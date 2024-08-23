Superior Court Clerk's Office (2024)



Kym Foster

Grays Harbor County Superior Court Clerk

The position of County Clerk is best characterized as the administrative and financial officer of the Superior Court.

The purpose of the office of County Clerk is to ensure the separation of powers among the

three branches of government thereby preserving the integrity of the judiciary. One Mission: Justice with Dignity and Speed



Presidents Day - Feb. 19, 2024, Monday Memorial Day - May 27, 2024, Monday Emancipation Day (Juneteenth) Observed - June 19, 2024, Wednesday Independence Day - July 4, 2024, Thursday Labor Day - Sep. 2, 2024, Monday Veterans Day - Nov. 11, 2024, Monday Thanksgiving - Nov. 28 & 29, 2024, Thursday & Friday

The Superior Court County Clerk

The County Clerk is one of several independent, electedofficials provided by the Washington State Constitution, with specific andspecial duties assigned by statute, local and state court rules. The position ofCounty Clerk is best characterized as the administrative and financial officerof the Superior Court. The purpose of the office of County Clerk is to ensurethe separation of powers among the three branches of government by preservingthe integrity of the judiciary. Those three branches are Executive, Judicial and Legislative. This purpose is accomplished in three ways.By being independent of the judicial branch, the Clerk protects thejudiciary from the appearance of impropriety or unfairness in the setting ofcases, implementation of orders, or investment of funds.The Clerk is located in the Executive Branch of government and provides the avenue for external oversight of the judiciary without legislative or executive branch interference with its actions, integrity orindependence.As an independent elected official, the Clerk preserves for the publicunfettered access to a fair, accurate, and independently established record of the opinions, decisions, and judgments of the court.

Specific functions of the Superior Court County Clerk include:

Administrator of court records and exhibits: All documents presented in a superior court cause of action must be received and processed by the Clerk. The processing of court documents involvesrecord classification, assignment of cause number, computerized docketing and manual filing of hard copy records. Records must be maintained, retained and purged in accordance with statutory time constraints, and required archivalstandards.

Financial Officer for the Courts: As the court's agent, the Clerk collects statutory fees, fines, trust funds and support funds; she maintains a trust account for monies received; she has established an accounting system for receipting and disbursing monies ordered by the court; and the Clerk further provides an investment plan for monies held. The collection, accounting and investment of court monies are done to ensure that the interests of the public and the county are secured.

Quasi-judicial Officer: For theissuance of writs, subpoenas, and other court-related orders, the Clerk serves aquasi-judicial function (to exercise discretion of judicial nature.)

Duties: Review court documents for possible errors; perform acts required by law; issue letters testamentary; warrants (civil and criminal), and writs of execution, garnishment, attachments, restitution and orders of sale.

Ex Officio Clerk of the Court: Under the Constitution of the State of Washington, the Clerk has the title of Exofficio clerk of the court. This requires the Clerk's presence at all court sessions for the purpose of receiving and recording court documents and exhibits; and to establish an independent record of court proceedings for the public.

Justice System Administrator: In thisrole, the Clerk identifies and articulates the changing needs of the courtrecord processing, of the storage, retrieval and disposal of documents, recordsand exhibits; and of the collection, accounting and investment of court moniesto ensure that the interests of the public and the county are secured.

Departmental Administrator: As theadministrator of a county department, the Clerk has the responsibility toestablish office policies, budgets, and procedures in accordance with theestablished guidelines and policies of the Board of County Commissioners.



Accuracy and Efficiency

Accuracy and efficiency are critical in the Clerk's office, aseven the slightest error or omission in indexing, posting, filing, preparationof writs or disbursem*nts of funds affects the life or property of members ofthe public.Operations and Workload

TheGrays HarborCounty Clerk's Office serves the citizens ofGrays HarborCountyand is responsible for the administrative and financial functions of Superior Court. In general, it provides the following support to the Grays Harbor Superior Court:Receiving and processing all legal documents and exhibits filed in Superior Court cases, along with other records required by statute; filing, updating, maintaining and archiving court records; attending and making a record of all court hearings and trials; summoning and processing all superior court proceedings; entering all judgments and processing all appeals from court decisions; receipting and disbursing trust funds, support and restitution payments; providing assistance to victims of domestic violence; providing customers with mandatory forms packets in domestic relation case types; and collecting fees for filings and other services.