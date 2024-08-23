Refrigerant and A/C compressor oil filling quantities (2024)

- HOME
Which filling quantities apply to which vehicles? Our latest filling quantity manual for refrigerant and A/C compressor oil provides the answer for the most common vehicle types.
Safety precautions and comments
The information in the following tables has been compiled using data from vehicle manufacturers and other sources, and it is applicable only to air conditioning systems in their original designs. Only specially trained professionals should carry out work on air conditioning systems, taking into account the relevant safety precautions and country-specificlegislation.
All rights reserved, including translation. No part of this table may be reproduced in any form—mechanical, electronic, photocopy, microfilm,or otherwise, including extracts thereof—without our written permission.This information has been compiled carefully. As the material is extensive,we cannot guarantee the correctness of all the information. When this information is published, previous versions lose their validity.
Notes passenger cars
|1
|Condenser with round pipes
|2
|Condenser with flat pipes
|3
|Condenser 16 mm
|4
|Condenser 23 mm
|5
|Rear engine
|6
|Front engine
|7
|Expansion valve, old type
|8
|Expansion valve, new type
|9
|See sticker in engine compartment
|n.a
|Overall quantity for system not known or not specified by manufacturer – if appropriate, see sticker in the engine compartment or on the compressor
|q
|Quantity depends on version – see sticker in the engine compartment or on the compressor
|w
|Condenser 18 mm
|e
|Condenser 20 mm
|f
|Thickness of the condenser’s flat pipe
|g
|Without oil radiator
|h
|Condenser module, dryer integrated in the condenser
|i
|Orga/manuf. no. /see information near A/B pillar
|VIN=
|Vehicle Identification Number
Notes commercial vehicles
|(1)
|OE
|BEHR
|Compressor
|Unicla: PAG OIL UNIDAP
|PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
|Compressor
|Zexel: PAG OIL ZEXEL ZXL 100PG
|PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
|Compressor
|Sanden: PAG OIL SANDEN SP 20
|PAO 68 or PAG ISO 100
|Compressor
|Nippondenso: PAG OIL ND 8
|PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
|Compressor
|Kiki: FUCHS RENISO PAG 46”
|PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
|Oil filling quantity "n.a." = quantity unknown or not specified by the manufacturer
Oils in comparison
|Type of oil
|Application
|Notes
|PAG oils
for refrigerant R134a
|There are various PAG oils with different flow characteristics (viscosities) for use with refrigerant R134a. PAG oils are hygroscopic. This means that cans do not have a long shelf life once opened.
|Standard PAG oils are not suitable for refrigerant R1234yf or for electrically driven air conditioning compressors.
|PAG oil YF
for refrigerants R1234yf and R134a
|There are also various PAG oils with different flow characteristics (viscosities) for use with refrigerant R1234yf.
What makes these PAG oils from the BEHR sales brand special is that they are not only suitable for use with the refrigerant R1234yf but can also be used with the refrigerant R134a. As PAG oils are hygroscopic, cans do not have a long shelf life once opened.
|PAG oil YF is suitable for both R1234yf and R134a refrigerants.
|PAG oil SP-A2
for refrigerants R1234yf and R134a
|For use in electrically driven air conditioning compressors that have been filled ex works
with a special PAG oil.
|PAO 68 oil
for refrigerant R134a, and in some cases for refrigerant R1234yf and others
|Can be used as an alternative to the various PAG oils that are offered for R134a (has the advantage of not being hygroscopic—i.e., in contrast to other oils, it does not absorb
any moisture from the ambient air). The two different PAO 68 oils offered by MAHLE under the BEHR sales brand (AA1 and AA3) can be used in conjunction with numerous
different refrigerants (see product overview).
|The AA1 clear version of PAO 68 oil (without
leak detecting agent) can also be used with the
new refrigerant R1234yf as well as in electrically
driven air conditioning compressors in hybrid and electric vehicles.
PAO and other oils
|Product
|Application
|Air conditioning
compressor type
|Refrigerant
|Viscosity class
|Contents
|MAHLE
reference no.
|Former Behr Hella
Service reference no.
|PAG oil
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|All types**
|R134a
|PAG I (ISO 46)
|250 ml
|8FX 351 213-031
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|All types**
|R134a
|PAG II (ISO 100
|250 ml
|ACPL 20 000P
|8FX 351 213-051
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|All types**
|R134a
|PAG III (ISO 150)
|250 ml
|ACPL 21 000P
|8FX 351 213-041
|PAG YF oil
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|All types**
|R1234yf,
R134a
|PAG I (ISO 46)
|250 ml
|ACPL 22 000P
|8FX 351 213-121
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|All types**
|R1234yf,
R134a
|PAG II (ISO 100
|250 ml
|ACPL 23 000P
|8FX 351 213-131
|PAG SP-A2 oil
|Air conditioning systems in
hybrid and electric vehicles
|Electrically driven compressors filled ex works with special PAG oil
|R1234yf,
R134a
|PAG I (ISO 46)
|250 ml
|ACPL 9 000P
|8FX 351 213-141
|PAO 68 oil
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|All types (except vane compressors)
|R1234yf,
R134a,
R413a,
R22,
R513a
|AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)
|500 ml
1.0 L
5.0 L
|ACPL 11 000P
ACPL 10 000P
ACPL 14 000P
|8FX 351 214-031
8FX 351 214-021
8FX 351 214-101
|Air conditioning systems
in hybrid and electric vehicles
|Electric compressors
|R1234yf,
R134a,
R513a
|Refrigerated trucks (fresh produce delivery vehicles)
|Reciprocating compressors**
|R1234yf,
R134a,
R507a,
R500,
R513a
|Refrigerated trucks (freezer vans)
|Reciprocating compressors**
|R507a,
R502,
R513a,
R22
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|Vane compressors**
|R134a,
R413a,
R513a
|AA3 (ISO 100)
|1.0 L
|ACPL 13 000P
|8FX 351 214-081
|PAO 68 Plus UV oil
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|All types** (except vane compressors)
|R134a,
R413a,
R22
|AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)
|500 ml
1.0 L
5.0 L
|ACPL 15 000P
ACPL 16 000P
ACPL 17 000P
|8FX 351 214-201
8FX 351 214-211
8FX 351 214-221
|Refrigerated trucks (fresh produce delivery vehicles)
|Reciprocating compressors**
|R134a,
R507a,
R500
|Refrigerated trucks (freezer vans)
|Reciprocating compressors**
|R507a,
R502,
R22
|Vehicle air conditioning systems*
|Vane compressors**
|R134a,
R413a
|AA3 (ISO 100)
|1.0 L
|ACPL 18 000P
|8FX 351 214-281
* Passenger cars, trucks, and agricultural and construction machinery
** Except for electric air conditioning compressors
The appropriate air conditioning compressor oil is determined on the basis of the air conditioning compressor type and the refrigerant used. The wrong choice can lead to damage.
Vehicle- or manufacturer-specific instructions must be followed carefully.