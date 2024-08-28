Online Helpdesk | Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (2024)

Louisiana.gov DCFS About Us
|Sending Documents
|CAFÉ Account
|Child Support
|SNAP/EBT
|Emailing Us
|Child Care
|Text Messages
Additional Information and FAQs:
- Abuse/neglect and how to report it
- Finding a Safe Haven site
- How to become a foster/adoptive parent
- Resources for foster parents
- How to apply for assistance (SNAP, KCSP, FITAP)
- How to report benefits fraud
- Child Support services available
- Establishing paternity
- Child Support payment methods
- Disability Determination Services
- Preparing for a disaster
211
|Dial 211 for Food Assistance
211 is an easy to remember telephone number that connects callers to information about critical health and human services available in their community.
It's single access point for details about food pantries and other food assistance sources near you.
Additional Resources For YouLearn more about additional assistance programs at DCFS and other government agencies.