Pet Appreciation Days Return to Tractor Supply (2024)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the launch of Pet Appreciation Days, its annual celebration of pets and the people who love and care for them. Pet Appreciation Days promotions will run in stores and online until September 15, offering deals on pet food, treats, toys and accessories. In-store customers can also enjoy treat tastings, pet adoptions and more.
“With so many proud pet parents among our customers and Team Members, we look forward to setting aside time each year to celebrate our shared love for pets of all kinds,” said Kyle Murphy, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager Pets & Services at Tractor Supply. “This year will be one of our largest and longest-running Pet Appreciation Days yet, creating even more opportunities for pet customers to learn about our offerings, take advantage of exclusive promotions, celebrate our four-legged friends and help even more pets find loving forever homes during one of our pet adoption events.”
Pet Appreciation Days promotions include:
- 8/5-8/11: Gift Card Week: Earn TSC Gift Cards on purchases from Purina ONE, Science Diet, Blue Buffalo and more
- 8/12-8/18: Exclusive Brands Week: Save on TSC brands Retriever, Paws & Claws and 4health
- 8/19-9/2: BOGO Week: Buy one, get one 50% off on toys, treats and more
- In-Store Events throughout the celebration
Neighbor’s Club members will receive additional exclusive offers on pet items during the event. To sign up for Neighbor’s Club, visit TractorSupply.com/NeighborsClub.
Local Tractor Supply stores will be partnering with area animal shelters and rescues to host adoption events. Customers who adopt a pet will receive a special gift bag with samples of treats and toys, coupons for pet products and gift items for pet parents. Visit your local store for additional adoption event details.
Tractor Supply offers a full range of pet supplies at everyday low prices in store and online. Pet parents can find toys, kennels, leashes and more, along with national food and treat brands including Purina Pro Plan, Diamond and Hill’s Science Diet, as well as recently added products from ACANA, Real Mesa, Greenies and Bil-Jac premium dog food.
Tractor Supply offers pet parents a variety of convenient services including PetVet drop-in clinics, self-service pet wash stations, buy online/pick-up in store, same day/next day delivery and more.
Lesen Sie auch
Ihre wichtigsten Termine
heute 04:30
Nvidia muss Staub schlucken
Diese Aktie klettert 240 Prozent in zwei Tagen – das steckt dahinter!
gestern 13:11
Zeitweise 40 Prozent im Minus
Evotec: Drastische Gewinnwarnung – Aktie im freien Fall!
gestern 09:59
Ihre wichtigsten Termine
gestern 04:30
Pets and companion animals are a core area of Tractor Supply’s corporate giving focus. The Company recently donated $100,000 each to K9s For Warriors and the National Police Dog Foundation as part of its $1 million donation to charities supporting military and first responder communities. Tractor Supply has also partnered with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation on multiple initiatives since 2019, including its Mutts Across America program, which recently donated more than $250,000 to animal shelters across the nation, and to establish the Relief for Rescues Fund, which has generated nearly $1 million to provide critical support for shelter animals in areas impacted by natural disasters.
To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Pet Appreciation Days and its commitment to pets and companion animals, visit TractorSupply.com.
About Tractor Supply Company
For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.
As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 2,254 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806345120/en/
The Tractor Supply Stock at the time of publication of the news with a raise of +1,57% to 237,6EUR on Lang & Schwarz stock exchange (06. August 2024, 22:48 Uhr).