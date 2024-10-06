Pet Appreciation Days Return to Tractor Supply (2024)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the launch of Pet Appreciation Days, its annual celebration of pets and the people who love and care for them. Pet Appreciation Days promotions will run in stores and online until September 15, offering deals on pet food, treats, toys and accessories. In-store customers can also enjoy treat tastings, pet adoptions and more.

“With so many proud pet parents among our customers and Team Members, we look forward to setting aside time each year to celebrate our shared love for pets of all kinds,” said Kyle Murphy, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager Pets & Services at Tractor Supply. “This year will be one of our largest and longest-running Pet Appreciation Days yet, creating even more opportunities for pet customers to learn about our offerings, take advantage of exclusive promotions, celebrate our four-legged friends and help even more pets find loving forever homes during one of our pet adoption events.”

Pet Appreciation Days promotions include:

  • 8/5-8/11: Gift Card Week: Earn TSC Gift Cards on purchases from Purina ONE, Science Diet, Blue Buffalo and more
  • 8/12-8/18: Exclusive Brands Week: Save on TSC brands Retriever, Paws & Claws and 4health
  • 8/19-9/2: BOGO Week: Buy one, get one 50% off on toys, treats and more
  • In-Store Events throughout the celebration

Neighbor’s Club members will receive additional exclusive offers on pet items during the event. To sign up for Neighbor’s Club, visit TractorSupply.com/NeighborsClub.

Local Tractor Supply stores will be partnering with area animal shelters and rescues to host adoption events. Customers who adopt a pet will receive a special gift bag with samples of treats and toys, coupons for pet products and gift items for pet parents. Visit your local store for additional adoption event details.

Tractor Supply offers a full range of pet supplies at everyday low prices in store and online. Pet parents can find toys, kennels, leashes and more, along with national food and treat brands including Purina Pro Plan, Diamond and Hill’s Science Diet, as well as recently added products from ACANA, Real Mesa, Greenies and Bil-Jac premium dog food.

Tractor Supply offers pet parents a variety of convenient services including PetVet drop-in clinics, self-service pet wash stations, buy online/pick-up in store, same day/next day delivery and more.

Lesen Sie auch

Ihre wichtigsten Termine

heute 04:30

Nvidia muss Staub schlucken

Diese Aktie klettert 240 Prozent in zwei Tagen – das steckt dahinter!

gestern 13:11

Zeitweise 40 Prozent im Minus

Evotec: Drastische Gewinnwarnung – Aktie im freien Fall!

gestern 09:59

Ihre wichtigsten Termine

gestern 04:30

See Also
Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation & Tractor Supply Company Award More Than $250,000 in Grants to 52 Animal Shelters

Pets and companion animals are a core area of Tractor Supply’s corporate giving focus. The Company recently donated $100,000 each to K9s For Warriors and the National Police Dog Foundation as part of its $1 million donation to charities supporting military and first responder communities. Tractor Supply has also partnered with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation on multiple initiatives since 2019, including its Mutts Across America program, which recently donated more than $250,000 to animal shelters across the nation, and to establish the Relief for Rescues Fund, which has generated nearly $1 million to provide critical support for shelter animals in areas impacted by natural disasters.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Pet Appreciation Days and its commitment to pets and companion animals, visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 2,254 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

Pet Appreciation Days Return to Tractor Supply (1)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806345120/en/

The Tractor Supply Stock at the time of publication of the news with a raise of +1,57% to 237,6EUR on Lang & Schwarz stock exchange (06. August 2024, 22:48 Uhr).


Pet Appreciation Days Return to Tractor Supply (2024)

FAQs

How long to return to Tractor Supply? ›

30 Day Return Policy

Whether you made your purchase in a Tractor Supply store or online, if you're not completely satisfied with any item you purchased from Tractor Supply, return it to us with proof of purchase within 30 days from the purchase date to exchange or return an item at its original purchase price.

Learn More Now
Can you return animal feed to Tractor Supply? ›

Undamaged products can be returned for a full refund, regardless of the reason, within 30 days of purchase, excluding Corporate purchases/bulk orders, which may not be refundable.

View More
What is pet Appreciation Week? ›

National Pet Week® celebrates the pets that enrich our lives and encourages responsible pet care every day of the year. Created by the AVMA and the Auxiliary to the AVMA in 1981, it's observed during the first full week of May each year.

View Details
Did Tractor Supply buy out Petsense? ›

Tractor Supply Company, a rural lifestyle retail chain, has acquired Petsense, a specialty retailer of pet supplies and services, for approximately $116 million in cash and debt. The Petsense management team will continue to run the company from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tell Me More
What is the controversy with Tractor Supply? ›

Now it has a few more. The retailer retreated from its diversity and climate goals after an “anti-woke” protest on social media — and ignited a backlash.

Continue Reading
Has Tractor Supply gone woke? ›

Tractor Supply is getting rid of several initiatives that some social media users and customers have slammed as "woke" in recent weeks.

Learn More
What is pet supplies return policy? ›

Most Pet Supplies Plus locations are willing to accept a return with a valid receipt even if the product has been opened or was partially used. If you purchased a product that did not meet your expectations for one reason or another, the stores do their best to accommodate your need for the return.

Learn More Now
Can you return an opened bag of dog food to Tractor Supply? ›

If you're not satisfied with your purchase, Tractor Supply generally allows returns within 30 days of the purchase date. Whether you've bought pet food, clothing, or a lawnmower, the policy applies across the board, giving customers a sense of consistency and reliability.

Tell Me More
What dog food is recalled from Tractor Supply? ›

Paws and Claws, Retriever and Multi-Cat Pet Food Recall

On November 14, Tractor Supply Company was notified by our vendor, TFP Nutrition, that it had issued a voluntary recall of Retriever dry dog food and Paws and Claws and Multi-Cat dry cat food due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Read On
Is there a pet appreciation day? ›

National Pet Day on April 11th dedicates the day to those pets who may not always get the companionship and attention pets deserve.

Discover More

What is the theme for pet Appreciation Week 2024? ›

CELEBRATE NATIONAL PET WEEK 2024

This year's theme is ““Love is a 4 Legged Word.” Veterinarians, their hospitals and clinics, and their communities are encouraged to celebrate National Pet Week.

Discover More Details
Is May pet Appreciation Month? ›

May is National Pet Month | America's Charities.

Read On
Can you return Petsense to Tractor Supply? ›

Customers should visit their local Tractor Supply or Petsense by Tractor Supply for a full refund or replacement product. The safety and well-being of our customers' pets is a top priority, and we hold our vendors to the highest quality standards.

Get More Info
What company did Tractor Supply just buy? ›

“Tractor Supply Company Announces Agreement to Acquire Orscheln Farm and Home, a Farm and Ranch Retailer with 167 Stores in the Midwest,” Tractor Supply Co. (February 17, 2021) “Tractor Supply, with New Acquisition, Continues to Outperform Retail Sector,” Forbes (February 17, 2021)

Read More
Who manufactures Tractor Supply dog food? ›

Tractor Supply Co. launched the 4Health pet food brand in 2010. It is manufactured by Diamond Pet Foods, Inc., a brand run by Schell and Kampeter, Inc.

Get More Info Here
How long do you have to return items? ›

If a retailer does have a returns policy, then you'll usually have between 28-30 days to return an item and get a refund or exchange.

Show Me More
How long does it take for stores to process returns? ›

The timeline can vary based on a few variables. It can take time to process a refund, and all the consumer can do is wait. In general, the retailer's return policy dictates how long a consumer will wait to get their refund. Most retailers have a policy of refunding a purchase within three to five business days.

View More
What is the return policy for field supply? ›

F+S RETURN/EXCHANGE POLICY

Eligible items can be returned or exchanged by contacting Field + Supply within 7 days of order fulfillment and returning the item(s) within 14 days of order fulfillment. Please email info@fieldandsupply.com to request a return or exchange.

Continue Reading
How long is Tractor Supply warranty? ›

LIMITED WARRANTY For two years for residential use and one year for commercial use Tractor Supply Company (TSC) warrants the product against failure due to defect in material or workmanship when product is used properly. TSC will replace any defective part at no cost.

Learn More Now

References

Top Articles
Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates
P-values, False Discovery Rate (FDR) and q-values - TotalLab
Latest Posts
Myblue Silver 2237 Reviews
4th And Goal Unblocked: 2024 Guide For Free Games In School/Work
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Duane Harber

Last Updated:

Views: 5818

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duane Harber

Birthday: 1999-10-17

Address: Apt. 404 9899 Magnolia Roads, Port Royceville, ID 78186

Phone: +186911129794335

Job: Human Hospitality Planner

Hobby: Listening to music, Orienteering, Knapping, Dance, Mountain biking, Fishing, Pottery

Introduction: My name is Duane Harber, I am a modern, clever, handsome, fair, agreeable, inexpensive, beautiful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.