  • Search “Link” from the menu, select the Link My Accounts activity
  • Organizations you’ve visited recently will appear, or you can use the search bar to find a different one
  • Click “Link Account” and answer the verification question
  • The accounts will now be linked, so you can see test results, appointments, etc. from multiple hospitals throughout your MyOchsner account

Learn more in this step-by-step video.

Contact Us

For MyOchsner patient support, contact us:

  • By email at MyOchsner@ochsner.org
  • By phone at 1-877-339-2637

The MyOchsner Patient Support Team is available Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Voicemail is available)

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport | Learn more (2024)

FAQs

What is LSU Health Shreveport ranked in the world? ›

1618 out of 20,966

Get More Info Here
Who is the CEO of Ochsner LSU Shreveport? ›

As chief executive officer, Corwin Harper oversees our healthcare delivery system in our hospitals, primary care centers, urgent cares, as well as our ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers.

View Details
What trauma level is LSU Health Shreveport? ›

Our Academic Medical Center in Shreveport is the region's only Level I Trauma Center, verified by the American College of Surgeons. As a Level I Trauma Center, we have all the resources needed to stabilize and treat the most complex traumatic injuries.

Show Me More
What are the Ochsner LSU colors? ›

A unique color bar was created utilizing gold as the middle bar, which connects the LSU purple with the Ochsner blue.

Discover More Details
What is the largest hospital system in Louisiana? ›

Ochsner Health System is Louisiana's largest non-profit, academic, healthcare system.

Learn More
What is the average MCAT score for LSU Shreveport medical school? ›

LSU Medical School Acceptance Rate

LSU Med School Average MCAT: 504 (126 chemical & physical / 125 critical analysis / 127 biological & biochemical / 127 psychological, social)

Continue Reading
What does CEO of Ochsner make? ›

$3,657,523: Warner L Thomas, President and CEO and Board Member (OHS) $2,079,839: Benjamin B Peeler, Physician, Section Head (OCF) $1,986,331: Michael F Hulefeld, EVP and Chief Operating Officer (OHS) $1,405,229: Sebastian F Koga, Physician, Section Head (OCF)

Continue Reading
How many beds is Ochsner LSU Shreveport? ›

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical Center is a 407-bed hospital that provides advanced healthcare services for patients that are critically and severely ill. Our 24-hour full-service emergency department is staffed by board-certified emergency doctors.

Know More
Who is the chief medical officer of Ochsner LSU? ›

Michael O'Neal - Chief Medical Officer - Ochsner LSU Health | LinkedIn.

Show Me More
What is LSU Shreveport known for? ›

LSU Health Shreveport is home to the only medical school in north Louisiana and one of only three in the state. A medical school is a tertiary educational institution teaching medicine resulting in a professional degree for physicians.

Get More Info

Why LSU Health Shreveport? ›

As one of only one hundred forty academic medical centers (AMC) in the nation, LSU Health Shreveport is a revered treasure in a community that fought decades for its creation. We are making an impact on medical education, research and the economy in our community and beyond.

Know More
Is Ochsner a level 1 trauma center? ›

Trauma care the Level I Trauma Center at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center. A Level II Trauma Center is available at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Read More
What is LSU purple called? ›

Brand Colors
Official LSUE ColorsPantone CoatedPantone Uncoated
LSUE PurplePMS 268CPMS 268U
LSUE GoldPMS 123CPMS 115U
BlackProcess BlackProcess Black
50% GrayPMS Coll Gray 8CPMS Cool Gray 8U

Discover More Details
Why is LSU purple and gold? ›

No one in the group knew of any LSU team colors, so finding a large supply of Mardi Gras ribbons at a local store, they bought out the stock. However, the green ribbons had not yet been delivered to the store, leaving purple and gold to serve as LSU's colors.

Discover More Details
What is LSU gold membership? ›

LSU GOLD gives you access to premium audio and video content you can't get anywhere else! By signing up for an annual membership to GOLD, you'll get: + Exclusive behind-the-scenes looks into every sport on and off the field. + Groundbreaking interviews with student-athletes and coaches.

Get More Info Here
What is LSU Shreveport national ranking? ›

According to College Factual's 2024 analysis, Louisiana State University - Shreveport is ranked #648 out of 2,217 schools in the nation that were analyzed for overall quality.

Learn More Now
What is LSU ranked in the world? ›

Rankings. Louisiana State University is ranked #425 in Best Global Universities. Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence. Read more about how we rank schools.

Get More Info
What is LSUS medical school ranked? ›

Medicine rankings

Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport ranked 174th for Medicine in the United States and 635th in the World with 8,960 publications made and 210,176 citations received.

Discover More
Where does Louisiana rank in healthcare? ›

Louisiana Rankings
Health Care Access#21
Health Care Quality#44
Public Health#45

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
travel nurse practitioner jobs new york
Fonochat Chat Line: Free Trial to Try Spanish Phone Chats
South Florida residents must earn more than $100,000 to avoid being 'rent burdened'
La Vera Pizzeria & Restaurant - View Menu & Order Online - 350 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10010 - Slice
The Retreat Bannerlord
Mole Poblano: Το μυστηριώδες εθνικό πιάτο του Μεξικού - Παράδοση & συνταγή
720-807-9135
BirchStreet Systems on LinkedIn: Insights into Driving Sustainable Procurement in Hospitality – BirchStreet…
Ts Amiah
Blue Is The Warmest Color Free Online Watch
Craigslist Sauk Centre Mn
Beacon Main Street and More – Best Things to Do in Beacon NY - Purses & Planes
Euro 2022: Lionesses' success shows how far game has come
PETG filament kopen doe je bij Plasticz.nl! kopen - Plasticz
Top 8 Best CS:GO Skins For Counter-Terrorists 🔥
2022 Polaris RZR 1000 Rocks & Trails - atvs, utvs, snowmobiles - by dealer - vehicle automotive sale - craigslist
Papa's Mocharia No Flash
Tony's Pizza Killeen Menu
Cuticard
Create alerts on a chart
ᐅ Besitzdiener (§ 855 BGB): Definition, Begriff und Erklärung im JuraForum.de
Amberg - Bevölkerung, Fläche, Wohnen, Arbeiten, Tourismus, Steuern
1Pm Cdt
Mychart University Of Iowa Hospital
Introduction into Macro Programming
Scat Ladyboy
Dr. Brenda Mondragon Husband, Age, Wikipedia Biography
2020 Thor majestic for sale - Rochester, NY - craigslist
MY HAO Vietnamese Cusine & Sushi Nürnberg
Grizzly Chew Expiration Chart 2023
Bed Bath And Beyond Cookeville Tn
Love and Other Alien Experiences
Rub Rating Alternative
Estill County Court Docket Ky
What can a Bjork dress teach us about the future? Well, we’re about to find out
Rural King Guns Glasgow Ky
UMaine potato breed edges out longtime favorites
Angelcenter Passau | Regensburger Straße 35
Download Cashback Movie
Ape Atoll Teleport Tab
Lmu Academic Calendar Spring 2023
Joann Fabrics Edwardsville Il
Ohiohealth Esource Employee Login
2024 Men's Soccer Roster
Greet In Cheshire Crossword Clue
Resident Owned Mobile Home Parks In Palm Harbor Florida
Anderson Preparatory Academy Skyward
Latest Posts
Elevate Entertainment Group hiring Cinema Manager in Baytown, Texas, United States | LinkedIn
Calendar Search: Find Things To Do in New York City for Tweens & Teens on 07/20/24 | Mommy Poppins
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 5609

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.