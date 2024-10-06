Pet Appreciation Days Return to Tractor Supply (2024)

The Tractor Supply Stock at the time of publication of the news with a raise of +1,57% to 237,6EUR on Lang & Schwarz stock exchange (06. August 2024, 22:48 Uhr).

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com .

As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 2,254 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com .

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Pet Appreciation Days and its commitment to pets and companion animals, visit TractorSupply.com .

Pets and companion animals are a core area of Tractor Supply’s corporate giving focus. The Company recently donated $100,000 each to K9s For Warriors and the National Police Dog Foundation as part of its $1 million donation to charities supporting military and first responder communities. Tractor Supply has also partnered with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation on multiple initiatives since 2019, including its Mutts Across America program, which recently donated more than $250,000 to animal shelters across the nation, and to establish the Relief for Rescues Fund, which has generated nearly $1 million to provide critical support for shelter animals in areas impacted by natural disasters.

Tractor Supply offers pet parents a variety of convenient services including PetVet drop-in clinics, self-service pet wash stations, buy online/pick-up in store, same day/next day delivery and more.

Tractor Supply offers a full range of pet supplies at everyday low prices in store and online. Pet parents can find toys, kennels, leashes and more, along with national food and treat brands including Purina Pro Plan, Diamond and Hill’s Science Diet, as well as recently added products from ACANA, Real Mesa, Greenies and Bil-Jac premium dog food.

Local Tractor Supply stores will be partnering with area animal shelters and rescues to host adoption events. Customers who adopt a pet will receive a special gift bag with samples of treats and toys, coupons for pet products and gift items for pet parents. Visit your local store for additional adoption event details.

Neighbor’s Club members will receive additional exclusive offers on pet items during the event. To sign up for Neighbor’s Club, visit TractorSupply.com/NeighborsClub .

“With so many proud pet parents among our customers and Team Members, we look forward to setting aside time each year to celebrate our shared love for pets of all kinds,” said Kyle Murphy, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager Pets & Services at Tractor Supply. “This year will be one of our largest and longest-running Pet Appreciation Days yet, creating even more opportunities for pet customers to learn about our offerings, take advantage of exclusive promotions, celebrate our four-legged friends and help even more pets find loving forever homes during one of our pet adoption events.”

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the launch of Pet Appreciation Days, its annual celebration of pets and the people who love and care for them. Pet Appreciation Days promotions will run in stores and online until September 15, offering deals on pet food, treats, toys and accessories. In-store customers can also enjoy treat tastings, pet adoptions and more.

FAQs

30 Day Return Policy



Whether you made your purchase in a Tractor Supply store or online, if you're not completely satisfied with any item you purchased from Tractor Supply, return it to us with proof of purchase within 30 days from the purchase date to exchange or return an item at its original purchase price.

Undamaged products can be returned for a full refund, regardless of the reason, within 30 days of purchase, excluding Corporate purchases/bulk orders, which may not be refundable.

National Pet Week® celebrates the pets that enrich our lives and encourages responsible pet care every day of the year. Created by the AVMA and the Auxiliary to the AVMA in 1981, it's observed during the first full week of May each year.

Tractor Supply Company, a rural lifestyle retail chain, has acquired Petsense, a specialty retailer of pet supplies and services, for approximately $116 million in cash and debt. The Petsense management team will continue to run the company from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Now it has a few more. The retailer retreated from its diversity and climate goals after an “anti-woke” protest on social media — and ignited a backlash.

Tractor Supply is getting rid of several initiatives that some social media users and customers have slammed as "woke" in recent weeks.

Most Pet Supplies Plus locations are willing to accept a return with a valid receipt even if the product has been opened or was partially used. If you purchased a product that did not meet your expectations for one reason or another, the stores do their best to accommodate your need for the return.

If you're not satisfied with your purchase, Tractor Supply generally allows returns within 30 days of the purchase date. Whether you've bought pet food, clothing, or a lawnmower, the policy applies across the board, giving customers a sense of consistency and reliability.

Paws and Claws, Retriever and Multi-Cat Pet Food Recall



On November 14, Tractor Supply Company was notified by our vendor, TFP Nutrition, that it had issued a voluntary recall of Retriever dry dog food and Paws and Claws and Multi-Cat dry cat food due to potential Salmonella contamination.

National Pet Day on April 11th dedicates the day to those pets who may not always get the companionship and attention pets deserve.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL PET WEEK 2024



This year's theme is ““Love is a 4 Legged Word.” Veterinarians, their hospitals and clinics, and their communities are encouraged to celebrate National Pet Week.

May is National Pet Month | America's Charities.

Customers should visit their local Tractor Supply or Petsense by Tractor Supply for a full refund or replacement product. The safety and well-being of our customers' pets is a top priority, and we hold our vendors to the highest quality standards.

“Tractor Supply Company Announces Agreement to Acquire Orscheln Farm and Home, a Farm and Ranch Retailer with 167 Stores in the Midwest,” Tractor Supply Co. (February 17, 2021) “Tractor Supply, with New Acquisition, Continues to Outperform Retail Sector,” Forbes (February 17, 2021)

Tractor Supply Co. launched the 4Health pet food brand in 2010. It is manufactured by Diamond Pet Foods, Inc., a brand run by Schell and Kampeter, Inc.

If a retailer does have a returns policy, then you'll usually have between 28-30 days to return an item and get a refund or exchange.

The timeline can vary based on a few variables. It can take time to process a refund, and all the consumer can do is wait. In general, the retailer's return policy dictates how long a consumer will wait to get their refund. Most retailers have a policy of refunding a purchase within three to five business days.

F+S RETURN/EXCHANGE POLICY



Eligible items can be returned or exchanged by contacting Field + Supply within 7 days of order fulfillment and returning the item(s) within 14 days of order fulfillment. Please email info@fieldandsupply.com to request a return or exchange.

LIMITED WARRANTY For two years for residential use and one year for commercial use Tractor Supply Company (TSC) warrants the product against failure due to defect in material or workmanship when product is used properly. TSC will replace any defective part at no cost.