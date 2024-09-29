Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation & Tractor Supply Company Award More Than $250,000 in Grants to 52 Animal Shelters (2024)

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation & Tractor Supply Company Award More Than $250,000 in Grants to 52 Animal Shelters (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mutts Across America is such a great program because it gives us the chance to highlight an amazing shelter in every state and thank them for the hard work they do throughout the year,” shared Lambert. “We especially love honoring the shelters that work with the dogs that are hardest to get adopted. We’re so proud to have such a strong and supportive partner in Tractor Supply sharing our values and goals to help as many shelter pets as possible live their best lives.”

Since the initiative was developed 10 years ago by Lambert’s mother and MuttNation co-founder, Bev Lambert, Mutts Across America has supported more than 500 shelters with over $2 million in grants. Tractor Supply began partnering with MuttNation in 2021.

“Caring for pets and animals is a calling we hold close to our hearts at Tractor Supply,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “Pets are an incredible source of joy for us Out Here, which is why we’re honored to support these shelters that are saving lives and providing care to animals in need alongside Miranda. Her dedication to this cause shines through all of MuttNation’s programs, and it’s a privilege to recognize shelters across the country that share this mission as well.”

Each year, MuttNation conducts extensive research to carefully choose the organizations that will be honored and, again this year, is recognizing some of the outstanding shelters that help seniors, special needs dogs, large dogs and pit mixes; the “Love Harder” dogs that are easy to love but hardest to get adopted. There is no application process for Mutts Across America, and the recipients are given no advance notice before receiving the award.

In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, MuttNation and Tractor Supply started the Relief For Rescues Fund in 2023 to help shelters and shelter pets recover from natural disasters. To date, the fund has generated nearly $1 million and provides year-round support from disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes – as well as in other emergency situations.

Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products, with a percentage of all sales going to the MuttNation Foundation to promote and facilitate its mission.

Lambert will celebrate MuttNation’s 15th Anniversary with the Music For Mutts benefit concert on October 5 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville; Tractor Supply is a concert sponsor. The full lineup for the event featuring Miranda Lambert & Friends will be announced in the coming months. Tickets are on sale now at MuttNation.com.

The 2024 Mutts Across America grant recipients are:

MuttNation Across America Presented by MuttNation and Tractor Supply Company SHELTER NAME STATE SHELTER NAME STATE Crossing Paths Animal Rescue Alabama Beaverhead Animal Shelter Montana Heart Fur Animals Alaska The Good Life Rescue Nebraska Lost Our Home Arizona Nevada Humane Las Vegas Nevada Good Shepard Humane Society Arkansas Motley Mutts Rescue New Hampshire Lange Foundation California Eleventh Hour Rescue New Jersey Animal Rescues of the Rockies Colorado Lap Dog Rescue of NM New Mexico All Paws on Deck Connecticut Rescue City New York Laila's Legacy Animal Rescue DC Crisis Dog NC North Carolina Brandywine Animal Rescue Delaware Journey Home Animal Rescue North Dakota Good Karma Pet Rescue So. Fla Florida Freedom Trails Ohio Dirt Road Dog Rescue Georgia Free to Live Animal Sanctuary Oklahoma Fur-Angel Foundation Hawaii Luvable Dog Rescue Oregon Freedom Bound Hounds Idaho Angel's Retreat Pennsylvania Starfish Animal Rescue Illinois Rhode Home Rescue Rhode Island Four Legged Ranch Indiana Danny & Ron's Rescue South Carolina Oh My Dog Rescues Iowa Rescues Unlimited South Dakota Imagine FURever Ranch Kansas Wags and Walks Tennessee Bowling Green/ Warren County Humane Society Kentucky Apollo Support and Rescue Texas Acadiana Animal Aid Louisiana Underdog Rescue Moab Utah Almost Home Rescue Maine For the Love of Dogs Vermont Vermont Lonely Heart Animal Rescue Maryland Caring for Creatures Virginia Worcester Animal Rescue League Massachusetts Red Waggin' Rescue Washington Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (NINA) Michigan Rescue Me WV West Virginia Ruff Start Rescue Minnesota Albert's Dog Lounge Wisconsin Second Chances Animal Rescue Mississippi Happy Endings Animal Rescue Wyoming Rescue One Springfield Missouri High County Humane Society (AZ) WILD CARD

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda Lambert and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation Foundation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation provides financial support and works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals during times of natural disaster. MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert, a pet line of toys and supplies that benefits the Foundation, is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.muttnation.com.

About Miranda Lambert:

Acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multi-faceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, her music has also won three Grammys and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best of the year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

With seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum sales certifications, she’s conquered Las Vegas with her twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency and blurred genres with Leon Bridges, Enrique Iglesias, the B-52s, Loretta Lynn, Sheryl Crow and Elle King as well as her LGBTQ+ inclusive anthem “Y’All Means All” for Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” She’s taken those standards to become a New York Times bestselling author and the first and only woman on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection exclusive to Walmart and her Idyllwind clothing and boot line available at Boot Barn.

About Tractor Supply

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 2,254 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

