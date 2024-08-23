Refrigerant and A/C compressor oil filling quantities (2024)

Table of Contents
Get more information Safety precautions and comments Notes passenger cars Notes commercial vehicles Oils in comparison PAO and other oils References
Get more information

Which filling quantities apply to which vehicles? Our latest filling quantity manual for refrigerant and A/C compressor oil provides the answer for the most common vehicle types.

Safety precautions and comments

The information in the following tables has been compiled using data from vehicle manufacturers and other sources, and it is applicable only to air conditioning systems in their original designs. Only specially trained professionals should carry out work on air conditioning systems, taking into account the relevant safety precautions and country-specificlegislation.

All rights reserved, including translation. No part of this table may be reproduced in any form—mechanical, electronic, photocopy, microfilm,or otherwise, including extracts thereof—without our written permission.This information has been compiled carefully. As the material is extensive,we cannot guarantee the correctness of all the information. When this information is published, previous versions lose their validity.

Notes passenger cars

1Condenser with round pipes
2Condenser with flat pipes
3Condenser 16 mm
4Condenser 23 mm
5Rear engine
6Front engine
7Expansion valve, old type
8Expansion valve, new type
9See sticker in engine compartment
n.aOverall quantity for system not known or not specified by manufacturer – if appropriate, see sticker in the engine compartment or on the compressor
qQuantity depends on version – see sticker in the engine compartment or on the compressor
wCondenser 18 mm
eCondenser 20 mm
fThickness of the condenser’s flat pipe
gWithout oil radiator
hCondenser module, dryer integrated in the condenser
iOrga/manuf. no. /see information near A/B pillar
VIN=Vehicle Identification Number

Notes commercial vehicles

(1)OEBEHR
CompressorUnicla: PAG OIL UNIDAPPAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
CompressorZexel: PAG OIL ZEXEL ZXL 100PG PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
CompressorSanden: PAG OIL SANDEN SP 20 PAO 68 or PAG ISO 100
CompressorNippondenso: PAG OIL ND 8 PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
CompressorKiki: FUCHS RENISO PAG 46” PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
Oil filling quantity "n.a." = quantity unknown or not specified by the manufacturer

Oils in comparison

Type of oilApplicationNotes
PAG oils
for refrigerant R134a		There are various PAG oils with different flow characteristics (viscosities) for use with refrigerant R134a. PAG oils are hygroscopic. This means that cans do not have a long shelf life once opened.Standard PAG oils are not suitable for refrigerant R1234yf or for electrically driven air conditioning compressors.
PAG oil YF
for refrigerants R1234yf and R134a		There are also various PAG oils with different flow characteristics (viscosities) for use with refrigerant R1234yf.
What makes these PAG oils from the BEHR sales brand special is that they are not only suitable for use with the refrigerant R1234yf but can also be used with the refrigerant R134a. As PAG oils are hygroscopic, cans do not have a long shelf life once opened.		PAG oil YF is suitable for both R1234yf and R134a refrigerants.
PAG oil SP-A2
for refrigerants R1234yf and R134a		For use in electrically driven air conditioning compressors that have been filled ex works
with a special PAG oil.
PAO 68 oil
for refrigerant R134a, and in some cases for refrigerant R1234yf and others		Can be used as an alternative to the various PAG oils that are offered for R134a (has the advantage of not being hygroscopic—i.e., in contrast to other oils, it does not absorb
any moisture from the ambient air). The two different PAO 68 oils offered by MAHLE under the BEHR sales brand (AA1 and AA3) can be used in conjunction with numerous
different refrigerants (see product overview).		The AA1 clear version of PAO 68 oil (without
leak detecting agent) can also be used with the
new refrigerant R1234yf as well as in electrically
driven air conditioning compressors in hybrid and electric vehicles.

PAO and other oils

ProductApplicationAir conditioning
compressor type		RefrigerantViscosity classContentsMAHLE
reference no.		Former Behr Hella
Service reference no.
PAG oilVehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R134aPAG I (ISO 46) 250 mlACPL 19 000P8FX 351 213-031
Vehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R134aPAG II (ISO 100 250 mlACPL 20 000P8FX 351 213-051
Vehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R134aPAG III (ISO 150) 250 mlACPL 21 000P8FX 351 213-041
PAG YF oilVehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R1234yf,
R134a		PAG I (ISO 46) 250 mlACPL 22 000P8FX 351 213-121
Vehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R1234yf,
R134a		PAG II (ISO 100 250 mlACPL 23 000P8FX 351 213-131
PAG SP-A2 oilAir conditioning systems in
hybrid and electric vehicles		Electrically driven compressors filled ex works with special PAG oilR1234yf,
R134a		PAG I (ISO 46) 250 mlACPL 9 000P8FX 351 213-141
PAO 68 oilVehicle air conditioning systems*All types (except vane compressors)R1234yf,
R134a,
R413a,
R22,
R513a		AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)		500 ml
1.0 L
5.0 L		ACPL 11 000P
ACPL 10 000P
ACPL 14 000P		8FX 351 214-031
8FX 351 214-021
8FX 351 214-101
Air conditioning systems
in hybrid and electric vehicles		Electric compressorsR1234yf,
R134a,
R513a
Refrigerated trucks (fresh produce delivery vehicles)Reciprocating compressors**R1234yf,
R134a,
R507a,
R500,
R513a
Refrigerated trucks (freezer vans)Reciprocating compressors**R507a,
R502,
R513a,
R22
Vehicle air conditioning systems* Vane compressors** R134a,
R413a,
R513a		AA3 (ISO 100)1.0 L ACPL 13 000P8FX 351 214-081
PAO 68 Plus UV oil Vehicle air conditioning systems* All types** (except vane compressors)R134a,
R413a,
R22		AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)		500 ml
1.0 L
5.0 L		ACPL 15 000P
ACPL 16 000P
ACPL 17 000P		8FX 351 214-201
8FX 351 214-211
8FX 351 214-221
Refrigerated trucks (fresh produce delivery vehicles)Reciprocating compressors**R134a,
R507a,
R500
Refrigerated trucks (freezer vans)Reciprocating compressors**R507a,
R502,
R22
Vehicle air conditioning systems*Vane compressors** R134a,
R413a		AA3 (ISO 100) 1.0 LACPL 18 000P 8FX 351 214-281

* Passenger cars, trucks, and agricultural and construction machinery
** Except for electric air conditioning compressors

The appropriate air conditioning compressor oil is determined on the basis of the air conditioning compressor type and the refrigerant used. The wrong choice can lead to damage.
Vehicle- or manufacturer-specific instructions must be followed carefully.

