Source Code Management | Atlassian Git Tutorial (2024)

When multiple developers are working within a shared codebase it is a common occurrence to make edits to a shared piece of code. Separate developers may be working on a seemingly isolated feature, however this feature may use a shared code module. Therefore developer 1 working on Feature 1 could make some edits and find out later that Developer 2 working on Feature 2 has conflicting edits.

Before the adoption of SCM this was a nightmare scenario. Developers would edit text files directly and move them around to remote locations using FTP or other protocols. Developer 1 would make edits and Developer 2 would unknowingly save over Developer 1’s work and wipe out the changes. SCM’s role as a protection mechanism against this specific scenario is known as Version Control.

SCM brought version control safeguards to prevent loss of work due to conflict overwriting. These safeguards work by tracking changes from each individual developer and identifying areas of conflict and preventing overwrites. SCM will then communicate these points of conflict back to the developers so that they can safely review and address.

This foundational conflict prevention mechanism has the side effect of providing passive communication for the development team. The team can then monitor and discuss the work in progress that the SCM is monitoring. The SCM tracks an entire history of changes to the code base. This allows developers to examine and review edits that may have introduced bugs or regressions.